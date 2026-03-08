Skip to Main Content
NFL free agency 2026 live updates: Rumors, trades, signings, latest news ahead of legal tampering period

The official start of NFL free agency is March 11, but teams can begin negotiating and agreeing to terms with players on March 9

We are just one day away from the start of free agency, but it feels like the NFL offseason is already in full swing. We've seen surprising cuts such as Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, surprising trades with Maxx Crosby on his way to Baltimoreand some important re-signings such as Khalil Mack with the Los Angeles Chargers and center Connor McGovern of the Buffalo Bills.

With about 24 hours remaining before the legal tampering period, there are still plenty of questions to be answered. Will the Baltimore Ravens find a way to re-sign center Tyler Linderbaum before he hits the market? What about wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with the New York Giants? Or is he destined to join Brian Daboll in Nashville next week? The Kansas City Chiefs have two important free agents in the secondary to address following the Trent McDuffie trade with Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson. Could Brett Veach get one to put pen to paper before noon tomorrow? Then, another massive trade could be on the horizon as well, as a handful of NFL contenders have their eyes on wide receiver A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Below, we will break down all of the signings, re-signings and trades that take place as we approach the official start of NFL free agency.

Broncos re-sign LB Justin Strnad

Denver is retaining one of its linebackers before he has the chance to hit free agency, as the Broncos have agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million ($10M guaranteed) with Justin Strnad, per The Athletic

A fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2020, Strnad recorded 58 tackles, a career-high 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed and his first career interception last season. Strnad was actually Pete Prisco's No. 60 free agent this year

"After playing mostly special teams in 2022 and 2023, this 29-year-old has been on the field a lot more the past two seasons. He started 16 games the past two seasons and has said he wants to go where he can be a full-time starter."

 
Snoop back in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens and Tyler Huntley agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million on Saturday. Huntley will be back to back up Lamar Jackson.

 
Packers agree to three-year extension with OL Sean Rhyan

Green Bay has been active in the last 24 hours. After trading for LB Zaire Franklin, they have signed offensive lineman Sean Rhyan to a three-year, $33 million deal to keep him off the market, per ESPN. 

The former third-round pick out of UCLA is 25-years-old, played snaps at all three positions on the interior of the offensive line, and was a more effective run blocker than pass blocker. Now, we have to see what happens with left tackle Rasheed Walker.
