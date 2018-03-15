NFL Free Agency Rumors, Updates: Latest on Kirk Cousins, Ndamukong Suh, Tyrann Mathieu
Kirk Cousins is going to sign as we hurtle towards the second phase of free agency
The Vikings and Kirk Cousins have been wining and dining for the past 12 hours (or perhaps just meeting and greeting) and it is widely expected Cousins will formally sign a contract with the Vikings sometime on Thursday morning. GM Rick Spielman expects to have a press conference Thursday afternoon so we could be diving headfirst into the Cousins-Vikings era soon.
In the meantime, Minnesota traded for Trevor Siemien so we'll just have to live with him as the only quarterback on the Vikes roster for the foreseeable future.
There is also the matter of Ndamukong Suh as a free agent now -- here's a list of teams he could land with -- and tons of NFL players and teams recruiting Tyrann Mathieu on social media. The former Cardinals safety, cut by his team on Tuesday, will generate a ton of interest as well.
Ryan Wilson, John Breech and I broke down all the latest news and looked at the landing spots for Suh and Honey Badger on the most recent edition of the Pick Six Podcast -- subscribe on iTunes here (rate! review!) and listen on SoundCloud below.
For all the latest news and updates, follow along with our live blog.
