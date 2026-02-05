The NFL season isn't yet finished, as there is one more game to play, for all the marbles. But once the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks raise the Lombardi Trophy, the race to dethrone them will begin in earnest.

In some ways, it has already begun, with nearly a third of the league hiring new head coaches. But in just a few weeks' time, teams will be able to begin changing their rosters and trying to find upgrades so that they can be better than they were a year ago. There is always plenty of change during the free agency portion of the offseason, and we shouldn't expect this year to be any different.

With all that in mind, we're going to run through one outside free agent (i.e., a player who was not on this year's team) that each NFL team should prioritize signing in free agency this coming offseason.

NFC East

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson Imagn Images

Dallas needs pass rush help in the worst way and Hendrickson is the best available edge rusher on the market. He's going to cost a lot on a likely short-term deal, but Jerry Jones' whole rationale for trading Micah Parsons was that the Cowboys could afford more players by not paying him. He should prove it here.

The Giants could bring over a familiar face from Baltimore, along with John Harbaugh. Jaxson Dart has some weapons over there -- and an elite one in Malik Nabers -- but could definitely use more, and having a tight end who can work the middle of the field and stretch the seam would benefit him moving forward.

The Eagles' second cornerback spot across from Quinyon Mitchell this year was a weak spot, and they could target an upgrade here. Woolen has been up and down throughout his career, but he has high upside as a big, physical corner.

The Commanders need to give Jayden Daniels more than just Terry McLaurin to work with. Zach Ertz tore his ACL toward the end of the season and will turn 36 next year. Pitts is coming off his best year since his 1,000-yard rookie campaign, posting career highs in catch rate and receptions per game. And he's still just 25 years old.

NFC North

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack Getty Images

The Bears subsisted on defense this season thanks to forcing a ridiculous volume of turnovers, but they can't count on that continuing every year. They need to do a better job of rushing the passer moving forward (they were 29th in pressure rate, via Tru Media) and Mack can help on a low-cost, short-term deal with the team that used to employ him.

The Lions always need pass rush help across from Aidan Hutchinson. They're not going to have much in the way of cap space this offseason, so they're going to have to shop in the bargain bin, and we've seen that Bosa can do decent work in a rotational role on a top team.

The Packers are another team that could use a supplementary pass rusher, especially with Micah Parsons coming off his torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon could possibly help tap back into what made Mafe a nine- and six-sack player in 2023 and 2024 before he slipped into more of a rotational role this year and saw his production dip.

With the J.J. McCarthy experiment seemingly going off the rails, the Vikings need to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with him and/or be the backup and fill-in starter in case things don't go well again. Cousins is likely set to hit free agency given his contractual situation, and we know he is familiar with both the Vikings and Kevin O'Connell's system, making this an easy, comfortable fit.

NFC South

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs Getty Images

If we're sending Kyle Pitts elsewhere, the Falcons will need a tight end. And Kevin Stefanski is familiar with Njoku from their time together in Cleveland. His size and athleticism make him a good blocker and a really good run-after-catch guy in the passing game, and we've seen that when he's been a featured piece during his career.

The Panthers finished the season 31st in pressure rate. They desperately need someone -- anyone -- who can get after the quarterback from the edge. Oweh is one of the best available this offseason and likely won't be as expensive as some of the top-of-the-market guys.

The Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed during this past season and need to add a complement to Chris Olave. They can't come into next year with DeVaughn Vele and Kevin Austin Jr. as the secondary pass-catchers. Doubs is still 25 years old and has been reliable in Green Bay, and could do more in an expanded role.

The Bucs really need to improve their coverage skills at linebacker. Lloyd is coming off the best season of his career and could be in line for a big payday, but Tampa could make it work by clearing out some cap room with releases and restructures.

NFC West

Colts offensive lineman Braden Smith Getty Images

The Cardinals have contracts for Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum expiring this offseason and could use a bookend tackle opposite Paris Johnson. Smith has missed some time in recent seasons, but he's also been a reliable right tackle when healthy.

The Rams need cornerback help more than they need anything else, assuming Matthew Stafford comes back for another year and their quarterback situation remains settled. Watson proved himself a reliable rotational player early in his career with the Chiefs, but has become a starter over the last two years and could excel in Chris Shula's defense.

Stop me if you've heard this before: the 49ers were 30th in the NFL in pressure rate this season and need help on the edge, especially with both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams facing returns from major injuries. Uniting the Bosa brothers to manage each other's reps could be a low-cost solution.

The Seahawks could still use some help along the offensive interior, where Anthony Bradford was one of the weak points of the line. Zeitler is getting up there in age, but could be a nice stopgap option if they want to bring in a younger player in the draft.

AFC East

Packers quarterback Malik Willis Getty Images

The Bills need to figure out who is going to be their big-bodied receiver. Joe Brady wants it to be Keon Coleman, apparently, but counting on him suddenly turning into a guy he hasn't been during his career is foolish. Pierce could give them a premier perimeter deep threat that stretches the field for Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid underneath and over the middle.

The Dolphins aren't going to be quarterbacked by Tua Tagovailoa next season. Jeff Hafley is coming over from Green Bay to be the next head coach, so he might as well bring Willis with him as a short-term solution until the Dolphins figure out what to do.

The Patriots signed a bunch of stop-gap pass-rushing options this offseason and a few of them have done well, but finding a longer-term answer on the edge could be a priority this offseason. Phillips has had issues staying healthy, but when he's on the field, he's exactly the kind of two-way edge the Patriots like.

The Jets need help everywhere, but especially at linebacker, with Quincy Williams' deal voiding ahead of free agency. Lloyd could give them a nice second-level defender in Aaron Glenn's defense.

AFC North

Seahawks safety Coby Bryant Getty Images

Baltimore probably needs to remake the interior of its offensive line after the way things went this past season, and Seumalo would represent an upgrade over either Andrew Voorhees or Daniel Faalele. The Ravens hired Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator, and he's coming from Chicago, where the Bears significantly remade their interior offensive line last offseason as well.

The Bengals have been looking for solutions at safety for several years. They need someone versatile and who knows what they're doing on the back end, who can play multiple coverages in Al Golden's defense. Bryant could be that guy.

The Browns' offensive line was once a strength, but it has deteriorated over the past several years. Walker might be the top tackle to hit the market this offseason. Cleveland needs to find a path to cap room, but this would be a good fit for someone to protect whoever plays quarterback here.

Reuniting Doubs with Aaron Rodgers, assuming he returns, is an intriguing idea. The Steelers need a complement to DK Metcalf on the outside and Doubs is, frankly, one of the best wideouts expected to be available this offseason. Given the Packers' glut of wide receivers, he also seems like one of the most likely to be on the move.

AFC South

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Getty Images

The Texans have built their defense on having an electric defensive front, but some of their interior guys are set to hit free agency this offseason. The offensive line probably needs to be upgraded more than any individual unit, but they could use the draft to do that and bring in JFM as a complement to their premier edge rushers.

Speaking of premier edge rushers, the Colts need one more than almost any team in the NFL. They were considered a team that could potentially trade for Hendrickson over the last couple of years, as he was in contract disputes with the Bengals, so maybe they could get in on him now that it won't cost them any draft capital to do so.

Jacksonville's biggest need is on the back end of the defense, even if Travis Hunter is going to play more cornerback in Year 2 than he did before getting hurt as a rookie. The Jags are pretty set at corner, so safety seems like the way to go. Thompson is a really nice player who could be a good fit for Anthony Campanile's unit.

Tennessee had one of the weakest pass-catching corps in the NFL this past season. The Titans need to give Cam Ward more to work with, and Robinson could give him a slot weapon with some explosiveness -- like what he had at Miami in Xavier Restrepo, but in the form of a guy who doesn't run a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. Plus, he has familiarity with the new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

AFC West

Jets running back Breece Hall Getty Images

Denver's Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both hitting free agency this offseason, so linebacker could be a need in Vance Joseph's defense. Dean still has upside as an athletic second-level defender, and his ability as a blitzer could be especially valuable.

Kansas City desperately needs to get more explosive -- especially in the run game. Hall and Kenneth Walker III should be at the top of the priority list in free agency.

The Raiders similarly need to get explosive -- especially at receiver. Shaheed brings elite speed to the position and could be a really nice fit in Klint Kubiak's offense if he becomes a more featured piece in Las Vegas than he has been in Seattle. Fernando Mendoza could use someone to stretch the field for Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The Chargers have huge needs on the interior of the offensive line and Linderbaum is the best center on the market. If the Ravens don't retain him before he hits free agency, L.A. should run to the front of the line to be the team that brings him in.