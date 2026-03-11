Skip to Main Content
NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades as new league year begins

Wednesday marks the official start of the new league year after two days of the negotiation period

By
1 min read

Wednesday brings the formal start of the 2026 NFL season. Though Monday and Tuesday were part of the negotiating period, "reported" deals will become "official" deals starting at 4 p.m. ET. We saw that in truly stunning fashion Tuesday night when the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Raiders.

It's also important to note that all teams must be salary cap-compliant by that time, so there could be a flurry of financially motivated moves -- trades, releases and contract restructures -- as well.

Still, free agency is set to take center stage once again, and that could very well start with Trey Hendrickson. The 31-year-old former Bengals pass rusher led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024, and he also had 17.5 in 2023. He struggled with injury in 2025, but he is still the jewel of the class: Pete Prisco had him as the No. 1-ranked free agent, and plenty of teams are certainly in pursuit.

The 4 p.m. mark is part finish line and part starting line, too. Players such as Kyler Murray (No. 11 in Pete's top 100) officially becomes a free agent, and several quarterback-needy teams -- perhaps headlined by the Vikings -- could be in the market for the two-time Pro Bowler.

We'll be on top of every move with updates and analysis below. Follow along as a different type of "March madness" continues!

Pinned
Colts, Daniel Jones agree on two-year $88M deal

The Colts and Daniel Jones have agreed to a two-year deal worth $88 million and up to $100 million, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Wednesday.

Jones had been on the transition tag, but both he and Indianapolis had been interested in getting a deal done. Now they have. Jones, 28, had played very well for the Colts in 2025 before suffering first a fracture tibia (which he played through) and then a torn Achilles. The Colts, who started 8-2, finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Still, they now have long-term deals in place with Jones and breakout wide receiver Alec Pierce and will hope those two plus Jonathan Taylor, a strong offensive line and full seasons of a healthy Sauce Gardner-Charvarius Ward duo at cornerback will help them get right back into the playoff picture.

 
Pinned
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen restructure deals to free up cap space

Star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have agreed to restructure their deals in order to free up cap space for the Ravens and the Bills, respectively, per reports.

CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala was first to report the Jackson restructure, and Adam Schefter says the move frees up $40 million of cap space for Baltimore this year. Jackson was set to count roughly $74 million against the cap this season, which would have been a record.

Allen's restructured deal, meanwhile, saves the Bills roughly $12 million, per ESPN's Field Yates.

 
Pinned
NFL reportedly exploring playing on Thanksgiving Eve

The NFL is exploring playing a game on Thanksgiving Eve, which this year would be Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. It would likely be between two teams coming off byes.

Though logistically challenging -- and certainly not the most popular with players -- the NFL has pushed more Wednesday games recently. In 2024, there were two Christmas Day games on Wednesday. The only other two Wednesday games somewhat recently were in 2020 (due to COVID issues) and 2012 (due to a speech by then-president Barack Obama scheduled for Thursday).

Prior to that, there hadn't been a Wednesday professional football game since 1948, when the Los Angeles Dons and the New York Yankees of the AAFC faced off.

 
Pinned
Ravens land Trey Hendrickson on four-year, $112M deal after Maxx Crosby deal falls through

One door closes, another one opens. Roughly 13 hours after nixing the Maxx Crosby deal due to medical concerns, the Ravens have signed EDGE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Hendrickson, 31, had been seeking top-of-the-market money, and while he doesn't quite get there in terms of per-year numbers, it is a massive total value.

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and also had 17.5 in 2023. The Ravens had a desperate need for a pass rusher after having one of the NFL's worst units last year. Hendrickson also didn't have his best year in 2025; he missed much of the offseason and preseason due to contract differences with the Bengals, and he ended up appearing in just seven games before core muscle surgery ended his season.

Still, this is a huge move for both player and team. Hendrickson joins an AFC North rival, while Baltimore hopes it has fixed its pass-rush issues. In an ideal world for the Ravens, Hendrickson joins a fearsome group up front that includes Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Mike Green, who flashed at times as a rookie.

 
Pinned
Commanders land K'Lavon Chaisson on one-year deal

The Commanders continued their defensive overhaul -- and a much-needed one at that -- early Wednesday with a one-year, $12 deal for EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

A 2020 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Chaisson never lived up to that billing in Jacksonville, but he collected five sacks in 2024 with the Raiders and a career-high 7.5 last year with the Patriots. He also produced 54 pressures, nearly double his previous career high, while adding 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Washington had now added two EDGEs in Chaisson and Odafe Oweh, reunited with interior defensive lineman Tim Settle, signed top linebacker Leo Chenal and brought in cornerback Amik Robertson as well. Though the Commanders have missed on a few offensive players, they've clearly gotten younger and better defensively.

 
Pinned
What to watch for Wednesday, plus some early signings

Wednesday brings the start of the new league year. It's also the third day since free agency technically opened, so we could see a flurry of moves, especially among teams and players who haven't struck it big yet.

  • What happens with Trey Hendrickson? The 2024 sacks leader is yet to sign while other younger EDGEs have found new homes. Is today the day for Hendrickson? Will the Ravens get involved after the Maxx Crosby deal fell through?
  • Speaking of the Ravens, they suddenly have a lot to do. They've lost almost all of their top free agents, and they have nothing to show for it in return other than adding guard John Simpson. They need offensive line help, pass catcher help, pass rusher help and potentially secondary help, specifically at safety. They'd also love to finish a Lamar Jackson restructure/extension to ease their cap situation.
  • Other top free agents according to Pete Prisco who are still available include QB Kyler Murray, S Jaquan Brisker, OT Rasheed Walker, S Nick Cross and WR Jauan Jennings.
  • The Crosby situation will be worth monitoring every day until we have a definitive answer one way or another.

Early signings today include DB/special teams standout Tavierre Thomas staying with the Vikings, LB/EDGE/special teams standout Del'Shawn Phillips staying with the Chargers and OL Brett Toth signing with the 49ers. Also, the Patriots released LB Anfernee Jennings.

 
Pinned
Lions restructure Jared Goff's contract

The Lions have restructured Jared Goff's contract, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. That includes converting $40 million of salary into a signing bonus (which can be spread out over multiple years) and adding a void year to his contract. The move frees up $42 million in cap space this year.

Detroit has been somewhat quiet to start free agency, bringing in a few offensive linemen and former Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco among other smaller moves. We'll see if Detroit can now pony up some money for a top free agent remaining. A pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson or some other help on the defense would seem to be at the top of the list.

 
Pinned
Fallout from the Maxx Crosby trade falling through

In an al-time stunner, the Ravens' blockbuster trade with the Raiders for Maxx Crosby fell through Tuesday night after Baltimore backed out due to medical concerns. Crosby had his meniscus repaired in January, and the Ravens had both their own medical team as well as independent experts examine the knee.

So, now what happens?

The league, meanwhile, is stunned. As CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones discovered, there's some wariness around the league regarding Baltimore:

"It doesn't smell right," said one team executive.

"How can a team ever trust the Ravens again?," asked one agent.

"I don't think many teams will feel comfortable trading with the Ravens," said one league source. 

