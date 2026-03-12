NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades on Day 4

Is today the day for Kyler Murray?
The Vikings will welcome Kyler Murray to their facility today for a visit, according to ESPN, and are believed to be the favorites to land the No. 1 free agent quarterback. They have always been one of the few ideal landing spots for Murray as he seeks to rekindle his career, but whether they get a deal done today remains to be seen.
Among the teams that entered the offseason in search of quarterback help, the Vikings are just about the last one to make a signing. The Dolphins tabbed Malik Willis as their Tua Tagovailoa replacement, and Tagovailoa latched on with the Falcons. The Jets traded for Geno Smith as a bridge option, and the Steelers seem to be on track to bring Aaron Rodgers back. With everyone else going in other directions, the Vikings have a clear path to Murray.
Part of the calculus for the Vikings is whether they are ready to move on from J.J. McCarthy. The former No. 10 overall pick only has one season under his belt after missing his rookie year with a torn meniscus, and while it was a rough campaign that brought even more injury troubles, this is a player in which they have invested and who remains very early in his development at age 23.
That Murray requires only minimal investment should sweeten the potential deal for the Vikings -- or for any other potential suitor, for that matter. The Cardinals still owe Murray $36.8 million this year after releasing him, which sets the stage for him to take the league minimum or something close to it when he finds his new team.