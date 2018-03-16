NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with Sheldon Richardson and more signings
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market on Wednesday.
Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Bills added AJ McCarron to at least begin the season as the starting QB in Buffalo.
You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.
Follow all the action in our live blog: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals
QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
QB Mike Glennon: Two years, $8 million
OT Andre Smith: Two years, $8 million
LB Josh Bynes: Three years, $10 million max
Atlanta Falcons
OL Austin Pasztor: One year, $880,000
G Brandon Fusco: Three years, $12.75 million
CB Leon McFadden: One year
Baltimore Ravens
WR Ryan Grant : Four years, $29 million (failed physical)
WR John Brown: One year, $5 million
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million
Buffalo Bills
QB AJ McCarron: Two years, $10 million
RB Travaris Cadet: One year
RB Taiwan Jones: One year
DE Trent Murphy: Three years, $21 million
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years, $50 million
DT Kyle Williams: One year, $6 million
LB Julian Stanford: Two years, $3 million
S Rafael Bush: Two years, $3.5 million
Carolina Panthers
WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade
DE Julius Peppers: One year, $5 million
DT Dontari Poe: Three years, $27 million
CB Bashaud Breeland : Three years, $24 million (failed physical)
Chicago Bears
QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million
QB Tyler Bray: Agrees to deal
WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million
WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years, $26 million
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
DE Aaron Lynch: One year
OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max
CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million
K Cody Parkey: Four years, $15 million
P Pat O'Donnell: One year, $1.5 million
Cincinnati Bengals
TE Tyler Eifert: One year
OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade
LB Preston Brown: One year
P Kevin Huber: Three years, $7.95 million
Cleveland Browns
QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade
RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million
WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade
TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million
OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million
OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million
DE Chris Smith: Three years, $12 million
CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade
CB T.J. Carrie: Four years, $31 million
CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $12 million
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
LB Todd Davis: Three years, $15 million
CB Tramaine Brock: One year, $4 million
Detroit Lions
RB Zach Zenner: Re-signs
G Kenny Wiggins: Two years, $5 million
LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $9.2 million
CB DeShawn Shead: One year, $3.5 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million
Green Bay Packers
QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade
TE Jimmy Graham: Three years, $30 million
DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $5 million
Houston Texans
WR Bruce Ellington: One year
OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million
G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year
G Senio Kelemete: Three years, $12 million
DE Angelo Blackson: One year, $1.24 million
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years, $34 million
CB Johnathan Joseph: Two years, $10 million
CB Johnson Bademosi: Two years, $6.25 million
Indianapolis Colts
DL Denico Autry: Three years, $17.8 million
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $34 million
WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $7 million
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Two years, $10 million
TE Niles Paul: Two years, $4.75 million
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
DE Lerentee McCray: One year
CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million
S Cody Davis: Two years, $5 million
S Don Carey: Agrees to deal
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Chad Henne: Two years
WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
WR De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs
DL Jarvis Jenkins: Re-signs
LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million
LB Terrance Smith: One year, $630,000
CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade
P Dustin Colquitt: Three years, $7.5 million
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Virgil Green: Three years, $8.6 million
OT Michael Schofield: Two years, $5 million
S Adrian Phillips: One year
Los Angeles Rams
CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade
CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million
Miami Dolphins
QB David Fales: One year
WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
G Josh Sitton: Two years, $15 million
C Daniel Kilgore: From 49ers via trade
DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade
DE William Hayes: One year
CB Walt Aikens: Two years, $2.7 million
LS John Denney: One year, $1.105 million
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
QB Trevor Siemian: From Broncos via trade
DT Sheldon Richardson: One year
New England Patriots
RB Rex Burkhead: Three years, $9.75 million
DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade
CB Jason McCourty: From Browns via trade
S Nate Ebner: Two years, $4.4 million
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
QB Tom Savage: One year, $1.5 million
OL Jermon Bushrod: Agrees to deal
DE Alex Okafor: Two years, $10 million
LB Demario Davis: Three years, $24 million
CB Patrick Robinson: Four years, $20 million
New York Giants
RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million
OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million
G Patrick Omameh: Three years, $15 million
LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade
LB Kareem Martin: Three years, $15 million
LB Mark Herzlich: One year, $1.105 million
CB Teddy Williams: One year, $880,000
CB Curtis Riley: Agrees to deal
New York Jets
QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million
QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year, $5 million
RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years, $12 million
OT Ben Ijalana: One year
G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal
ILB Avery Williamson: Three years, $22.5 million
CB Trumaine Johnson: Five years, $72.5 million
CB Morris Claiborne: One year, $7 million
S Terrence Brooks: Two years
K Cairo Santos: One year
Oakland Raiders
RB Doug Martin: One year
FB Keith Smith: Two years, $4.2 million
WR Jordy Nelson: Two years, $15 million
TE Derek Carrier: Three years, $5.5 million
TE Lee Smith: Three years
DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $13.5 million
LB Tahir Whitehead: Three years, $18 million plus
S Marcus Gilchrist: One year
LS Andrew DePaola: Four years, $4.27 million
Philadelphia Eagles
DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade
DT Haloti Ngata: One year, $3 million
LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million
LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million
CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Fitzgerald Toussaint: One year
San Francisco 49ers
RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million
C Weston Richburg: Five years, $47.5 million
LB Brock Coyle: Three years, $8.5 million
LB Jeremiah Attachou: One year, $5.125 million
CB Richard Sherman: Three years, $21.15 million
P Jeff Locke: Agrees to deal
Seattle Seahawks
WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade
TE Ed Dickson: Three years, $14 million max
OLB Barkevious Mingo: Two years, $6.8 million
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.5 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: One year, $3.3 million
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
DE Will Clarke: Agrees to deal
DT Beau Allen: Three years, $15 million
DT Mitch Unrein: Three years, $10.5 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $7 million
S Keith Tandy: Two years, $2.74 million
K Chandler Catanzaro: Three years, $9.75 million
Tennessee Titans
RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million
G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million
DE DaQuan Jones: Three years, $21 million
DE David King: One year
CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61.25 million
Washington Redskins
QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade
WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million
WR Brian Quick: Agrees to deal
LB Zach Brown: Three years, $24 million
K Dustin Hopkins: Three years, $6.875 million
-
Richardson boosts Vikings' title hopes
Minnesota is loaded in a 'Dream Team' style offseason
-
Sam Bradford: My knee is not an issue
His former coach stated that Bradford's knee might be degenerative, but the QB says he's feeling...
-
Breeland deal cancelled over foot injury
The cornerback won't be signing with the Panthers after failing his physical
-
WATCH: Ryan Shazier posts workout video
The linebacker won't play in 2018 but he plans to take the field again
-
O.J.: Kaepernick disrespected flag
Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season and it's not clear if he'll get another cha...
-
Burfict facing four-game PED suspension
Burfict has a history of troublesome on-field behavior, leading to missed games due to sus...