NFL Free Agency: Logan Ryan's contract demands may be keeping veteran cornerback on the market, per report
Ryan remains one of the top players still available in free agency
Logan Ryan, one of the top veteran defensive backs in this year's free agent class, remains unsigned nearly a day after the league's new year has begun. The veteran defensive back who does his best work in the slot as a nickelback set career highs with four interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 113 tackles for the Titans last season. After ending the first three days of free agency without a deal in place, Ryan is now open to "entertaining all offers and will consider a short term deal," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ryan is not willing to accept less than $10 million annually, which is what he was compensated during his final season with the Titans.
While Ryan remains unsigned, former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones recently re-set the market for his position, signing a five-year, $82.5 dollar deal with the Dolphins that includes $57 million fully guaranteed. Ryan is now the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, just ahead of his new teammate in Miami, Xavien Howard, who is making just over $15 million annually.
James Bradberry and Trae Waynes, two of the sixth highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, received their new contracts during this free agency season. Bradberry, a former Carolina Panther, inked a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants that includes $32 million guaranteed. Waynes, a former member of the Vikings, signed a three-year, $42 million deal with $15 million guaranteed.
While the 28-year-old Ryan is older than the three cornerbacks alluded to above, he doesn't appear to show any signs of slowing down as he gets ready to enter his eighth season. Last fall, Ryan filled the stat sheet for the Titans while helping Tennessee reach the AFC Championship Game. Part of his legacy in New England is being the player who essentially ended the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era in New England with his pick-six that sealed the Titans' wild-card win over the Patriots. It also goes down as Brady's last pass as a Patriot, as Brady is currently coming to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers.
Ryan's championship experience should also help improve his market value. Before helping the Titans get to within a game of the Super Bowl, Ryan played in -- and won -- two Super Bowls with the Patriots, recording an interception and breaking up four passes during New England's 2016 playoff run. In all, Ryan has appeared in 15 playoff games, tallying two interceptions, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, 92 tackles and four tackles for loss.
