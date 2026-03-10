NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades on Day 2

It's time for another day of legal tampering.

NFL free agency kicked off on Monday with the start of the two-day negotiation window, which is the period where players are allowed to verbally agree on a contract with a new team, but no one can actually sign their new deal until the official start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If Day 2 of the tampering period goes anything like Day 1, then we should be in for a wild ride. The Raiders and Titans both spent more than $280 million on Monday and those numbers are only going to go way up during Tuesday's tampering window. The Raiders still have more than $95 million in available cap space, which is the highest number in the NFL heading into Day 2.

One of the Raiders' biggest signings was center Tyler Linderbaum, who got a three-year $81 million contact. Linderbaum was ranked as the best free agent available this year on Prisco's top 100 list. Overall, 22 of the top 30 players on Prisco's top 100 list have either been signed or tagged so far, but there are still several top players available going into Tuesday including Trey Hendrickson, Kyler Murray and Rasheed Walker.

There's going to be a lot of action on Day 2 and if you want the latest on every rumor, trade and deal that's being made, this is where you need to be. We're going to be tracking all of that below.

