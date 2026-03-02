The NFL offseason is a time for change.

We've already seen nearly a third of the league change coaches. In just a week's time, we'll see even more change as players find a new teams in free agency.

With that in mind, we want to take a look at the landscape of free agency and who will be the top options available on both sides of the ball. In the space below, we're going to detail the top 25 offensive free agents this offseason, with the rankings based off of CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco's list of the Top 100 free agents.

Without further ado ...

1. C Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

Linderbaum is already one of the best centers in the league, having made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons. He's still just 26 years old and, if the Ravens are unable to re-sign him and don't use the franchise or transition tags, he will be the most sought-after offensive lineman on the market.

3. WR George Pickens, Cowboys

Pickens is coming of a career season during which he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys have already placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on him, which allows him to negotiate with other teams but also allows the Cowboys the right of refusal to match any deal or else receive two first-round picks.

4. WR Alec Pierce, Colts

Pierce is one of the top deep threats in the NFL. He's coming off career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003) and has led the NFL in yards per reception in back-to-back seasons. The Colts want to bring him back and may use the franchise tag to do so, but if they don't, he could be the top available receiver due to Pickens' tag.

9. C Connor McGovern, Bills

McGovern has been a quality starter on the interior for several years now, and he has the versatility to play both guard and center. In his NFL career, he's played 2,430 snaps at guard and 3,202 at guard, according to Pro Football Focus. He's spent the last two years playing exclusively at center in Buffalo, and he's a good option for anyone who needs an option in the pivot.

10. TE Kyle Pitts, Falcons

It's hard to believe because he's been in the league for five years already, but Pitts is still just 25 years old and won't turn 26 until October. He's heading into his physical prime years coming off a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns, having been named a second-team All-Pro for his efforts. Barring injury (which has been a big issue), you're probably going to get the best years of Pitts' career during his next contract.

13. RB Breece Hall, Jets

Hall is coming off career highs in carries and rushing yards and improved his efficiency metrics over a down 2024 season. He turns 26 years old this offseason and should have at least a couple years of quality production left before experiencing any age-related drop-off. His explosiveness will make him an attractive target.

14. QB Daniel Jones, Colts

Jones was having the best season of his career in 2025 before tearing his Achilles in Week 14. It's hard to say what we should expect from him coming off a serious injury, but in a thin quarterback market his production through the first 13 games of the season probably makes him the best available free agent.

18. RB Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

The Super Bowl MVP split carries with Zach Charbonnet for most of the last two seasons but took over as the lead back in the playoffs due to Charbonnet's injury, and he shined in the opportunity. He's not the most consistent down-to-down runner but he rips off explosives when given a crease and like Hall, he should have a couple more years left before any age-related decline hits.

22. TE Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Likely has been the No. 2 tight end in Baltimore behind Mark Andrews for his entire career to date, but he's shown during his time there that he can be a weapon in the passing game. Assuming Baltimore doesn't bring him back in the wake of Andrews' extension, someone is going to look at him as a No. 1 option at the position and pay him handsomely.

24. G David Edwards, Bills

Edwards has been a reliable starter at guard for quite some time now. He's the type of player you want to sign in free agency -- low risk and relatively good bang for your buck given that he probably won't get paid at or near the top of the guard market.

26. WR Romeo Doubs, Packers

Doubs has been in a crowded wide receiver rotation during his time in Green Bay but is probably going to be allowed to leave this offseason due to how much the Packers have invested elsewhere at the position. He's been a reliable possession receiver for a while now and there are plenty of teams in need of pass-catching help that would sign up for him as a complementary option.

27. RB Travis Etienne, Jaguars

Etienne has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his four NFL seasons, and this year he averaged his most yards per carry (4.3) since his rookie year. That's still not great efficiency but he showed that he can handle a heavy workload and occasionally break long runs, and that could make him a quality option for teams in need of backfield help.

29. OT Braxton Jones, Bears

Jones only played six games this past season due to injury, starting four of them. But he was around a league-average starting tackle for his first few years in the NFL and heading into his age-27 season, a team might be willing to bet on him bouncing back to being that type of player.

30. G Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets

The oft-injured Vera-Tucker did not play at all during the 2025 season. He's played in at least 15 games twice (2021 and 2024) but has failed to reach even eight games in any of his other three years. He's a nice starter when healthy but staying healthy has been a major issue.

31. QB Malik Willis, Packers

Willis has flashed in a big way in limited opportunities as the backup to Jordan Love in Green Bay. He has dual-threat ability and has shown more accuracy with the Packers than he ever did with the Titans. Because of how thin the quarterback market is this offseason, he's expected to command a lot of money, and could get a Justin Fields-style two-year deal with guarantees for the second year, but at an even larger salary.

33. WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers

Jennings has been a reliable man-coverage beater and third-down option throughout his career in San Francisco. He and the 49ers haven't always been on the same page when it comes to his contract situation and he's had some occasional sideline issues with Kyle Shanahan, so maybe San Francisco is willing to let him walk. Anyone in need of a possession receiver could look his way.

35. OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Giants

Eluemunor has been a quality right tackle for a few years now. He's not a great player, but he will get the job done and that type of player is attractive in free agency to teams with major holes on the offensive line.

38. C Cade Mays, Panthers

Mays emerged this season as a pretty good option at center for the Panthers. Anyone that misses out on the top of the center market could look his way for help on the offensive interior.

39. WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers

We know what Evans is: a consistently reliable X receiver who is getting up there in age but nonetheless remains productive whenever he's on the field. The Bucs will likely want to bring him back into the fold, but if some other team comes over the top with a bigger offer, he could be a quality option in anyone's passing game.

40. WR Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks

Shaheed is an elite speed threat who can contribute as a downfield receiver and an option on jet sweeps, end arounds and even very occasionally lining up in the backfield (which he did a time or two for the Seahawks in the playoffs), but he's also one of the best return men in the NFL. Anyone looking for explosiveness on the outside should be looking his way.

43. TE Chig Okonkwo, Titans

Okonkwo has been a pretty consistent, 50-catch, 500-yard receiving tight end throughout the last few years of his career. With the Titans having drafted Gunnar Helm last year, they could be willing to let Okonkwo walk this offseason and he could be a decent starter for some team looking for tight end help.

46. G Joel Bitonio, Browns

Bitonio is one of the most consistently reliable players you can imagine on the interior offensive line. He's played and started at least 15 games every year since 2017, and for most of that time he has been an elite starter. His game has slipped a bit over the last couple years as he has aged, but he's still a solid option on the inside.

48. WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants

Robinson is probably the best slot receiver available this offseason and he's at times shown that he can be more of a downfield option than the Giants typically allow him to be. New York will probably want to bring him back to keep Jaxson Dart's weaponry in tact, but if the Giants allow him to test the market, he would be a solid option for teams in need of reliable chain-movers over the middle.

51. WR Deebo Samuel, Commanders

Samuel is getting up there in age for a player of his archetype and hasn't re-reached the heights of his electric 2021 season, having failed to top 900 yards in any season since then. But he's still able to make things happen on screens and short passes with his ability to evade and break tackles in the open field.

52. TE Cade Otton, Buccaneers

Otton has been a reliable possession option over the middle for the Bucs who mostly racked up his numbers on route volume while seeing his target share climb only whenever one or more of the wide receivers were injured. Still, solid options at tight end tend to find some love on the open market.