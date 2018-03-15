NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with McCarron, Solder and more signings

Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender

The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market on Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills added AJ McCarron to at least begin the season as the starting QB in Buffalo.

You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.

Follow all the action in our live blog: MondayTuesday | Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
QB Mike Glennon: Two years, $8 million
OT Andre Smith: Two years, $8 million
LB Josh Bynes: Three years, $10 million max

Atlanta Falcons

OL Austin Pasztor: One year
G Brandon Fusco: Three years, $12.75 million
CB Leon McFadden: One year

Baltimore Ravens

WR Ryan GrantFour years, $29 million
WR John Brown: One year, $5 million
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million

Buffalo Bills

QB AJ McCarron: Two years, $10 million
DE Trent Murphy: Three years, $21 million
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years
DT Kyle Williams: One year, $6 million
LB Julian Stanford: Two years, $3 million
S Rafael Bush: Two years, $4.5 million

Carolina Panthers

WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade
DE Julius Peppers: One year, $5 million
CB Bashaud Breeland: Three years, $24 million

Chicago Bears

QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million
WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million
WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years, $26 million
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max
CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million
K Cody Parkey: Four years, $15 million

Cincinnati Bengals

OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade
P Kevin Huber: Three years

Cleveland Browns

QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade
RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million
WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade
TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million
OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million
OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million
DE Chris Smith: Three years, $14 million
CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade
CB T.J. Carrie: Four years, $31 million
CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $12 million

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
LB Todd Davis: Three years, $15 million
CB Tramaine Brock: One year, $4 million

Detroit Lions

LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $10.3 million
CB DeShawn Shead: One year, $3.5 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million

Green Bay Packers

QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade
TE Jimmy Graham: Three years, $30 million
DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $8 million max

Houston Texans

WR Bruce Ellington: One year
OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million
G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year
G Senio Kelemete: Three years, $12 million
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years, $34 million
CB Jonathan Joseph: Two years

Indianapolis Colts

DL Denico Autry: Three years, $17.8 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million
WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $10 million
TE Niles Paul: Two years
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million
S Cody Davis: Agrees to deal
S Don Carey: Agrees to deal

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
WR De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs
DL Jarvis Jenkins: Re-signs
LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million
LB Terrance Smith: Re-signs
CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Virgil Green: Three years
OT Michael Schofield: Two years, $5 million
S Adrian Phillips: One year

Los Angeles Rams

CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade
CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million

Miami Dolphins

WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade
DE William Hayes: One year
CB Walt Aikens: Two years, $2.7 million

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
QB Trevor Siemian: From Broncos via trade

New England Patriots

RB Rex Burkhead: Three years
DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
QB Tom Savage: Agrees to deal
OL Jermon Bushrod: Agrees to deal
LB Demario Davis: Three years, $24 million
CB Patrick Robinson: Four years, $20 million

New York Giants

RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million
OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million
G Patrick Omameh: Three years
LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade
LB Kareem Martin: 3-years, $21 million
CB Teddy Williams: One year

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million
QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year, $5 million
RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years, $12 million
G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal
ILB Avery Williamson: Three years, $22.5 million
CB Trumaine Johnson: $15 million per year
S Terrence Brooks: Two years

Oakland Raiders

TE Derek Carrier: Three years, $7 million
TE Lee Smith: Three years
DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $15 million

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade
DT Haloti Ngata: One year
LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million
LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million
CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million
C Weston Richburg: Five years-$47.5 million
LB Brock Coyle: Three years, $11.5 million

Seattle Seahawks

WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade
OLB Barkevious Mingo: Two years, $6.8 million
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: One year, $3.3 million
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
DT Beau Allen: Three years, $15 million
DT Mitch Unrein: Three years, $10.5 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $7 million
S Keith Tandy: Two years
K Chandler Catanzaro: Three years, $9.75 million

Tennessee Titans

RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million
G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million
DE DaQuan Jones: Three years, $21 million
DE David King: One year
CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61 million

Washington Redskins

QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade
WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million
WR Brian Quick: Agrees to deal

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES