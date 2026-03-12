NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades on Day 4

The 2026 league year is underway in the NFL, and with the flipping of the calendar came the formalization of numerous free agent signings and trades. Plenty more are on the way. Thursday marks Day 4 of free agency and promises to deliver another batch of moves, especially as more than one-quarter of the top 100 players in Pete Prisco's rankings remain on the board.

All eyes are on Kyler Murray today as he takes his visit to the Vikings. He could be the next quarterback domino to fall after Daniel Jones yesterday agreed to a two-year, $88 million deal to remain with the Colts and move off the transition tag.

The edge rusher market also looks different heading into Thursday after Trey Hendrickson agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 deal with the Ravens. The collapse of the Maxx Crosby trade continues to reverberate throughout the NFL, as teams in need of pass-rush help just saw the most premier option come off the market.

Which team will be the most active today? The Commanders made myriad splashes on Wednesday with additions of Chig Okonkwo, Nick Cross, K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu. Perhaps another franchise will spark a similar flurry.

Stay with us throughout Day 4 of free agency as we keep track of every move. We'll have updates and analysis right here as teams continue to build their 2026 rosters.

