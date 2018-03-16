NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with Sheldon Richardson and more signings

Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender

The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market on Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills added AJ McCarron to at least begin the season as the starting QB in Buffalo.

You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
QB Mike Glennon: Two years, $8 million
OT Andre Smith: Two years, $8 million
LB Josh Bynes: Three years, $10 million max

Atlanta Falcons

OL Austin Pasztor: One year, $880,000
G Brandon Fusco: Three years, $12.75 million
CB Leon McFadden: One year

Baltimore Ravens

WR Ryan GrantFour years, $29 million (failed physical)
WR John Brown: One year, $5 million
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million

Buffalo Bills

QB AJ McCarron: Two years, $10 million
RB Travaris Cadet: One year
RB Taiwan Jones: One year
DE Trent Murphy: Three years, $21 million
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years, $50 million
DT Kyle Williams: One year, $6 million
LB Julian Stanford: Two years, $3 million
S Rafael Bush: Two years, $3.5 million

Carolina Panthers

WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade
DE Julius Peppers: One year, $5 million
DT Dontari Poe: Three years, $27 million
CB Bashaud Breeland: Three years, $24 million (failed physical)

Chicago Bears

QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million
QB Tyler Bray: Agrees to deal
WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million
WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years, $26 million
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
DE Aaron Lynch: One year
OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max
CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million
K Cody Parkey: Four years, $15 million
P Pat O'Donnell: One year, $1.5 million

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Tyler Eifert: One year
OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade
LB Preston Brown: One year
P Kevin Huber: Three years, $7.95 million

Cleveland Browns

QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade
RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million
WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade
TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million
OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million
OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million
DE Chris Smith: Three years, $12 million
CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade
CB T.J. Carrie: Four years, $31 million
CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $12 million

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
LB Todd Davis: Three years, $15 million
CB Tramaine Brock: One year, $4 million

Detroit Lions

RB Zach Zenner: Re-signs
G Kenny Wiggins: Two years, $5 million
LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $9.2 million
CB DeShawn Shead: One year, $3.5 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million

Green Bay Packers

QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade
TE Jimmy Graham: Three years, $30 million
DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $5 million

Houston Texans

WR Bruce Ellington: One year
OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million
G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year
G Senio Kelemete: Three years, $12 million
DE Angelo Blackson: One year, $1.24 million
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years, $34 million
CB Johnathan Joseph: Two years, $10 million
CB Johnson Bademosi: Two years, $6.25 million

Indianapolis Colts

DL Denico Autry: Three years, $17.8 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $34 million
WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $7 million
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Two years, $10 million
TE Niles Paul: Two years, $4.75 million
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
DE Lerentee McCray: One year
CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million
S Cody Davis: Two years, $5 million
S Don Carey: Agrees to deal

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Chad Henne: Two years
WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
WR De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs
DL Jarvis Jenkins: Re-signs
LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million
LB Terrance Smith: One year, $630,000
CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade
P Dustin Colquitt: Three years, $7.5 million

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Virgil Green: Three years, $8.6 million
OT Michael Schofield: Two years, $5 million
S Adrian Phillips: One year

Los Angeles Rams

CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade
CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million

Miami Dolphins

QB David Fales: One year
WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
G Josh Sitton: Two years, $15 million
C Daniel Kilgore: From 49ers via trade
DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade
DE William Hayes: One year
CB Walt Aikens: Two years, $2.7 million
LS John Denney: One year, $1.105 million

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
QB Trevor Siemian: From Broncos via trade
DT Sheldon Richardson: One year

New England Patriots

RB Rex Burkhead: Three years, $9.75 million
DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade
CB Jason McCourty: From Browns via trade
S Nate Ebner: Two years, $4.4 million

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
QB Tom Savage: One year, $1.5 million
OL Jermon Bushrod: Agrees to deal
DE Alex Okafor: Two years, $10 million
LB Demario Davis: Three years, $24 million
CB Patrick Robinson: Four years, $20 million

New York Giants

RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million
OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million
G Patrick Omameh: Three years, $15 million
LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade
LB Kareem Martin: Three years, $15 million
LB Mark Herzlich: One year, $1.105 million
CB Teddy Williams: One year, $880,000
CB Curtis Riley: Agrees to deal

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million
QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year, $5 million
RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years, $12 million
OT Ben Ijalana: One year
G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal
ILB Avery Williamson: Three years, $22.5 million
CB Trumaine Johnson: Five years, $72.5 million
CB Morris Claiborne: One year, $7 million
S Terrence Brooks: Two years
K Cairo Santos: One year

Oakland Raiders

RB Doug Martin: One year
FB Keith Smith: Two years, $4.2 million
WR Jordy Nelson: Two years, $15 million
TE Derek Carrier: Three years, $5.5 million
TE Lee Smith: Three years
DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $13.5 million
LB Tahir Whitehead: Three years, $18 million plus
S Marcus Gilchrist: One year
LS Andrew DePaola: Four years, $4.27 million

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade
DT Haloti Ngata: One year, $3 million
LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million
LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million
CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint: One year

San Francisco 49ers

RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million
C Weston Richburg: Five years, $47.5 million
LB Brock Coyle: Three years, $8.5 million
LB Jeremiah Attachou: One year, $5.125 million
CB Richard Sherman: Three years, $21.15 million
P Jeff Locke: Agrees to deal

Seattle Seahawks

WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade
TE Ed Dickson: Three years, $14 million max
OLB Barkevious Mingo: Two years, $6.8 million
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.5 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: One year, $3.3 million
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
DE Will Clarke: Agrees to deal
DT Beau Allen: Three years, $15 million
DT Mitch Unrein: Three years, $10.5 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $7 million
S Keith Tandy: Two years, $2.74 million
K Chandler Catanzaro: Three years, $9.75 million

Tennessee Titans

RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million
G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million
DE DaQuan Jones: Three years, $21 million
DE David King: One year
CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61.25 million

Washington Redskins

QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade
WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million
WR Brian Quick: Agrees to deal
LB Zach Brown: Three years, $24 million
K Dustin Hopkins: Three years, $6.875 million

