NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Latest rumors, trades, trade buzz, signings, news

The official start of NFL free agency is March 11, but teams can begin negotiating and agreeing to terms with players on March 9

By
1 min read
maxx-crosby.jpg
Getty Images

NFL free agency for 2026 officially kicks off with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday, March 9. Between now and then, though, plenty of players will sign contracts with their current teams and trades will happen.

Contract-extension season is usually in full swing at or before the start of the new league year. Any player who was released by his former team is also eligible to sign with any other team right away. So even though there are a whole lot of players who are not yet able to sign contracts until the official start of the new league year on March 11, there is also a big group of players who can do so right now.

We've already seen some action over the last few days, including a blockbuster trade involving Maxx Crosby, and there will undoubtedly be more over the weekend as we gear up for the start of the big show next week. In the space below, we'll be keeping track of all the comings and goings. Keep it locked to this live blog for all the updates.

Bills to re-sign C Connor McGovern

Another center is off the free agency board. The Bills and Connor McGovern are in agreement on a four-year contract to keep the center in Buffalo, according to ESPN. With his present deal complete, McGovern was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. It's a $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is a sizable raise from the $7.5 million annual earnings McGovern secured on his last deal.

McGovern is the No. 9 free agent in Pete Prisco's top 100 rankings and the second-best offensive lineman behind only Tyler Linderbaum, who headlines the free agency class. He would have likely commanded interest from numerous teams if it weren't for the Bills securing his talents for the long term.

McGovern made 51 starts for Buffalo over the last three seasons and helped Josh Allen thrive as both a passer and ballcarrier and James Cook flourish as one of the league's premier running backs.

 
Cowboys place second-round tenders on Brandon Aubrey, T.J. Bass

The Cowboys used $5.67 million second-round tenders on star kicker Brandon Aubrey and offensive lineman T.J. Bass, the team announced. The players, who will become restricted free agents next week, can now sign offer sheets with any other team. The Cowboys have the right to match potential offers, and if they do not, they will receive a second-round pick with each player's departure.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office placed a deal on the table that would have made Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, but Aubrey reportedly sought closer to $10 million, and the sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract.

If Aubrey and Bass do not leave for another team, they will play on $5.67 million, one-year deals with the Cowboys in 2026. They could still work toward long-term extensions, but without new deals, they would become unrestricted free agents next offseason.

The Cowboys elected not to use tenders on offensive lineman Brock Thomas and safety Juanyeh Thomas, according to ESPN, making them unrestricted free agents.

Carter Bahns
March 7, 2026, 5:33 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 12:33 pm EST
 
Rams CB Darious Williams retires

The Rams have another spot to fill in their cornerback group after eight-year veteran Darious Williams called it a career. The team announced Williams' retirement, which ends his second stint in Los Angeles.

Williams ranked second in the NFL in passes defended (73) from 2020-25 and finished his career with 12 interceptions across tenures with the Rams, Ravens and Jaguars. He was a major contributor to the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021 and made 40 starts across 67 games with the franchise.

The Rams are already set to see Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick become free agents, and Williams makes it five cornerbacks who could be on the move this offseason. This is one of Los Angeles' very few positions that needs addressing over the coming weeks.

Carter Bahns
March 7, 2026, 5:11 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 12:11 pm EST
