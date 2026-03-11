NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Tracking all rumors, signings and trades as new league year begins

Colts, Daniel Jones agree on two-year $88M deal
The Colts and Daniel Jones have agreed to a two-year deal worth $88 million and up to $100 million, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Wednesday.
Jones had been on the transition tag, but both he and Indianapolis had been interested in getting a deal done. Now they have. Jones, 28, had played very well for the Colts in 2025 before suffering first a fracture tibia (which he played through) and then a torn Achilles. The Colts, who started 8-2, finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Still, they now have long-term deals in place with Jones and breakout wide receiver Alec Pierce and will hope those two plus Jonathan Taylor, a strong offensive line and full seasons of a healthy Sauce Gardner-Charvarius Ward duo at cornerback will help them get right back into the playoff picture.