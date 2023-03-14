Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Today's show: Winners and losers from Day 1 of free agency

The unofficial start of free agency came on Monday and surprisingly, it wasn't that crazy. Last year, I'm pretty sure the Jaguars spent $200 million in the first hour of free agency, but no one got that crazy this year. However, there was plenty of action and we covered it all on today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Will Brinson, Katie Mox and I went over the winners and losers from Monday, and here's what we came up with:

Winners:

Bears. At the rate things are going, Bears fans might build a statue for general manager Ryan Poles by the end of the week. In just his second offseason on the job, Poles has been busy. Not only did he trade away the No. 1 overall pick in a deal that was good for the Bears, but he's also added three starters since Monday morning with Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis all agreeing to deals.

At the rate things are going, Bears fans might build a statue for general manager Ryan Poles by the end of the week. In just his second offseason on the job, Poles has been busy. Not only did he trade away the No. 1 overall pick in a deal that was good for the Bears, but he's also added three starters since Monday morning with Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis all agreeing to deals. Russell Wilson. The Broncos had two major needs on the offensive line heading into free agency and it appears that they've already filled both of them. In a span of two hours on Monday, the Broncos landed the top left guard in free agency (Ben Powers) and the top right tackle (Mike McGlinchey). One reason Russell Wilson struggled in 2022 is because his offensive line wasn't very good. Wilson was sacked a total of 55 times in 2022, which was tied for the most in the NFL, but with the addition of Powers and McGlinchey, the Broncos should be able to cut down on that number in a major way.

The Broncos had two major needs on the offensive line heading into free agency and it appears that they've already filled both of them. In a span of two hours on Monday, the Broncos landed the top left guard in free agency (Ben Powers) and the top right tackle (Mike McGlinchey). One reason Russell Wilson struggled in 2022 is because his offensive line wasn't very good. Wilson was sacked a total of 55 times in 2022, which was tied for the most in the NFL, but with the addition of Powers and McGlinchey, the Broncos should be able to cut down on that number in a major way. Jimmy Garoppolo. After signing with the 49ers as a backup in 2022, Jimmy is now getting starter money after agreeing to a three-year, $72.5 million deal with the Raiders. Not only is he getting paid, but he gets to work with a coach he knows in an offense that he's familiar with. Everything is coming up Jimmy.

Losers:

Eagles. When your team is good, everyone wants your players and the Eagles found that out the hard way on Monday. In a span of hours, the Eagles lost three starters in free agency with Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps and T.J. Edwards all signing elsewhere. Things could get even uglier if James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson both leave in free agency this week.

When your team is good, everyone wants your players and the Eagles found that out the hard way on Monday. In a span of hours, the Eagles lost three starters in free agency with Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps and T.J. Edwards all signing elsewhere. Things could get even uglier if James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson both leave in free agency this week. Chargers. The Chargers only made one major move on Monday and that was signing former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. However, that has nothing to do with why they're listed here. The Chargers are in the "Loser" section because one of their best players (Austin Ekeler) has requested a trade

2. Grading some of Monday's biggest deals

The only thing better than making a winners and losers list for the first day of the NFL tampering period is to grade each one of the deals, so that's exactly what we had Professor Tyler Sullivan do (I'm not sure if he's actually a professor, but I'm giving him that title for the day).

Here's a look at the grades Sullivan handed out for three of the biggest deals from Monday:

Javon Hargrave agrees to terms with the 49ers (four years, $84 million): A. "It didn't seem possible for San Francisco's defense to get scarier, and then they went out and signed arguably the best defensive player on the free agent market in Javon Hargrave."

"It didn't seem possible for San Francisco's defense to get scarier, and then they went out and signed arguably the best defensive player on the free agent market in Javon Hargrave." Jonathan Jones re-signs with Patriots (two years, $20 million): B. "Jones had made it quite clear that he wanted to remain in New England, so this was his preferred outcome while the Patriots retain a versatile piece of their secondary. Jones primarily came up as a slot corner, but moved to the outside and played well in that role in 2022."

"Jones had made it quite clear that he wanted to remain in New England, so this was his preferred outcome while the Patriots retain a versatile piece of their secondary. Jones primarily came up as a slot corner, but moved to the outside and played well in that role in 2022." Patrick Peterson agrees to terms with Steelers (four years, $72 million): A-. "While they lost Cam Sutton to the Lions, the Steelers replaced him with a cornerback who may end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peterson's ability to make splash plays is one of the things that probably led to the Steelers signing him. Last season, Peterson picked off five passes, his highest total in 11 years."

3. QB carousel: Jimmy Garoppolo lands with Raiders, 49ers add Sam Darnold

One position that's always worth watching in free agency is quarterback, and surprisingly, there was actually a lot of action revolving around quarterbacks yesterday.

Let's take a look at what went down at the NFL's most important position.

As for Aaron Rodgers, the only update is that there is no update. That being said, the Jets have been talking to Allen Lazard today, which might be a sign that a trade could be coming soon.

4. Biggest free agents left

If your team sat out the first day of free agency tampering, you don't need to worry just yet and that's because there are plenty of good players who are still available.

The biggest prize left on the market is definitely Orlando Brown, who will be an instant upgrade at left tackle for pretty much any team in the NFL. With that in mind, let's check out the 10 highest-ranked players from Prisco's top 100 list who are still available (they're listed with the team they played for last season):

1. OT Orlando Brown (Chiefs)

2. CB James Bradberry (Eagles)

3. S Jordan Poyer (Bills)

4. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)

5. OT Kaleb McGary (Falcons)

6. LB Lavonte David (Buccneers)

7. OG Isaac Seumalo (Eagles)

8. WR Jakobi Meyers (Patriots)

9. DE Jadeveon Clowney (Browns)

10. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (49ers)

The tampering period will be continuing today and since deals could be going down all day Tuesday, there's a chance that one or more of these guys could be off the market by the time you read this list.

5. NFL to consider several major rule changes for the 2023 season

Every year, NFL teams propose multiple rule changes for the upcoming season and for the most part, those changes aren't really notable. However, we do have some wild proposals this year and they were unveiled by the NFL this week.

Here's a look at the proposals that are on the table for 2023 (We covered some of these proposals a few weeks ago, so you're not having deja vu if you feel like you've read about some of these proposals before).

Chargers want to make change to playoff seeding. Under this proposal, a wild-card team would be seeded higher than a division-winning team if the division winner finishes under .500 AND if the wild-card team has a final record that's at least four games better than the division-winning team. If this rule had been in existence last season, the Cowboys (12-5) would have hosted the Buccaneers (8-9) in the wild-card round instead of the other way around.

Under this proposal, a wild-card team would be seeded than a division-winning team if the division winner finishes under .500 AND if the wild-card team has a final record that's at least four games better than the division-winning team. If this rule had been in existence last season, the Cowboys (12-5) would have hosted the Buccaneers (8-9) in the wild-card round instead of the other way around. Eagles make some interesting proposals. NFL players aren't currently allowed to wear zero as a number, but the Eagles want to see that changed. The Eagles are also proposing that the game clock shows the time down to the tenth of a second during the final 30 seconds of each half.

NFL players aren't currently allowed to wear zero as a number, but the Eagles want to see that changed. The Eagles are also proposing that the game clock shows the time down to the tenth of a second during the final 30 seconds of each half. Lions want to make it easier to get a third challenge. Under the current rules, a coach has to win each of his first two challenges to get a third challenge. Under the Lions' proposal, a coach would just have to win ONE of his first two challenges to gain a third challenge.

Under the current rules, a coach has to win each of his first two challenges to get a third challenge. Under the Lions' proposal, a coach would just have to win ONE of his first two challenges to gain a third challenge. Texans want all failed fourth downs to get reviewed. The NFL already reviews all turnovers, so the Texans want to add failed fourth downs to the list since those are technically a turnover. Many fourth-and-1 plays get challenged when they fall inches short. This rule would save teams a challenge since the play would be automatically reviewed.

The NFL already reviews all turnovers, so the Texans want to add failed fourth downs to the list since those are technically a turnover. Many fourth-and-1 plays get challenged when they fall inches short. This rule would save teams a challenge since the play would be automatically reviewed. One cut day. There are currently three cut days in the NFL, but multiple teams want to see that changed. It seems that most teams would prefer that the league only holds one cut day, which would happen after the preseason has concluded.

There are currently three cut days in the NFL, but multiple teams want to see that changed. It seems that most teams would prefer that the league only holds one cut day, which would happen after the preseason has concluded. Rams want to make roughing the passer reviewable. After a 2022 season with several controversial roughing the passer penalties, the Rams are proposing a rule that would make the penalty reviewable to NFL.com, the competition committee doesn't sound excited about the change, so it's unlikely that we'll see this one voted through.

After a 2022 season with several controversial roughing the passer penalties, the Rams are proposing a rule that would to NFL.com, the competition committee doesn't sound excited about the change, so it's unlikely that we'll see this one voted through. Lions want teams to be allowed to dress an emergency third quarterback. Under this proposed rule, teams would be allowed to carry 47 active players on game day, but the extra player would have to be a quarterback. Currently, teams are allowed to dress 46 players. The NFL used to allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on game day, but the league scrapped that rule in 2011. The rule came up again after the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks in their NFC title-game loss to the Eagles.

Under this proposed rule, teams would be allowed to carry 47 active players on game day, but the extra player would have to be a quarterback. Currently, teams are allowed to dress 46 players. The NFL used to allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on game day, but the league scrapped that rule in 2011. The rule came up again after the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks in their NFC title-game loss to the Eagles. Eagles are proposing an alternative onside kick. Instead of attempting an onside kick to get the ball back, teams would have the option to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. This rule is being used in the XFL and one team actually converted on the play in Week 1 (You can see it here). The rule was popular enough in the NFL that it was proposed in 2019 2020 and 2021, but in each case, nothing changed (The rule was voted down in 2019 and the owners decided to table the discussion in both 2020 and 2021, which meant that no vote was held). The competition committee was in favor of this rule in the past, so it will be interesting to see where they stand now. The problem with the current onside kick is that it has been almost impossible to recover since the NFL changed its kickoff rules in 2018. Last season, there were only three onside kicks recovered the entire year.

You can check out all the rule proposals here. As for whether we'll see any changes, each rule would have to be approved by 24 of the 32 owners before it can officially be added to the rule book for the 2023 season.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Buccaneers trade away starting offensive lineman

