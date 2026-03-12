Skip to Main Content
NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades on Day 4

We've reached the fourth day of free agency as teams begin searching for bargains to fill needs

The 2026 league year is underway in the NFL, and with the flipping of the calendar came the formalization of numerous free agent signings and trades. Plenty more are on the way. Thursday marks Day 4 of free agency and promises to deliver another batch of moves, especially as more than one-quarter of the top 100 players in Pete Prisco's rankings remain on the board.

All eyes are on Kyler Murray today as he takes his visit to the Vikings. He could be the next quarterback domino to fall after Daniel Jones yesterday agreed to a two-year, $88 million deal to remain with the Colts and move off the transition tag.

The edge rusher market also looks different heading into Thursday after Trey Hendrickson agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 deal with the Ravens. The collapse of the Maxx Crosby trade continues to reverberate throughout the NFL, as teams in need of pass-rush help just saw the most premier option come off the market. 

Which team will be the most active today? The Commanders made myriad splashes on Wednesday with additions of Chig Okonkwo, Nick Cross, K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu. Perhaps another franchise will spark a similar flurry.

Stay with us throughout Day 4 of free agency as we keep track of every move. We'll have updates and analysis right here as teams continue to build their 2026 rosters.

For more 2026 NFL free agency coverage:

Is today the day for Kyler Murray?

The Vikings will welcome Kyler Murray to their facility today for a visit, according to ESPN, and are believed to be the favorites to land the No. 1 free agent quarterback. They have always been one of the few ideal landing spots for Murray as he seeks to rekindle his career, but whether they get a deal done today remains to be seen.

Among the teams that entered the offseason in search of quarterback help, the Vikings are just about the last one to make a signing. The Dolphins tabbed Malik Willis as their Tua Tagovailoa replacement, and Tagovailoa latched on with the Falcons. The Jets traded for Geno Smith as a bridge option, and the Steelers seem to be on track to bring Aaron Rodgers back. With everyone else going in other directions, the Vikings have a clear path to Murray.

Part of the calculus for the Vikings is whether they are ready to move on from J.J. McCarthy. The former No. 10 overall pick only has one season under his belt after missing his rookie year with a torn meniscus, and while it was a rough campaign that brought even more injury troubles, this is a player in which they have invested and who remains very early in his development at age 23.

That Murray requires only minimal investment should sweeten the potential deal for the Vikings -- or for any other potential suitor, for that matter. The Cardinals still owe Murray $36.8 million this year after releasing him, which sets the stage for him to take the league minimum or something close to it when he finds his new team.

Carter Bahns
March 12, 2026, 3:45 PM
Jacob Martin to join Titans on two-year, $11 million contract

Robert Saleh continues to add former players to his debut Titans roster. Edge rusher Jacob Martin agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with Tennessee, according to The Athletic. Martin spent half a season with Saleh in New York and was part of the defensive line rotation for his old (and now future) coach. This is his seventh team in six years.

A mid-career breakthrough saw Martin, 30, take on his biggest role to date last season. He tied a personal best with 14 starts and set career highs in tackles (39), quarterback hits (18), and sacks (5.5) as a high-motor pass rusher for the Commanders. If he carries that momentum into 2026, he could find a more permanent home with the Titans.

Carter Bahns
March 12, 2026, 3:17 PM
Bengals extend Orlando Brown Jr. through 2028 season

The Bengals have extended offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. through the 2028 season, the team announced. He was set to enter the final year of his contract and now agrees to a two-year extension.

The Bengals captain called it a "dream scenario" and said he didn't necessarily feel the need to test the market, wanting the stability of staying in Cincinnati, where he's been since 2023.

The 30-year-old's resume includes a Super Bowl ring, four Pro Bowl nods and a Water Payton Man of the Year nomination. He said his goal is to win a Super Bowl with Joe Burrow and Co., expressing his excitement over continuity in the locker room. 

Brown was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, playing there until 2020. In his career, he's started 120 of the 126 games he's appeared in.

 
Maxx Crosby commits to Raiders

It was just two days ago that Maxx Crosby was inches away from playing for the Ravens. A move away from the Raiders seemed like a foregone conclusion. But after the trade fell through, Crosby now indicates that he is staying put.

Crosby is under contract with the Raiders through 2029, so the only way he would leave anytime soon is through a trade. With him declaring "I'm back," it seems as though there are no transactions in the works.

Carter Bahns
March 12, 2026, 12:35 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 8:35 am EDT
 
Free agency's 10 biggest surprises

The Ravens nixing the Maxx Crosby trade and proceeding to tab Trey Hendrickson as his replacement is undoubtedly the biggest surprise of free agency thus far. It will be hard to top that, too. But while no moves have raised nearly as many eyebrows as that one, some still left us scratching our heads a bit.

Among those stunners was the Saints bringing in Travis Etienne as the NFL's eighth-highest-paid running back. It appears this could be the end of the Alvin Kamara era in New Orleans. Nahshon Wright's contract with the Jets is also the source of questions, as the reigning league leader in takeaways will head to New York on a modest one-year, $5.5 million deal.

Jordan Dajani
Carter Bahns
March 12, 2026, 12:30 PM
