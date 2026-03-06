NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Latest rumors, trade buzz, signings, news

Raiders to release Geno Smith
The Geno era in Las Vegas is over as multiple reports indicate that the Raiders will release him just one year into the two-year, $75 million contract he signed last offseason. (The Raiders also traded a third-round pick to acquire him in the first place.) The Raiders will take an $18.5 million dead cap charge and create $8 million in cap room as they prepare to move onto likely No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza under center.
Smith could have a market this offseason as the quarterback crop is very thin. He could be appealing as a backup or interim starter for one of the several teams that need QB help.