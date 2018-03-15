NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with McCarron, Solder and more signings
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market on Wednesday.
Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Bills added AJ McCarron to at least begin the season as the starting QB in Buffalo.
You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
QB Mike Glennon: Two years, $8 million
OT Andre Smith: Two years, $8 million
LB Josh Bynes: Three years, $10 million max
Atlanta Falcons
OL Austin Pasztor: One year
G Brandon Fusco: Three years, $12.75 million
CB Leon McFadden: One year
Baltimore Ravens
WR Ryan Grant: Four years, $29 million
WR John Brown: One year, $5 million
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million
Buffalo Bills
QB AJ McCarron: Two years, $10 million
DE Trent Murphy: Three years, $21 million
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years
DT Kyle Williams: One year, $6 million
LB Julian Stanford: Two years, $3 million
S Rafael Bush: Two years, $4.5 million
Carolina Panthers
WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade
DE Julius Peppers: One year, $5 million
CB Bashaud Breeland: Three years, $24 million
Chicago Bears
QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million
WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million
WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years, $26 million
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max
CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million
K Cody Parkey: Four years, $15 million
Cincinnati Bengals
OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade
P Kevin Huber: Three years
Cleveland Browns
QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade
RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million
WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade
TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million
OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million
OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million
DE Chris Smith: Three years, $14 million
CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade
CB T.J. Carrie: Four years, $31 million
CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $12 million
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
LB Todd Davis: Three years, $15 million
CB Tramaine Brock: One year, $4 million
Detroit Lions
LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $10.3 million
CB DeShawn Shead: One year, $3.5 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million
Green Bay Packers
QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade
TE Jimmy Graham: Three years, $30 million
DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $8 million max
Houston Texans
WR Bruce Ellington: One year
OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million
G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year
G Senio Kelemete: Three years, $12 million
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years, $34 million
CB Jonathan Joseph: Two years
Indianapolis Colts
DL Denico Autry: Three years, $17.8 million
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million
WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $10 million
TE Niles Paul: Two years
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million
S Cody Davis: Agrees to deal
S Don Carey: Agrees to deal
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
WR De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs
DL Jarvis Jenkins: Re-signs
LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million
LB Terrance Smith: Re-signs
CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Virgil Green: Three years
OT Michael Schofield: Two years, $5 million
S Adrian Phillips: One year
Los Angeles Rams
CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade
CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million
Miami Dolphins
WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade
DE William Hayes: One year
CB Walt Aikens: Two years, $2.7 million
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
QB Trevor Siemian: From Broncos via trade
New England Patriots
RB Rex Burkhead: Three years
DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
QB Tom Savage: Agrees to deal
OL Jermon Bushrod: Agrees to deal
LB Demario Davis: Three years, $24 million
CB Patrick Robinson: Four years, $20 million
New York Giants
RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million
OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million
G Patrick Omameh: Three years
LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade
LB Kareem Martin: 3-years, $21 million
CB Teddy Williams: One year
New York Jets
QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million
QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year, $5 million
RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years, $12 million
G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal
ILB Avery Williamson: Three years, $22.5 million
CB Trumaine Johnson: $15 million per year
S Terrence Brooks: Two years
Oakland Raiders
TE Derek Carrier: Three years, $7 million
TE Lee Smith: Three years
DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $15 million
Philadelphia Eagles
DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade
DT Haloti Ngata: One year
LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million
LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million
CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million
C Weston Richburg: Five years-$47.5 million
LB Brock Coyle: Three years, $11.5 million
Seattle Seahawks
WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade
OLB Barkevious Mingo: Two years, $6.8 million
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: One year, $3.3 million
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
DT Beau Allen: Three years, $15 million
DT Mitch Unrein: Three years, $10.5 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $7 million
S Keith Tandy: Two years
K Chandler Catanzaro: Three years, $9.75 million
Tennessee Titans
RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million
G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million
DE DaQuan Jones: Three years, $21 million
DE David King: One year
CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61 million
Washington Redskins
QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade
WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million
WR Brian Quick: Agrees to deal
-
-
-
-
