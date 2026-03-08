NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Rumors, trades, signings, latest news ahead of legal tampering period

We are just one day away from the start of free agency, but it feels like the NFL offseason is already in full swing. We've seen surprising cuts such as Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, surprising trades with Maxx Crosby on his way to Baltimoreand some important re-signings such as Khalil Mack with the Los Angeles Chargers and center Connor McGovern of the Buffalo Bills.

With about 24 hours remaining before the legal tampering period, there are still plenty of questions to be answered. Will the Baltimore Ravens find a way to re-sign center Tyler Linderbaum before he hits the market? What about wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with the New York Giants? Or is he destined to join Brian Daboll in Nashville next week? The Kansas City Chiefs have two important free agents in the secondary to address following the Trent McDuffie trade with Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson. Could Brett Veach get one to put pen to paper before noon tomorrow? Then, another massive trade could be on the horizon as well, as a handful of NFL contenders have their eyes on wide receiver A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Below, we will break down all of the signings, re-signings and trades that take place as we approach the official start of NFL free agency.