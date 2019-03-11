NFL Free Agency Rumors: Bucs 'actively shopping' DeSean Jackson, WR wants return to Eagles

UPDATE (1 pm ET): Jackson apparently never had a trade market materialize because the wide receiver posted on Instagram that he was out of Tampa and looking forward to his next stop. Presumably the Bucs informed he and his agents they plan on cutting him.

The future of DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay remains very much up in the air, with the speedy wide receiver TBD when it comes to 2019. It's long been though that Jackson could be a cut candidate, but it appears the team is going to try and trade him first.

According to a report from ESPN, the Bucs are "actively shopping" Jackson on the trade market right now.

Additionally, Jackson, per the ESPN report, would prefer to land back in Philadelphia, where he was drafted way back in the day, several coaches ago. The Eagles are "expected to have mutual interest in Jackson" according to the report.

It all makes pretty logical sense: Philadelphia's wide receiver depth chart is sorely lacking in playmakers, and Howie Roseman isn't afraid to be aggressive in the offseason and in free agency. Roseman already made an early splash when it was reported on Monday that he will sign defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year, $30 million contract (Jackson was cut by the Jaguars, making him available to sign with whoever he wants).

Jackson would fit well with Bruce Arians' new offense in Tampa, because of his field-stretching ability. But Jackson's tenure in Tampa has been "meh" at best, and he hasn't necessarily clicked with Jameis Winston. Jackson performed better with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center last season. There were rumors of a possible trade request by Jackson in the middle of last season.

It also sounds as if, per Dianna Russini of ESPN, that the Bucs might be having a hard time finding a really good offer on the market for Jackson. (Read: the Eagles know the Bucs are cutting him if they can't swing a deal, know he wants to come to Philly and aren't going to overpay for him.)

Jackson's contract calls for him to make $10 million next year but he has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. The Bucs certainly would like to free up some cap space as they re-work their roster ahead of a pivotal season.

It's been a while since Jackson played for the Eagles -- he signed with the Redskins in free agency before the 2014 season, spent two years in Washington and then signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers. He was once one of the most prolific wide receivers in Eagles history. Certainly with the roster topped by Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholar and Mack Hollins, Philly could use a reunion as well.

It may be just a matter of whether it comes via free agency or trade.