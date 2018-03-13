NFL Free Agency Rumors, Updates: WR market heats up, buzz around Brees, Cousins

NFL free agency does not actually begin until Wednesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year starts. But the NFL, in its persistent search to lock down the entire calendar year with chatter about football, opened up a legal tampering period, which kicked off Monday at noon ET.

In other words, free agency sort of already started. You're in the middle of free agency and you don't even know it. It's free agency inception, and rumors, speculation and "agreed to terms" will abound.

Things got started very early Tuesday as there have already been a few reported huge deals struck. Case Keenum to the Broncos, Allen Robinson to the Bears and Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs.

On Monday we found out that Ndamukong Suh is reportedly set to be released by the Dolphins, then the Bills and Bengals really ratcheted up the tension by trading Cordy Glenn and swapping first-round picks in a move that clearly sets the Bills up for a run at a quarterback. Drew Brees is getting calls from teams not named the Saints, the Packers are active in free agency (!) and Kirk Cousins may have accidentally revealed how thin his market really is, unless it isn't.

