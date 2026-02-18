Prior relationships can often play a role in free agency decisions. The league witnessed significant turnover at head coach after the regular season concluded. Could any of the 10 new head coaches entice a former player to join them in their new role?

CBS Sports examines coaching changes, free agents and whether there may be a match based on a team's prospective needs. Other key hires, including offensive and defensive coordinators and offensive line coaches, were also taken into consideration. For example, last year's Ravens staff had two head coaches -- John Harbaugh (Giants) and Todd Monken (Browns) -- which could make competition for those free agents fierce.

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Mike LaFleur comes over from the Rams, and the Cardinals have an overwhelming need along the offensive line. Unfortunately for Arizona, the Rams' offensive line will hardly be impacted by free agency. (The two offensive players of consequence are tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receiver Tutu Atwell, and Arizona already has Trey McBride.)

There are multiple offensive linemen from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's time in New York: guards John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, along with tackle Max Mitchell.

LaFleur retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, so there aren't any new markets for the team to tap.

Atlanta Falcons

The closest connections are in Cleveland, given Tommy Rees and Kevin Stefanski's recent foray into northeast Ohio. Tight end David Njoku may be an option if the team does not retain Kyle Pitts. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris and cornerback Martin Emerson could be cost-efficient additions, while linebacker Devin Bush would come at a steeper price.

Alex Van Pelt comes over from New England, but there are few offensive free agents from the Patriots. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was retained by Stefanski, creating potential ties to some of his former Jets players — including safeties Andre Cisco and Tony Adams, linebacker Quincy Williams and edge rusher Micheal Clemons.

Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter previously served as defensive coordinator in Los Angeles. A few of the Chargers' free agents already have a history with both Minter and the Ravens organization, including edge rusher Odafe Oweh and safety Tony Jefferson. A pair of defensive linemen -- Da'Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia -- could serve as depth for Baltimore.

One area in which Minter has excelled early is coaching staff construction. The team has pulled from a variety of places, which should breed familiarity during the free agency process. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford comes over from Atlanta, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver most recently spent time in Miami, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle worked alongside Ben Johnson in Chicago last season.

Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheus could be a depth option. The team could also kick the tires on a trade for D.J. Moore to give Lamar Jackson another weapon. Elijah Wilkinson would be a viable replacement for right guard Daniel Faalele, or at least competition for whoever fills that role.

Cornerbacks Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas could be added from Miami to provide competition or depth.

Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady is obviously not new to the organization, but a few of his lieutenants are. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has been alongside Sean Payton for more than two decades. Perhaps center Sam Mustipher would be an option if the Bills opt to pay Connor McGovern rather than offensive guard David Edwards. Reserve Saints lineman Landon Young could be a cheap option from Carmichael's past as well.

On defense, Buffalo hired Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator. After spending the past two seasons in Denver, he could add depth or competition in the form of linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have brought over much of Baltimore's offensive staff, including offensive line coach George Warhop. The offensive line is expected to be a point of emphasis this offseason. Center Tyler Linderbaum is the belle of the ball in free agency; few players will carry a price tag as steep as his.

Would they consider offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom or guard Daniel Faalele if they're concerned about alternative options? Tight end Charlie Kolar could be an inexpensive complement to Harold Fannin Jr., but Isaiah Likely's skill set is too redundant with Fannin's. There are no wide receivers who would meaningfully elevate Cleveland's experience.

The Falcons' Mike Rutenberg has been identified as the new defensive coordinator, but there isn't much to bring over from Atlanta.

Las Vegas Raiders

Head coach Klint Kubiak comes over from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, while the team promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Kubiak will obviously have some familiarity with Seattle's defense, and that's where his new team could stand to benefit. The Raiders' defense is fairly deficient, and multiple Seahawks starters are on pace to hit the open market, including edge rusher Boye Mafe, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen, as well as safety Coby Bryant.

On offense, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed would be an asset to Las Vegas as it aims to replace lost production from Jakobi Meyers and Tyler Lockett. Kubiak also coached Shaheed in New Orleans.

Miami Dolphins

Having led the Packers' defense this past season, Jeff Hafley will have intimate knowledge of its players, including cornerback Trevon Diggs and his health. In terms of free agents, Green Bay is mostly vulnerable to losing depth options such as pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare and linebacker Quay Walker. Edge rusher Rashan Gary and others could be available via trade.

Miami is also expected to have interest in Malik Willis as Tua Tagovailoa's replacement. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik most recently worked in Houston, but the Texans don't have any offensive free agents with whom Slowik would be especially familiar or interested.

New York Giants

Head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy likely share a philosophical belief in larger personnel groupings, as only the Browns played a higher percentage of two-tight end sets than the Ravens, while the Chiefs ranked just outside the top 10. Theo Johnson returns, but Daniel Bellinger is headed for free agency. Isaiah Likely's skill set would complement Johnson's.

It would not be a surprise if the team also showed interest in center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Daniel Faalele. Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and tight end Charlie Kolar are a few others who could draw consideration.

Titans defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jihad Ward could also fit as part of the rotation, with former defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson now in New York.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy took a year off but spent five seasons as head coach of the Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham most recently worked with the Raiders, who fielded one of the league's worst defenses.

Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could step in as a depth option.

Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh's experience in both San Francisco and New York could allow Tennessee to rebuild its defense quickly.

The Jets have a handful of useful players hitting free agency, including linebacker Quincy Williams, safety Tony Adams and edge rusher Micheal Clemons. Tennessee could also look to continue rebuilding its offensive line with Jets guards John Simpson or Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Titans also hired former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, along with a few members of that coaching staff, including the offensive line coach. New York doesn't have many notable free agents aside from wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott could serve as competition, while tight end Daniel Bellinger could provide depth.