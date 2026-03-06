Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Latest rumors, trade buzz, signings, news

The official start of NFL free agency is March 11, but teams can begin negotiating and agreeing to terms with players on March 9

By
1 min read

NFL free agency officially kicks off with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday, March 9. Between now and then, though, plenty of players will sign contracts, either with their current teams or a new one.

Contract-extension season is usually in full swing at or before the start of the new league year. Any player who was released by his former team is also eligible to sign with any other team right away. So even though there are a whole lot of players who are not yet able to sign contracts until the official start of the new league year on March 11, there is also a big group of players who can do so right now.

We've already seen some action over the last few days, and there will undoubtedly be more of it over the weekend as we gear up for the start of the big show next week. In the space below, we'll be keeping track of all the comings and goings. Keep it locked to this live blog for all the updates.

Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders to release Geno Smith

The Geno era in Las Vegas is over as multiple reports indicate that the Raiders will release him just one year into the two-year, $75 million contract he signed last offseason. (The Raiders also traded a third-round pick to acquire him in the first place.) The Raiders will take an $18.5 million dead cap charge and create $8 million in cap room as they prepare to move onto likely No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza under center.

Smith could have a market this offseason as the quarterback crop is very thin. He could be appealing as a backup or interim starter for one of the several teams that need QB help.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 4:08 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:08 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyler Linderbaum's market exploding

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that Linderbaum could make as much as $24 million per year. He's the best center on the market this offseason and one of the best in the NFL. A $24 million per year average annual value would blow the top of the center market out of the water. Creed Humphrey currently tops the list at $18 million per year.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 4:00 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:00 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Maxx Crosby situation heating up?

Multiple reports the last two days have linked the Dallas Cowboys to the star Raiders edge rusher. This morning, The Athletic reported that the Baltimore Ravens could also be involved and that opposing GMs believe the Raiders are willing to engage on deals.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 3:09 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:09 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets could be interested in signing two veteran QBs

According to SNY, agents at the NFL combine came away with the impression that the Jets want to sign two veteran quarterbacks this offseason. Names bandied about include Kyler Murray (who could be headed to the Vikings), Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith and Carson Wentz. SNY reported that Wentz is a preferred option of new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, which is unsurprising given their history but also uninspiring given Wentz's performance in recent years.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 3:06 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:06 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers could have interest in A.J. Brown

According to The Athletic, the Chargers are monitoring the situation around A.J. Brown. The Eagles are holding firm with their high asking price, and the Patriots are also involved in the proceedings.

L.A. already has Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston under contract, and could potentially bring Keenan Allen back if it does not land Brown via trade. The Chargers added a new center in Tyler Biadasz, and it looks like they could be gearing up for more additions this offseason.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 3:04 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:04 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kam Curl signs extension with Rams

The veteran safety is getting a new deal to remain with his current team. It's a three-year, $36 million contract, according to multiple reports. That deal makes him the NFL's 13th-highest paid safety on an average annual value basis, tied with Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga. 

Curl is an important part of the Rams' secondary, working alongside Kamren Kinchens on the back end of the defense. The Rams have already started to make over their defensive back corps with the acquisition of Trent McDuffie via trade, but we should probably expect them to add even more talent there this offseason as they attempt to get back to the Super Bowl.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 1:46 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:46 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyler Biadasz signs with Chargers

The former Cowboys and Commanders center is headed to Los Angeles. Biadasz was cut earlier this offseason by Washington but landed a new deal before the official start of the free agency period. It's a three-year, $30 million contract, per multiple reports. The contract makes him the league's sixth-highest paid center on an average annual value basis. 

The Chargers badly needed a center as they attempt to remake the interior of their offensive line this offseason. They have bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt but still likely need to sign at least one guard in order to bring the offensive line up to snuff.

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 1:40 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Danielle Hunter signs extension with Texans

Houston's star edge rusher signed a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension that contains over $30 million in guarantees, per multiple reports. It keeps him in Houston through the 2027 season. The $40.1 million value on the extension makes Hunter the fourth-highest paid edge in the league, behind only Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson and T.J. Watt.

Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have formed arguably the best edge duo in the NFL since Hunter arrived in Houston two years ago. Across those two seasons, Hunter has played every game and racked up 27 sacks, 32 tackles for loss and 45 additional quarterback hits. 

Jared Dubin
March 6, 2026, 1:35 PM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:35 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Top Options For Patriots WR Needs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Bills Acquire DJ Moore From Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    3 Teams That Kyler Murray Makes A Playoff Contender: Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    3 Teams That Kyler Murray Makes A Playoff Contender: Indianapolis Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    3 Teams That Kyler Murray Makes A Playoff Contender: Minnesota Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Top Landing Spots For Veteran Pass Rusher Joey Bosa: San Francisco 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    How Jeremiyah Love Stacks Up With This RB Free Agent Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Worth The Risk Of Giving Rico Dowdle A Big Deal?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Pros And Cons Of Travis Etienne

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Smart To Break The Bank On Kenneth Walker III?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Trade Grade: Chiefs Receive 4 Draft Picks For Trent McDuffie

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Trade Grade: Rams Acquire Trent McDuffie From Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    OT Kadyn Proctor Is Worth Betting On At 6'6", 352 LBS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Is Fernando Mendoza The Best Prospect In The Draft?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Bears And Cowboys In Hunt To Trade For Maxx Crosby

See All NFL Videos