NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Latest rumors, trades, trade buzz, signings, news

NFL free agency for 2026 officially kicks off with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday, March 9. Between now and then, though, plenty of players will sign contracts with their current teams and trades will happen.

Contract-extension season is usually in full swing at or before the start of the new league year. Any player who was released by his former team is also eligible to sign with any other team right away. So even though there are a whole lot of players who are not yet able to sign contracts until the official start of the new league year on March 11, there is also a big group of players who can do so right now.

We've already seen some action over the last few days, including a blockbuster trade involving Maxx Crosby, and there will undoubtedly be more over the weekend as we gear up for the start of the big show next week. In the space below, we'll be keeping track of all the comings and goings. Keep it locked to this live blog for all the updates.