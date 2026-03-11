NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades as new league year begins

Wednesday brings the formal start of the 2026 NFL season. Though Monday and Tuesday were part of the negotiating period, "reported" deals will become "official" deals starting at 4 p.m. ET. We saw that in truly stunning fashion Tuesday night when the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Raiders.

It's also important to note that all teams must be salary cap-compliant by that time, so there could be a flurry of financially motivated moves -- trades, releases and contract restructures -- as well.

Still, free agency is set to take center stage once again, and that could very well start with Trey Hendrickson. The 31-year-old former Bengals pass rusher led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024, and he also had 17.5 in 2023. He struggled with injury in 2025, but he is still the jewel of the class: Pete Prisco had him as the No. 1-ranked free agent, and plenty of teams are certainly in pursuit.

The 4 p.m. mark is part finish line and part starting line, too. Players such as Kyler Murray (No. 11 in Pete's top 100) officially becomes a free agent, and several quarterback-needy teams -- perhaps headlined by the Vikings -- could be in the market for the two-time Pro Bowler.

