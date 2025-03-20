The biggest waves of 2025 NFL free agency have subsided, with most of this offseason's top available veterans now handsomely paid, either by new teams or their own. Blockbuster trades have also come and gone, with former Pro Bowlers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf settling in with new clubs.

That doesn't mean player movement is completely over. A handful of teams are still in dire need of help at quarterback, the game's most important position. Dozens of accomplished free agents are still waiting for the right opportunity to surface, either before, during or after April's NFL Draft. And that's not accounting for surprise trades or cuts, which could trickle in even after all 32 teams kick off their offseason programs.

Which unsigned vets offer the best value? Which teams are still searching for starting-caliber talent, and/or bargain-bin insurance? And where might some of the top remaining free agents wind up? We decided to play matchmaker for 10 of the most notable names still available, including at least one future Hall of Famer at quarterback, plus a couple of Pro Bowl wide receivers:

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings would be a dream destination for Rodgers, considering their elite staff, fortified front and splashy playmakers. The Vikings seem more intent on riding with J.J. McCarthy, though, so the best match for Rodgers (besides retirement or waiting for a desperate injury-induced phone call) is probably Pittsburgh. The Steelers are often old-school to a fault, hence their recent wild-card ceiling, but they at least offer legitimate weapons in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, plus a Mike Tomlin-led defense.

Russell Wilson to the Giants

The Steelers make sense on paper, not only because of the familiarity but because of DK Metcalf's arrival as another deep threat; Wilson once chucked the rock to Metcalf during their days with the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback's 2024 finish was painfully sluggish, however, all but necessitating a fresh start. And New York, which badly needs a starter, could conceivably pair him with a first-round prospect.

Jameis Winston to the Vikings

Carson Wentz is another big-armed journeyman who makes sense here, especially given his Midwestern roots. Winston is a touch younger with a touch more recent starting experience, though, and Kevin O'Connell might like his fiery leadership in the same room as the still-growing J.J. McCarthy.

Stefon Diggs to the Cowboys

Dallas reportedly tried to land Cooper Kupp before the ex-Los Angeles Rams star joined the Seahawks, so they'd clearly like to install a route-running savant opposite CeeDee Lamb. Diggs is aging, but he's been just that for much of his career. His brother, Trevon Diggs, also plays for the Cowboys.

Amari Cooper to the Broncos

The former Pro Bowler has had a curiously quiet market for a guy just traded for a third-round pick during the 2024 season, signaling league-wide concern over how much he's got left in the tank. Yet Denver could use additional safety valves for young quarterback Bo Nix, and Cooper's long been a solid technician.

Tyler Lockett to the Raiders

Released in a cost-cutting move by the Seahawks, Lockett is no spring chicken going on 33, and his numbers have dipped for three straight seasons. His downfield savviness could still be valuable in a reserve role, though, and Las Vegas offers strong Seattle connections in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith.

Teven Jenkins to the Seahawks

Seattle got younger at quarterback by adding Sam Darnold, but now the Seahawks need to bolster the trenches to keep their man upright. Jenkins' best attribute might be versatility, as he improved by going from tackle to guard during his time with the Chicago Bears. He could line up at multiple spots.

Buffalo still has a vacancy at cornerback after letting Rasul Douglas hit the market, and Samuel is one of the few veterans available with the ball skills to replicate Douglas' own turnover magnetism. Bills coach Sean McDermott once coached Samuel's father while coordinating the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.

2025 NFL free agency: Top 10 offseason moves so far, including Davante Adams to Rams, Justin Fields to Jets Cody Benjamin

Rasul Douglas to the Packers

Green Bay paid big bucks to secure Nate Hobbs from the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's done most of his best work out of the slot. And Jaire Alexander could still be on the move after a slew of injury-riddled seasons. Douglas, meanwhile, made a name for himself as a Packers ballhawk from 2021-2023.

Justin Simmons to the Eagles

Philadelphia created a hole at safety by dealing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Simmons isn't as dynamic as he once was, now 31, but he's got valuable experience in Vic Fangio's defense from their time together with the Denver Broncos. He's already expressed interest in going to Philly.