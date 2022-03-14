New head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are focused on adding to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, as after reportedly nabbing Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, the Dolphins have agreed to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a three-year deal worth up to $22.8 million, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Wilson will get $12.75 million guaranteed at signing.

Wilson is coming off of his best season, as he caught 45 of 61 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games with four starts. The Boise State product caught just 22 combined passes in 2019 and 2020, but was given more opportunities in the passing game in 2021, and he took advantage of them. Take the Las Vegas Raiders matchup on Thanksgiving for example, as Wilson stepped into the starting lineup and caught seven passes for 104 yards.

Wilson is the second receiver the Cowboys have lost in the last three days, as they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns Saturday. While they did re-sign Michael Gallup to a five-year deal, it's notable that Dallas is moving forward without two of its top four receivers from 2021.

In Miami, Wilson should play a more important role on offense. While the Dolphins have DeVante Parker and a young star in Jaylen Waddle, Wilson is another young, talented target for Tua Tagovailoa to utilize as he continues to grown.