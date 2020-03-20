NFL free agency: Steelers to sign Pittsburgh native and former Chiefs lineman Stefen Wisniewski, per report
A Pittsburgh native, Wisniewski returns home with two Super Bowl rings on his resume
Stefen Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native, is coming home. Wisniewski, a veteran offensive lineman who helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season, is signing a two-year deal with the Steelers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Wisniewski is the second outside free agent Pittsburgh has signed; the team came to terms with former Chargers fullback Derek Watt -- younger brother of Steelers OLB T.J. Watt -- earlier this week. The signing of Wisniewski will help the Steelers replenish their offensive line after losing B.J. Finney (who signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks) and Ramon Foster (who retired following an 11-year career) earlier this week.
A 10-year veteran, Wisniewski played high school football at Pittsburgh's Central Catholic before attending Penn State, helping the Lions win a share of the Big Ten title as a junior. The next season, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after switching from guard to center during spring practice. Selected by the Raiders with the 48th overall pick in the 2011, Wisniewski started in each of his 61 career games with Oakland.
After spending one season with the Jaguars in 2015, Wisniewski, who predominately lined up at center during his first five NFL seasons, switched over to left guard after signing with the Eagles during the 2016 offseason. A year later, Wisniewski was starting in the Super Bowl, helping the Eagles upset the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
After a successful three-year run in Philadelphia, Wisniewski spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs, helping Kansas City capture its first Super Bowl win in 50 years this past February. The Chiefs starting left guard in Super Bowl LIV, Wisniewski's blocking helped the Chiefs score three unanswered touchdowns in the game's final six minutes.
Wisniewski, 30, joins a Pittsburgh offensive line that has been considered among the best in football over the past half decade. The unit is anchored by perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, two-time All-Pro guard David DeCastro, and two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Pittsburgh's offensive line also consists of Chukwuma Okorafor, starting tackle Matt Feiler and reserve tackle Zach Banner, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers earlier this week.
Feiler, the team's starting right tackle last season, might move over to left guard following Foster's retirement, with Banner and Okorafor competing for the open spot at right tackle. The 30-year-old Wisniewski, who has started in 103 regular-season games over the course of his career, will be part of this mix as well.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FA grades for Brady, Rivers, more
The Colts, 49ers and Raiders also earn high marks for keeping key players
-
Free agency winners and losers: Day 2
Darius Slay (and the Browns) come out big winners, while Todd Gurley misses out on a huge portion...
-
Slay rips Patricia after Lions trade him
It's safe to say the big-name cornerback was ready for a change of scenery
-
Seven best landing spots for Todd Gurley
These teams could use Gurley in their offense for 2002 and beyond
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Agent's Take: Power brokers of FA
How do deals for Tom Brady, Amari Cooper and other key players come together? Here are the...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game