NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Latest rumors, trades, trade buzz, signings, news

Bills to re-sign C Connor McGovern
Another center is off the free agency board. The Bills and Connor McGovern are in agreement on a four-year contract to keep the center in Buffalo, according to ESPN. With his present deal complete, McGovern was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. It's a $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is a sizable raise from the $7.5 million annual earnings McGovern secured on his last deal.
McGovern is the No. 9 free agent in Pete Prisco's top 100 rankings and the second-best offensive lineman behind only Tyler Linderbaum, who headlines the free agency class. He would have likely commanded interest from numerous teams if it weren't for the Bills securing his talents for the long term.
McGovern made 51 starts for Buffalo over the last three seasons and helped Josh Allen thrive as both a passer and ballcarrier and James Cook flourish as one of the league's premier running backs.