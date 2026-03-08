NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Rumors, trades, signings, latest news ahead of legal tampering period

Broncos re-sign LB Justin Strnad
Denver is retaining one of its linebackers before he has the chance to hit free agency, as the Broncos have agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million ($10M guaranteed) with Justin Strnad, per The Athletic.
A fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2020, Strnad recorded 58 tackles, a career-high 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed and his first career interception last season. Strnad was actually Pete Prisco's No. 60 free agent this year.
"After playing mostly special teams in 2022 and 2023, this 29-year-old has been on the field a lot more the past two seasons. He started 16 games the past two seasons and has said he wants to go where he can be a full-time starter."