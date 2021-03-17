Going into the 2021 offseason, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari held the NFL record for the largest contract given to an offensive lineman by average annual value. In November, Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $92 million extension, which means he'll be making $23 million per year over the life of the deal.

Unfortunately for Bakhtiari, he only got to hold the title of highest-paid lineman for roughly four months and that's because Trent Williams came along and topped the record. During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Williams agreed to a six-year deal with San Francisco that will pay him a total of $138 million. For those of you out there who don't like doing math, that averages out to $23 million per year. However, Williams will actually be making slightly more than that and that's because his deal is actually worth a total of $138.06 million, which means he'll be making $23.01 million per year, which is now the NFL record.

If you're scoring at home, here's what that looks like:

Williams: $23,010,000 per year

Bakhtiari: $23,000,000 per year

Based on those numbers, it seems that Williams clearly made sure to tack on that extra $10,000 per year so that he could claim the title of highest-paid offensive lineman. Also, Bakhtiari definitely took notice of the fact that he got beaten out by just $10,000 and he reacted by hilariously calling Williams "Petty AF."

Williams has not yet responded to Bakhtiari, but I'm guessing that's only because he's been too busy trying to figure out how to spend that extra $10,000 that the Packers lineman won't be getting. Williams was the top free agent left on the market.