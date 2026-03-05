Russell Wilson knows his days as a starting quarterback are likely behind him, but he recently reiterated plans to continue playing. The Giants benched the 10-time Pro Bowler in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart and later demoted him to third string.

Wilson, 37, finished with 831 yards passing, three touchdowns and three interceptions over three starts and six overall appearances. NFL free agency begins March 11 at 4 p.m. ET, but teams can start negotiating with players on Monday.

"I wanna play a few more years for sure," Wilson said during an interview on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast. "I think for me, I've always had the vision of getting to 40, at least. I think the game is different. Quarterbacks, we get hit. It's not, you know, we get hit hard, but … there's certain rules. I mean, back in the day when I started, bro, it was you just get (clobbered). I mean, so I feel like the game allows you to, you know, live a little longer, I guess.

"I feel healthy. I feel great. But I think more than anything else is, do you love the game? Do you love studying? Do you love the passion for it all? Do you love the process? Do you love the practice? Do you love — everybody loves the winning part of it, but it's process. There's a journey that you got to be obsessed with. And that part I'm obsessed with."

A number of quality free agent quarterbacks are available, many of which are ahead of Wilson in the expected pecking order of signings including Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis and Kyler Murray. Wilson also battles veterans Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota for an appropriate landing spot. Wilson played on a one-year, $10.5 million deal last season that was heavily incentives based and tied to performance.

The cost for his services should be considerably lower this time around given the other options available and the 2026 NFL Draft approaching.

"I think it's about being around the right people at the right time, all the glue coming together," Wilson said on his prospectus. "You're seeing that with Sam Darnold. "You're seeing that with Sam Darnold, you know. His situation for four or five years wasn't what he wanted it to be, and you see it with Baker Mayfield, a guy who I love watching play and compete, you know."