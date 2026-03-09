Skip to Main Content
NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades on Day 1

The NFL free agency two-day negotiating period kicks off on Monday and you can follow every move here

The NFL calendar says that free agency won't officially start until Wednesday, but don't be fooled by that. The real action kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Monday with the start of the legal tampering period. 

This is a two-day window where teams are allowed to contact the agent of any unrestricted free agent and attempt to negotiate a contract. In the past, teams were NOT allowed to contact players directly, but that will change this year. For the first time, teams will be permitted to directly contact up to five free agents during the tampering window.  

Although players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team during the tampering period, no one can actually sign their new deal until the start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

That being said, Monday is always one of the busiest days of free agency and we're going to be tracking it all here in our live blog. If you want the latest on every move, trade and deal that's being made, this is where you need to be. 

If you want to know who the best free agents are, Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 players right here. His top two players -- Tyler Linderbaum and Trey Hendrickson -- likely won't be available for long. 

With that in mind, let's get to the rumors, reports and free agency deals. 

CBS Sports HQ will be talking free agency throughout the day and will keep you updated on all the latest moves.

Bears add a Super Bowl Champion to their secondary

With several defensive backs set to hit free agency, the Bears needed to add some help and they did that today by agreeing to a deal with Seahawks' safety Coby Bryant. 

With Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both set to be free agents, the Bears had some holes at the safety spot and they filled that by adding Bryant, who started 15 games for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Bryant had four interceptions for Seattle last season, which was the second-most on the team. 

Bryant is getting a three-year, $40 million deal

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:34 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:34 pm EDT
 
Vikings and Dolphins both get extensions done with their punters

After making just $1.45 million in 2025, Ryan Wright will be getting a hefty raise this year. The Vikings punter has agreed to a four-year, $14 million deal that includes $8 million in guaranteed money. At $3.5 million per year, Wright is now the fifth-highest paid punter in the NFL. 

In Miami, Jake Bailey will be signing a three-year, $9 million extension with the Dolphins. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:27 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:27 pm EDT
 
Giants hand out record-setting punting deal to Jordan Stout

John Harbaugh has already stolen one former Ravens player (Isaiah Likely), and now, he's about to steal another one. Ravens punter Jordan Stout has agreed to a three-year, $12.3 million deal with the Giants. With an average of $4.1 million per year, that will make Stout the highest paid punter in the NFL, just slightly ahead of Seattle's Michael Dickson, who's making $4.05 million per year. 

Harbaugh is a former special teams coach and there aren't many head coaches in the NFL who appreciate special teams more than him. Stout was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and he had a career-year during a 2025 season that saw him voted as a first-team All-Pro. 

With the Giants being so aggressive here, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Harbaugh made a move for Brandon Aubrey later this week. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:22 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:22 pm EDT
 
Buccaneers add RB Kenneth Gainwell and LB Alex Anzalone

After a surprisingly solid season in Pittsburgh, Kenneth Gainwell has decided to leave the Steelers. The running back has agreed to terms on a deal with the Buccaneers, CBS Sports Lead NFL Inside Jonathan Jones has reported

Gainwell went off for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season with 537 rushing yards and 486 receiving yards. He also finished with eight total touchdowns. 

It would have made sense for the Steelers to bring him back, but with Rachaad White set to be a free agent, the Bucs were clearly desperate to bring in some help for Bucky Irving, and they found their guy in Gainwell. 

As for Anzalone, the Bucs definitely needed some help at linebacker. With Lavonte David's future up in the air, Todd Bowles needed to bring in someone who could help his team right away and he has that with the former Lions linebacker. Anzalone has agreed to terms on a two-year, $17 million deal, according to NFL Media

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:18 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:18 pm EDT
 
Laremy Tunsil gets contract extension from Commanders

The Commanders added Tunsil in a trade last offseason and after watching him start 14 games at tackle, the team has rewarded him with an extension. The offensive lineman has agreed to a two-year, $60.2 million extension. Tunsil's contract was set to expire after the 2026 season, but his new deal will keep him in Washington through the 2028 season. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:14 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:14 pm EDT
 
Jets beef up defense by adding three players

The Jets are doing everything possible to overhaul their defense this offseason. For their latest move, the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Joseph Ossai, according to ESPN

Ossai was arguably the second-best pass-rusher on the Bengals defense behind Trey Hendrickson. Ossai finished with five sacks in each of the past two seasons. 

The Jets have also agreed to terms with former Saints linebacker Demario Davis on a two-year, $22 million deal. Davis actually started his career with the Jets in 2012 and the 37-year-old will now be returning to New York and he should be able to provide some solid veteran leadership for a young Jets' defense. 

Kingsley Enagbare will also be joining the Jets. The Packers pass-rusher has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal

The Jets defense has undergone some massive changes over the past week. Ossai, Davis and Enagbare join several new faces that include Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat. 

Aaron Glenn clearly wants this team to win with defense. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:07 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:07 pm EDT
 
Not all that glitters is gold

I wrote a piece Monday looking at some of the best and worst free agent signings since 2020 and it's a good reminder that today's big headlines can easily be tomorrow's cap casualties. 

Take J.C. Jackson, for instance. After recording a whopping 17 combined interceptions in 2020 and 2021 for the Patriots, Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. It was the second-largest contract handed out that offseason. He only played in seven games for the Chargers.

 
Giants expected to sign TE Isaiah Likely

For John Harbaugh's first big signing of free agency, he decided to reunite with an old friend. Likely is expected to sign with the Giants after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $40 million deal, according to NFL Media

The tight end spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore, so Harbaugh is extremely familiar with what he can do. With Daniel Bellinger set to become a free agent, the Giants needed some help at the tight end spot and they hit a home run by adding Likely, who should be a solid weapon for Jaxon Dart. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 5:01 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 1:01 pm EDT
 
Jaelan Phillips signing with the Panthers

One of the top pass-rushers is off the market: Jaelan Phillips has agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with Carolina, according to NFL Media

This is a bold move for a suddenly frisky Panthers' team that appeared to have turned the corner after a 2025 season where Carolina ended up winning the NFC South title. 

The fact that Phillips is leaving Philadelphia is somewhat of a shocker because the Eagles need some pass-rushing help and it seemed unlikely that Howie Roseman would let him get away. Phillips played in just eight regular-season games for the Eagles after being traded from Miami to Philadelphia in November

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:58 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:58 pm EDT
 
Dolphins have their QB: Malik Willis headed to Miami

The player widely viewed as the top free agent quarterback on the market is no longer available. Malik Willis has agreed to terms on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Dolphins that includes  $45 million in fully guaranteed money, according to NFL Media

The Dolphins announced early Monday that they would be cutting Tua Tagovailoa and it didn't take them much time to find his replacement. Willis only has six starts in his career and he's only thrown 89 passes over the past two seasons, but the Dolphins were still willing to roll the dice on him. 

New Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan both came from Green Bay, so they were extremely familiar with Willis' game after watching him spend two years with the Packers, and that's one big reason why Miami was likely willing to take the gamble on Willis. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:54 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:54 pm EDT
 
TRADE: Steelers make shocking deal for Colts WR Michael Pittman

We have our first big shocker of the day: The Colts are trading Michael Pittman to the Steelers. 

Less than an hour after finalizing a $116 million extension with Alec Pierce, the Colts have decided to move on from Pittman, who led the team in receptions last season with 80. With Pierce landing such a huge contract, the Colts needed to free up some money and this trade will do that. By trading Pittman, Indy will free up $24 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.

For the Steelers, this is a no-brainer move. They've been looking to find a receiver to pair with DK Metcalf and they finally have their guy in Pittman. Aaron Rodgers still hasn't decided whether he's playing this year, but with a one-two punch in Metcalf and Pittman, it's hard to see him not coming back after a 2025 season where he led Pittsburgh to an AFC North title. 

Pittman will be getting a three-year, $59 million contract from the Steelers, according to ESPN. The Steelers and Colts will be swapping late round picks in the deal. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:48 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:48 pm EDT
 
Rams' steal another member of the Chiefs' secondary

Less than a week after acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, the Rams have added ANOTHER Kansas City cornerback. Jaylen Watson is headed to Los Angeles after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $51 million deal, according to NFL Media

Upgrading the secondary was one of Les Snead's biggest goals for L.A. this offseason and the Rams general manager has come through. Not only did Watson lead the Chiefs' in interceptions last year with two, but he also had the fourth-most sacks on the team. 

Watson and McDuffie were both drafted by the Chiefs' in 2022, so they've been in the same secondary for their entire careers and that will continue in L.A. The Rams now have a cornerback tandem in place that should be the foundation of their secondary for at least the next three years. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:44 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:44 pm EDT
 
Buccaneers set to re-sign TE Cade Otton

After four seasons in Tampa Bay, Cade Otton had a chance to leave this year, but instead, he'll be staying put. The tight end is finalizing a deal to stay with the Bucs, according to NFL Media

Otton has averaged 51.8 catches and 504.5 receiving yards per season since his rookie year with the Bucs in 2022. He's also a solid run-blocker, which is a key element for a Buccaneers team that likes to run the ball. 

With Mike Evans' future up in the air, this is a solid move for a Tampa Bay team that will now be able to bring back a familiar pass-catcher for Baker Mayfield. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:35 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:35 pm EDT
 
Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker heading to Kansas City

If there's one thing that Patrick Mahomes has never really had in his NFL career, it's a star running back, but that's going to change this year. Seahawks running Kenneth Walker has agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Chiefs in a move that should instantly improve Kansas City's offense. 

Walker got the deal done just 24 minutes into the tampering period and then made the announcement on Twitter. 

If you're wondering how bad things have been at the running back position for Kansas City, just consider this: No Chiefs runner topped 625 yards last season and KC hasn't had a 1,000 yard rusher since 2017 (Mahomes has never had a 1,000 yard rusher since he took over the starting QB job in 2018). Walker rushed for 1027 yards for the Seahawks' last season. 

Walker becomes the first Super Bowl MVP in 23 years to leave his team the following offseason. The last time it happened came in 2003 with Tampa Bay's Dexter Jackson. 

This has been a huge day for the Chiefs. Not only are they getting Walker, but Travis Kelce is also expected to return for at least one more season with the team. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:28 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:28 pm EDT
 
Falcons bring back an old friend at receiver

Olamide Zaccheaus started his career in Atlanta and now, he's returning to the Falcons after three seasons away from the team, according to NFL Media. After releasing Darnell Mooney, the Falcons simply don't have much depth at receiver, which is likely why they made the decision to bring Zaccheaus back into the fold. 

Zaccheaus originally made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's finished with at least 300 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in four of his past five seasons. He spent the 2025 season with the Bears, a season where he finished with 313 yards while catching passes from Caleb Williams. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:24 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:24 pm EDT
 
Patriots finally add some pass-rushing help

If there's one thing the Patriots absolutely needed to add this offseason, it was some pass-rushing help and they have officially started the process of filling that void. The team has agreed to terms on a three-year, $39 million deal with Dre'Mont Jones. 

Jones started the 2025 season with the Titans before being traded to the Ravens in November. He recorded a total of seven sacks last year, which was a career-high (4.5 came with Tennessee and 2.5 in Baltimore). 

The Patriots will be the fifth team that Jones has played for since entering the NFL as a third-round pick with the Broncos in 2019. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:19 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:19 pm EDT
 
Raiders re-sign Eric Stokes to $30 million deal

CBS Sports NFL Insider Matt Zentiz reported this morning that the Raiders were making a strong push to keep Eric Stokes and it looks like they finally got a deal done with the cornerback. 

Stokes as agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Raiders that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Media

Stokes, who was a first-round pick in 2021, spent the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders last year. Stokes was solid during his first year in Vegas, starting 16 games and he played well enough to earn an impressive extension. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:15 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:15 pm EDT
 
Alec Pierce lands $116 million deal: WR staying with the Colts

The first big news of the free agent tampering period is here: Alec Pierce is staying in Indianapolis. 

Pierce was viewed as one of the top receivers on the market after a 2025 season that saw him lead the NFL in yards per reception (21.3). He also led the league in that same category in 2024. 

The 25-year-old has agreed to terms on a four-year, $116 million contract that will pay him $29 million per year, according to Pat McAfee (That's right, McAfee broke the news). The deal includes $84 million in guaranateed money, according to NFL Media

The deal makes Pierce the highest paid FREE AGENT receiver in NFL history. The only deals worth more were done with receiver who weren't about to hit free agency. 

This is a huge signing for the Colts, who will now be able to run it back with an offense that includes WR Michael Pittman, RB Jonathan Taylor and TE Tyler Warren. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:09 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:09 pm EDT
 
49ers open to trading Trent Williams

One of the top left tackles in the NFL appears to be on the trading block. Trent Williams is unhappy with his contract and he hasn't been able to get a new deal done with the 49ers, which has created a rift in San Francisco. 

Due to that fact, the 49ers could be open to trading Williams, if the situation doesn't get resolved, according to NFL Media

If a trade happens, one team to watch out for would be the Chiefs. They've had some trouble filling the left tackle spot over the past few years, but the addition of Williams would suddenly fix everything for them at a very key position. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 4:01 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 12:01 pm EDT
 
Prisco's top 100 free agents: Here are the top 10

With the free agency tampering period starting in just TWO MINUTES, things are about to get crazy, but before that happens, let's take a look at the top players on the market. 

Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 free agents and here's his top 10: 

1. C Tyler Linderbuam
2. DE Trey Hendrickson
3. WR George Pickens (Franchise tagged by Cowboys)
4. WR Alec Pierce
5. CB Jaylen Watson
6. LB Jaelan Phillips
7. LB Odafe Oweh
8. DL John Franklin-Myers
9. C Connor McGovern (Re-signed with Bills)
10. TE Kyle Pitts (Franchise tagged by Falcons)

Out of the top 10, we already have one guy who is completely off the market (McGovern). We have two players -- Pitts and Pickens -- who aren't allowed to talk to other teams until Wendesday. And then we have seven players who could have a new team by the end of the day. 

Tyler Linderbaum is expected to land a record-setting contract. Trey Hendrickson apparently would like to play in Tampa Bay . The Patriots will likely make a play for Alec Pierce. 

Basically, it's going to be a busy day. If you want to keep tabs on where each player from Prisco's top 100 ends up signing, you can do that here .

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:58 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:58 am EDT
 
Falcons eyeing Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB could end up in Atlanta

We might not have to wait long to find out Tua's new team. The Falcons are making a strong push to get a deal done with Tua, according to NFL Media

Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to contact a player if his team has announced that he's going to be released, so the Falcons are allowed to communicate with Tua's camp since the Dolphins announced this morning that they were going to release the QB. According to NFL Media, "a deal could come together soon."

WHY IT MAKES SENSE

I ranked some Tua landings spots this morning and the Falcons were at the top of the list and here's what I wrote.

"The Falcons currently have Michael Penix Jr., but he comes with some serious question marks. For one, he just tore his ACL for the third time in his football career. Then there's the fact that even when he's healthy, he hasn't proven he can play consistently good football. Although the Falcons expect him to be ready for Week 1, he's playing for a new coach and a new front office that didn't draft him, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if they brought in some competition for him. Bringing in a left-handed QB to compete with a left-handed QB would be a plus for the Falcons because it means that Atlanta wouldn't have to make any huge changes from an offensive standpoint."

Tua has shown the ability to thrive with the right weapons and Atlanta has a loaded offense with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:44 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:44 am EDT
 
Travis Kelce expected to RETURN for another season

We mentioned this morning that Travis Kelce was leaning toward playing and that if he did, it would likely be in Kansas City, and that appears to be exactly what's going to happen. 

The tight end "is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that's been delivered to teams who will want him," according to NFL Media

Kelce actually had a strong 2025 season that saw him catch 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. He still has a great connection with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs don't really have anyone on the roster who can take his place, so both sides should be thrilled with this decision. 

At 36 years old, this will almost certainly be Kelce's last season, but it looks like he's going to run it back and try to win one more Super Bowl with Kansas City. 

According to the Athletic, Kelce will likely sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:39 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:39 am EDT
 
Free agency note: Why you won't hear about franchise tag players today

Although free agency is unofficially starting today with the opening of the two-day tampering period, that does NOT apply to players who got hit with the franchise tag. 

  • For players who got hit with the franchise tag, the rules are slightly different. George Pickens, Breece Hall and Kyle Pitts -- the only three players who got tagged -- aren't allowed to talk to other teams until the official start of free agency on Wednesday. This also applies to players who got hit with the transition tag and all restricted free agents. So players like Daniel Jones (transition tag) and Brandon Aubrey (second-round tender) won't be able to talk with teams until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

So if you're waiting to hear some news involving any of those players, you'll be waiting a couple of days. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:23 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:23 am EDT
 
Tua Tagovailoa landing spots: Breaking down some possibilities

If you missed it this morning, the Dolphins have announced that they're going to cut Tua when the new league year starts on Wednesday. 

With Tua now leaving Miami, he could become an attractive option on the free agent market. So where could he end up? Let's take a look at some possible landing spots. 

  • VIKINGS. Say what you will about Tua, but he's definitely a much more polished quarterback than McCarthy. Although he's had some trouble staying healthy, Tua has been productive when he's on the field and he's been especially good when he's had the right weapons around him and the Vikings have a lot of offensive weapons to work with in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Tua might have to compete with McCarthy for the job, but that's likely a competition where he would be feeling pretty confident.
  • COLTS. With Daniel Jones coming off a torn Achilles, this could be a situation where it would make sense for Tua to sign a one-year deal with the understanding that he'll be the starting QB until Jones is ready to play. One thing working in Tua's favor is that the Colts have a set up where he could thrive: They have a solid offensive line, they have one of the best running backs in the NFL (Jonathan Taylor), they have a solid receiving group led by Michael Pittman and they have a solid young tight end in Tyler Warren. Tua could put up some big numbers in Indy.
  • FALCONS. The Falcons currently have Michael Penix Jr., but he comes with some serious question marks. For one, he just tore his ACL for the third time in his football career. Then there's the fact that even when he's healthy, he hasn't proven he can play consistently good football. Although the Falcons expect him to be ready for Week 1, he's playing for a new coach and a new front office that didn't draft him, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if they brought in some competition for him. Bringing in a left-handed QB to compete with a left-handed QB would be a plus for the Falcons because it means that Atlanta wouldn't have to make any huge changes from an offensive standpoint. 

Here's a full look at some more landing spots

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:10 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:10 am EDT
 
Daniel Jones' crazy asking price

The Colts and Daniel Jones haven't been able to get a long-term deal done, which is why the Indy decided to use the transition tag on him. One reason the two sides haven't been able to reach a deal is because Jones apparently wants a contract that will pay him $50 million per year, according to Sports Illustrated

If the Colts gave him that, that would make Jones one of 12 quarterbacks to make at least $50 million per year and it would put him ahead of guys like Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford on the pay scale.

If I'm Indy, there's simply no way I'm forking over that kind of money. Jones played well last year, but he's coming off a torn Achilles, which is a brutal injury to try and come back from. The transition tag will pay Jones $37.8 million in 2026 if the two sides don't reach a long-term deal. Jones will be allowed to negotiation with other teams starting on Wednesday, but the Colts will have the chance to match any offer that he's given. 

With Jones coming off the devastating injury, it's hard to imagine ANY team giving him the $50 million per year he's apparently looking for. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 3:00 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 11:00 am EDT
 
Texans bringing back key defensive starter

Rankins signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2025 and after watching him start all 17 games, Houston has rewarded him with a new contract. According to NFL Media, Rankins is getting a two-year deal that includes $12 million in guaranteed money. 

The 31-year-old defensive tackle is a big guy who can clog up the middle and his presence definitely makes life easier for Texans' defensive stars like Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 2:49 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:49 am EDT
 
Maybe Jerry Jones ISN'T crazy

The Cowboys have now made two trades with the Packers over the past six months and when you look at the two deals put together, it's actually pretty interesting. 

Would you rather be the Cowboys or the Packers here? Yes, Parsons is a superstar, but the Packers are paying him $47 million per year. Not only did the Cowboys save money, but they picked up two first-round picks and two solid defenders. It will be interesting to see who won these two trades when we look back at them five years from now. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 2:42 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:42 am EDT
 
Alec Pierce is on the verge of getting funny money

Multiple high-ranking NFL front office officials told CBS Sports in recent days that Pierce -- widely viewed as the top wide receiver in this year's free agency class -- has a realistic chance to land a deal worth around $30 million per year. If that happens, he would join a small group of receivers that includes Ja'Marr ChaseJustin JeffersonCeeDee LambDK MetcalfGarrett WilsonA.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Colts have remained in contact with Pierce's camp and have continued to work to try and get him to remain in Indianapolis (and seem willing to get into the upper 20s per year at the very least to keep him), but they're fully aware that there's going to be competition.

March 9, 2026, 2:38 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:38 am EDT
 
Five teams to watch in free agency due to their salary cap space

If you're wondering which teams will be the busiest today, just follow the money. Here are the five teams with the most salary cap space heading into the start of the free agency tampering period

Most cap space (numbers via over the cap)
1. Raiders: $111.91 million
2. Titans: $92.69 million
3. Commanders: $87.61 million
4. Chargers: $75.28 million
5. Jets: $73.89 million

No other team in the NFL has more than $60 million in cap space, so these five teams have set themselves apart. You could argue that the Chargers are in the best shape. They're the only team on this list that made the playoffs last year and if they can find some pieces to put around Justin Herbert, they could become a Super Bowl contender. 

The Raiders, Titans and Jets all have a lot of holes on their roster, so they'll likely be spending big. As for the Commanders, look for them to use most of their money on the defensive side of the ball, along with possibly adding a receiver. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 2:30 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:30 am EDT
 
Raiders have two top-15 picks following the Maxx Crosby trade

As part of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Raiders acquired Baltimore's 14th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft, so Las Vegas now has TWO picks in the top 15. 

Here are two quick nuggets on that: 

  • This marks just the second time since the AFL-NFL Merger in 1970 that the Raiders have gone into a draft with two top-15 picks. The only other time it happened came in 1988 when they landed WR Tim Brown (6th overall) and DB Terry McDaniel (9th overall). 
  • This will mark the fifth time in six years that at least one team has had two top-15 picks. The last time it happened came in 2024 when landed Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. It also happened in 2023 with the Texans taking CJ Stroud and Will Anderson. 

Both of those teams made the playoffs one year after their draft haul, so the Raiders will certainly have a chance to remake their franchise thanks to the Crosby trade. 

John Breech
March 9, 2026, 2:17 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:17 am EDT
