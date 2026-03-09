Alec Pierce could soon join one of the NFL's most exclusive financial clubs.

Multiple high-ranking NFL front office officials told CBS Sports in recent days that Pierce -- widely viewed as the top wide receiver in this year's free agency class -- has a realistic chance to land a deal worth around $30 million per year. If that happens, he would join a small group of receivers that includes Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Garrett Wilson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Colts have remained in contact with Pierce's camp and have continued to work to try and get him to remain in Indianapolis (and seem willing to get into the upper 20s per year at the very least to keep him), but they're fully aware that there's going to be competition.

The 25-year-old has led the NFL in yards per catch each of the last two years among players with more than six catches while posting overall totals these past two seasons of 84 catches, 1,827 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Here are some other notes heading into the beginning of the NFL's two-day negotiating period -- also known as the legal tampering period -- which begins at noon Monday.

The NFL's soon-to-be new highest-paid center

Similar to the Colts with Pierce, the Ravens are hoping to retain their most high-profile free agent, three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

However, like with Pierce, Linderbaum is coveted by other teams as well. Sources expect him to land a deal that will pay in excess of $20 million per year, which would surpass the current NFL-high APY-wise for a center of $18 million owned by the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

While multiple teams who had been looking for a center are no longer in the market (with teams like the Chargers and Bears adding new players in recent days), there are still teams like the Raiders, Titans, Browns and Commanders that sources view as being possibilities to add a center via free agency.

Malik Willis market

After spending the last two seasons playing under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, it's possible that quarterback Malik Willis could end up joining a team led by a different member of the LaFleur family.

The Cardinals, led by Matt's brother Mike, are one of the teams that seem to have interest in Willis along with others such as the Dolphins, who released starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday morning.

While Willis didn't play a ton the last two years with the Packers as Jordan Love's backup, he did post solid stats in limited action and his one start last season. In his one start last year, a loss to the Ravens, the 26-year-old was 18 of 21 for 288 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. He also ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Quick hitters

— The Panthers appear to be interested in trying to land one of the top free agent linebackers, a group that consists of players like Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Sources believe Lloyd, a Pro Bowl selection last season with the Jaguars, could land a deal that would make him one of the league's top three or four highest-paid linebackers. At the moment, only three linebackers have an APY of more than $15 million and the Eagles' Zack Baun ranks third among NFL linebackers with an APY of $17 million.

Some sources believe Lloyd has a solid chance of getting in excess of $16 million per year and potentially even a couple million dollars above that. Sources believe Walker, who posted 469 tackles for the Packers the last four seasons, will also have a chance to land a deal in the range of $15 million per year.

— The Eagles have continued to work to retain outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips, whom they acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in November. The former 2021 first-round pick has 28 sacks in five NFL seasons, including five that he posted last year with a combination of Miami and Philadelphia. Sources expect Phillips to command around $25 million per year.

— The Chiefs, Giants, Commanders, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos and Raiders are believed to be among the teams with interest in adding a free agent running back. Sources believe top free agent running back Kenneth Walker, who ran for 1,027 yards last season with the Seahawks, could end up securing in excess of $13 million per year. Seattle has had interest in retaining Walker but it doesn't seem like the Seahawks are willing to go as high money-wise as his current target range financially. Seattle is also hoping to have a chance to get back players like cornerback Josh Jobe and safety Coby Bryant.

— In addition to Rasheed Walker, one of the other free agent tackles seemingly in line to do well financially is Jermaine Eluemunor, who was a starter the last two seasons for the Giants. One NFL front office official said in recent days that he could see the 31-year-old getting more than $15 million per year. Another NFL front office official shared that there have been rumblings that Eluemunor could even end up landing a couple million dollars more per year than that $15 million number.

— Among the less-heralded offensive linemen that NFL offensive line coaches are high on: Offensive guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and David Edwards. While Vera-Tucker missed all of last season with a torn triceps and has only played in more than seven games once in these last four seasons with the Jets, multiple offensive line coaches told CBS Sports that they believe the former first-round pick has displayed Pro Bowl ability when healthy. Edwards, meanwhile, was referred to by an offensive line coach as the most consistent out of the free agent guards. The 28-year-old has made 77 career starts, including 32 the last two seasons with the Bills.