NFL Free Agency: Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth re-signs with the Rams
Whitworth, who recently had ankle surgery, has spent the last three seasons with the Rams
Andrew Whitworth is not going to retire just yet. The longtime offensive tackle has signed a three-year extension with the Rams, according to Whitworth's agents at SportsTrust Advisors.
Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran offensive lineman is "putting off retirement another year" and was expecting to return for the 2020 season, his 15th in the NFL. The 38-year-old lineman is reportedly "feeling great" after having offseason surgery to clean out his left ankle.
A second-round pick out of LSU in the 2006 draft, Whitworth was an immediate starter in Cincinnati, helping create running lanes for Rudy Johnson while also helping Carson Palmer earn Pro Bowl honors during his rookie season. Whitworth's steady play helped the Bengals advance to the postseason six times during a seven-year span that include AFC North division titles in 2009, 2013 and in 2015.
After earning one Pro Bowl selection during his first nine seasons, Whitworth earned consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2015 and a third career Pro Bowl nod in 2016, his final season with the Bengals. Whitworth signed with the Rams that ensuing offseason, and was named an All Pro in 2017 while helping the Rams capture the NFC West division title. In 2018, Whitworth helped the Rams boast the league's second ranked scoring offense while also helping Los Angeles defeat the Cowboys and Saints en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.
Along with providing clear throwing lanes for Palmer, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Whitworth has blocked for several 1,000-yard backs, including Johnson, Cedric Benson, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Jeremy Hill, and Todd Gurley.
Whitworth has also been an iron man of sorts, playing in all 16 games in a season 10 times that includes each of the past two seasons. In all, Whitworth has appeared in 215 regular season games with 211 career starts.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Brady chose the Bucs, what it means
David Samson sits down to discuss Tom Brady leaving the Patriots
-
Cam Newton trade: Three landing spots
Carolina has granted Newton permission to seek a trade, so here's who could be interested
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
2020 draft props: Where will Tua land?
The 2020 NFL Draft is expected to take place April 23-25
-
What pieces Bucs must add for Brady
Finding two quality offensive linemen and a studly pass-catching back must be the top two priorities
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game