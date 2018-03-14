NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with Solder, Hyde, McKinnon and more signings

The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million

QB Mike Glennon: Agrees to terms

Atlanta Falcons

OL Austin Pasztor: One year

CB Leon McFadden: One year

Baltimore Ravens

WR Ryan Grant: Four years, $29 million

WR John Brown: One year, $5 million

G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million

Buffalo Bills

DT Star Lotulelei: Five years

DT Kyle Williams: One year

S Rafael Bush: Two years, $4.5 million

Carolina Panthers

WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade

CB Bashaud Breeland: Three years, $24 million

Chicago Bears

QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million

WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million

WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years

TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million

OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max

CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million

K Cody Parkey: Intends to sign

Cincinnati Bengals

OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade

Cleveland Browns

QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade

RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million

WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade

TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million

OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million

OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million

DE Chris Smith: Three years, $14 million

CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade

CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $12 million

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million

Detroit Lions

LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million

LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million

CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $10.3 million

S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million

Green Bay Packers

QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade

TE Jimmy Graham: Three years

DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $8 million max

Houston Texans

OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million

G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year

CB Aaron Colvin: Four years

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million

WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $10 million

G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million

CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million

LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million

CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade

Los Angeles Chargers

OT Michael Schofield: Two years

Los Angeles Rams

CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade

CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million

Miami Dolphins

WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million

WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million

DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade

CB Walt Aikens: Two years

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million

New England Patriots

DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million

New York Giants

RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million

OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million

LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade

LB Kareem Martin: Expected to sign

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million

QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year

RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years

G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal

ILB Avery Williamson: Expected to sign

CB Trumaine Johnson: $15 million per year

Oakland Raiders

TE Derek Carrier: Three years

DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $15 million

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade

DT Haloti Ngata: One year

LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million

LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million

CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million

C Weston Richburg: Five years

Seattle Seahawks

WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade

S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million

DT Beau Allen: Agrees to deal

CB Brent Grimes: One year, $10 million

Tennessee Titans

RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million

G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million

CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61 million

Washington Redskins

QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade

WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million