🏈 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

SAM DARNOLD AND JUSTIN FIELDS

Sam Darnold and Justin Fields are the latest quarterbacks to turn one-year pitstops into starting opportunities. After an impressive season (and tough end to said season) with the Vikings, Darnold agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks, and after a year with the Steelers, Fields is headed to the Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal.

Darnold, 27, will take the reins from Geno Smith , who was traded to the Raiders a few days ago. After flaming out with the Jets, Darnold bounced from the Panthers to the 49ers to the Vikings. In Minnesota, he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, made his first Pro Bowl and made the playoffs.

After three years in Chicago, Fields, 26, was traded to Pittsburgh. He started the first six games with Russell Wilson injured, throwing five touchdowns and leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record. He also had five rushing touchdowns.

I'm lukewarm on both. The Seahawks essentially replaced Smith with Darnold (who is seven years younger) and added a third-round pick. But Darnold had an excellent supporting cast in Minnesota. The same can't be said in Seattle, where the line has struggled and DK Metcalf (trade) and Tyler Lockett (release) just departed. It's a retool/rebuild/re-something, and I'm interested -- good and bad -- to see how Darnold adapts and how the Seahawks build around him.

Fields had some good moments with Pittsburgh but was plagued by familiar issues (sacks, turnovers, negative plays). He will get a chance to start -- that was his top priority -- but I wouldn't be surprised if New York adds in the draft, too. In his free agency Day 1 grades, Cody Benjamin is much more optimistic than I am.

In backup quarterback news, the Browns acquired Kenny Pickett (grades) and the Dolphins added Zach Wilson.

👍 Honorable mentions

⚾ And not such a good morning for ...

GERRIT COLE AND THE NEW YORK YANKEES

First there was the ugly spring training outing and the elbow discomfort. Then there was the concern over the MRI, the meeting with doctors, the "hoping for the best" quote from the player and the "prepared for the worst" quote from the GM.

And then the worst came true. Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2025 season, another brutal blow in what's been a brutal spring for the Yankees.

Cole, 34, has lived up to his nine-year, $324 million contract he signed in 2019. In five seasons in the pinstripes, he has four top-10 Cy Young finishes (including his 2023 win) and ranks top five in wins (second), strikeouts (fourth) and quality starts (fourth).

Tommy John surgery typically comes with 14-18 months of rehab, meaning Cole will likely miss the start of the 2026 season, too.

Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with "severe" injuries in both elbows Luis Gil (lat strain) has been shut down for at least six weeks

No one can "replace" Cole. But if the Yankees decide they want to upgrade their rotation, Dayn Perry has some trade candidates and free-agent targets, including ...

Perry: "Sandy Alcantara, Marlins -- The Marlins, deep into yet another teardown, seem inclined to move Alcantara at some point. He's coming off Tommy John surgery, which cost him all of 2024, but he's looked dominant thus far in spring training. ... He's also not far removed from a stellar 2022 campaign in which he put up a WAR of 8.0 in 228⅔ innings and was the unanimous choice for NL Cy Young honors."

Mike Axisa looked at the ripple effects of Cole's injury, including the Red Sox' and Orioles' increased chances to win the AL East.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Free agency Day 1 roundup: Commanders acquire Laremy Tunsil as linemen dominate



The big guys got the big bucks. Just weeks after the Eagles' dominance in the trenches played a huge role in them winning the Super Bowl, offensive and defensive linemen cashed in on the first day of free agency. That included two former Eagles, with Milton Williams agreeing to a four-year, $104 million deal with the Patriots and Josh Sweat getting a four-year, $76.4 million deal from the Cardinals.

Both were top-six free agents according to Pete Prisco's Top 100.

But the biggest move wasn't a signing. It was a trade. The Commanders acquired five-time Pro Bowl OT Laremy Tunsil from the Texans in a surprise blockbuster. Here are the details:

Commanders get: Laremy Tunsil, 2025 4th-round pick

Texans get: 2025 third-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick

Despite the steep price, Washington came out on top in Jordan Dajani's trade grades.

I love teams helping their young quarterbacks, and so, too, does Tyler Sullivan. The Commanders earned the only "A+" in his free agency Day 1 grades.

Sullivan: "This is EXACTLY how you build around a franchise quarterback who is still on his rookie contract. ... First, they kept their core intact by bringing back Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, they made massive trades landing Deebo Samuel and Tunsil. That gives Jayden Daniels his much-needed No. 2 receiver and a star left tackle. They also helped out the defensive line by signing Javon Kinlaw. No matter how you slice it, the Commanders are even better than when we last saw them."

Here are other notable deals, with the first three being teams who also have rookie-deal quarterbacks:

Outside of Williams, the Patriots also agreed to deals with Carlton Davis ( 3/$60M Robert Spillane (3/$37.5M) and Morgan Moses ( 3/$24M Mike Vrabel a Day 1 winner

( (3/$37.5M) and ( a The Bears continued bolstering their lines, signing Drew Dalman ( 3/$42M Grady Jarrett ( 3/$43.5M Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson .

continued bolstering their lines, signing ( ( and . After narrowly missing out on Williams, the Panthers added Tre'von Moehrig ( 3/$51M Tershawn Wharton (3/$54M) and extended Jaycee Horn ( 4/$100M

added ( (3/$54M) and extended ( In a prime example of lineman emphasis, the Packers added Aaron Banks ( 4/$77M Nate Hobbs ( 4/$48M

added ( ( The Titans got Dan Moore Jr. ( 4/$82M

got ( The Cowboys did something! Javonte Williams ( 1/$3M Najee Harris ( 1/$9.25M Chargers .

did something! ( ( . At cornerback, the Colts added Charvarius Ward ( 3/$60M Lions picked up D.J. Reed (3/$48M).

added ( picked up (3/$48M). These stars aren't going anywhere: Chris Godwin ( 3/$66M Buccaneers, Khalil Mack ( 1/$18M Chase Young ( 3/$51M Saints and Byron Murphy (3/$66M) will remain with the Vikings.

So, what's to come on Day 2? Here are the top 10 free agents still available, including Aaron Rodgers, who might be close to signing with this team.

We're tracking every move, team-by-team, and be sure to have our live blog handy. Also check out Chris Trapasso's thoughts on how Day 1 impacted the draft.

🏀 Men's college basketball conference tournament picks



Conference championship week for the top men's college basketball leagues is upon us. We have live blogs for each:

We have expert picks for all six as well. The ACC and Big 12 start today, and while No. 1 Duke is a near-unanimous choice in the former, the Blue Devils' biggest rival has a lot at stake: North Carolina is smack dab on the bubble with an ugly 1-11 record in Quad 1 games and one of many teams whose tournament lives are on the line this week, Jerry Palm notes.

The most competitive tournament, according to our experts, is the Big East: Five different teams got at least one championship prediction. You can see every pick and preview right here.

⚽ UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg preview, predictions

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 begin today, and here's what we're looking at:

Barcelona (1) vs. Benfica (0) | 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

| 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+ | Inter (2) vs. Feyenoord (0) | 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ | Preview

| 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ | Liverpool (1) vs. PSG (0) | 4 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

| 4 p.m. on Paramount+ | Bayer Leverkusen (0) vs. Bayern Munich (3) | 4. p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

After dominating the first leg but losing, PSG tops Chuck Booth's rankings of the most worried teams entering their second leg. But just because a trip to Anfield is daunting doesn't mean it's impossible. In our expert picks and best bets, Pardeep Cattry says ...

Cattry: "Liverpool 1, PSG 2 (PSG on pens) -- The Reds got away with one in Paris and won't want to do so again at home, but the fatigue of a long season is showing and PSG's young squad has plenty of talent and drive to force this one to spot kicks. At that point it's anyone's guess, so why not guess that an upset might be in store?"

Here are James Benge's bold predictions.

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League. Here's how.

🏀 CAA Championship Final: Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Bucks at Pacers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Lightning at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

🏀 West Coast Conference Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN