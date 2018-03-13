NFL Free Agency: Panthers reportedly signing Bashaud Breeland to upgrade secondary

The Carolina Panthers are expected to sign former Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland to help plug a leaky secondary, per Ian Rapoport. The move comes on the same day that Carolina lost Star Lotulelei and Andrew Norwell in free agency. Lotulelei intends to sign with Bills while the Jaguars swooped in to snag Norwell, the top lineman on the market.

For the Panthers, it's a savvy move. Every fan remembers that they let Josh Norman walk in free agency before he signed with the Redskins a few years ago. Breeland won't cost what players like Malcolm Butler or Trumaine Johnson cost on the open market, and Carolina's 4-3 defense won't be a huge adjustment for Breeland.

Breeland's contract is for three years, and it's reportedly worth $24 million with $11 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo. It's a good deal for the Panthers, and it makes their secondary better.

Carolina desperately needed help in the secondary. When you're stuck in a division that has Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Mike Evans, you need all the help you can get. For the Panthers, it's about getting back to the top of the NFC South. They lost to the Saints three times last season, including a wild-card loss in the playoffs.

It will be a different look for a defense that had Daryl Worley and James Bradberry on the outside last year. The next step for Carolina is to find a free safety to help its secondary out, with Kurt Coleman leaving for the Saints in free agency.