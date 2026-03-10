This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL free agency kicks off with a wild day

CBS Sports design

There's no surprise that the first day of the NFL free agency period was filled with splashy moves. But, at times, Monday felt as though there was another big piece of news every few minutes. The day opened with the news that the Dolphins were releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. By late afternoon, news broke that Tagovailoa was signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, setting up an intriguing battle with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. Miami stayed busy, signing quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year deal that could see Willis become an NFL starter once again, and trading veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets.

Here's a quick look at those who are on to new teams after Monday's action:

But not everyone was on the move, with some big names staying put:

Finally, you can dive deeper into all of Monday's moves with a broad range of analysis and reactions. Here's a spoiler: Patrick Mahomes is probably a pretty happy man waking up this morning:

🏀 Could LeBron James end his career playing alongside Stephen Curry?

Getty Images

It's undeniable that we are in the final stretch of years where we will see LeBron James and Stephen Curry, two of the best all-time, playing near the peak of their respective powers ... or playing at all. This all makes the thought of James making a move to the Warriors an interesting idea.

At first blush, the idea may seem a bit far-fetched, but as Brad Botkin points out, there are rumors that Curry has been told the Warriors are planning a big offseason move to add asuperstar to play alongside Curry, and the list of potential signings includes James. Botkin also believes that the move, which feels more realistic than ever, would make Golden State "a team to reckon with."

Botkin: "Would LeBron make the Warriors a contender? I would say yes. He's not the player he used to be, of course. Surely you've seen all the lineup data floating around suggesting the Lakers are better off without him. That's not necessarily true, but it may not be untrue, either. He's redundant next to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. But Curry plays off the ball and Jimmy Butler prefers not to prioritize scoring it unless basically forced to.

"When guys get to be this old, one year can make a big difference. Declines aren't always gradual. Curry and Butler and Draymond Green and James could all be one year away from looking like shells. But right now they're all still very good players, and if the Warriors didn't have to give up all their young peripheral parts, yeah, that's a team to reckon with."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Galatasaray, 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Atalanta, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Atletico Madrid, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Newcastle United, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Canada at Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. on Tubi

🏒 Islanders at Blues, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Celtics at Spurs, 8 p.m. on NBC

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Italy at United States, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Oilers at Avalanche, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers, 11 p.m. on NBC