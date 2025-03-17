There hasn't been much drama in free agency this week, well, except for the whole situation with Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is a free agent for the first time in his career, and although he's had five days to talk with teams, he still hasn't made a decision about where he wants to play.

If you're wondering why Rodgers is taking so long to decide, it seems that some of the blame for the delay belongs with the Minnesota Vikings. According to The Athletic, the Vikings are still having discussions what they want to do at quarterback in 2025, and part of those discussions revolve around whether they want to make a play for Rodgers.

The team still hasn't made a decision, so Rodgers "is giving them time and waiting to hear from" them, The Athletic has reported. Although the Steelers and Giants have been the two teams that have shown the most interest in Rodgers, the Vikings have long been viewed as a dark horse team to land him.

As CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones noted on Friday, "If the Vikings wanted [Aaron] Rodgers, he would already be a Minnesota Viking." So now, as the Vikings try to make a decision, Rodgers is simply playing the waiting game.

The Vikings let Sam Darnold leave in free agency, and right now, the only two quarterbacks they have on the roster are two players -- J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien -- who both didn't take a single snap during the 2024 season. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is coming off a devastating knee injury that caused him to miss the entire year, so the Vikings might be trying to figure out if it actually makes sense to go into the season with him as the starter.

As things stand, the decision doesn't seem to be about money. According to The Athletic, the Giants have made the largest contract offer to Rodgers up to this point, and if it was all about money, he would have already accepted the offer.

There are a lot of NFL minds who think that Rodgers would be a perfect fit in Minnesota and Rodgers might feel the same way, which would explain why he's willing to wait. Sauce Gardner thinks Rodgers should go to Minnesota: The Jets corner recently wrote on social media that Rodgers might lead the NFL in every stat if he ends up with the Vikings.

Brett Favre also thinks Rodgers should do what he can to try and sign with the Vikings.

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show" on Tuesday.

Favre went from the Packers to the Jets to the Vikings in his career, and now, Rodgers has the chance to do the same thing.