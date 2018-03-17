NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with Vinny Curry and more signings

The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market on Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills added AJ McCarron to at least begin the season as the starting QB in Buffalo.

You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.

Follow all the action in our live blog: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million

QB Mike Glennon: Two years, $8 million

OT Andre Smith: Two years, $8 million

LB Josh Bynes: Three years, $10 million max

LB Jeremy Cash: Claimed off waivers

OT Justin Pugh: Five years, $45 million

Atlanta Falcons

OL Austin Pasztor: One year, $880,000

G Brandon Fusco: Three years, $12.75 million

CB Leon McFadden: One year

Baltimore Ravens

WR Michael Crabtree: Three years, $21 million

WR Ryan Grant : Four years, $29 million (failed physical)

WR John Brown: One year, $5 million

G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million

Buffalo Bills

QB AJ McCarron: Two years, $10 million

RB Travaris Cadet: One year

RB Taiwan Jones: One year

DE Trent Murphy: Three years, $22.5 million

DT Star Lotulelei: Five years, $50 million

DT Kyle Williams: One year, $6 million

LB Julian Stanford: Two years, $3 million

S Rafael Bush: Two years, $3.5 million

Carolina Panthers

WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade

OT Zach Banner: Claimed off waivers

DE Julius Peppers: One year, $5 million

DT Dontari Poe: Three years, $27 million

CB Bashaud Breeland : Three years, $24 million (failed physical)

Chicago Bears

QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million

QB Tyler Bray: Agrees to deal

WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million

WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years, $26 million

TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million

DE Aaron Lynch: One year

OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max

CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million

K Cody Parkey: Four years, $15 million

P Pat O'Donnell: One year, $1.5 million

CB Kyle Fuller: Four years, $56 million

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Tyler Eifert: One year

OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade

LB Preston Brown: One year

P Kevin Huber: Three years, $7.95 million

QB Matt Barkley: Two years

Cleveland Browns

QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade

RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million

WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade

TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million

OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million

OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million

DE Chris Smith: Three years, $12 million

CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade

CB T.J. Carrie: Four years, $31 million

CB Terrance Mitchell: Three years, $10 million

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million

LB Todd Davis: Three years, $15 million

CB Tramaine Brock: One year, $4 million

Detroit Lions

RB Zach Zenner: Re-signs

G Kenny Wiggins: Two years, $5 million

LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million

LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million

CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $9.2 million

CB DeShawn Shead: One year, $3.5 million

S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million

LaGarrette Blount: One year, $4.5 million

Green Bay Packers

QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade

TE Jimmy Graham: Three years, $30 million

DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $5 million

Houston Texans

WR Sammie Coates: Claimed off waivers

WR Bruce Ellington: One year

OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million

G Zach Fulton: $7.5 million per year

G Senio Kelemete: Three years, $12 million

DE Angelo Blackson: One year, $1.24 million

CB Aaron Colvin: Four years, $34 million

CB Johnathan Joseph: Two years, $10 million

CB Johnson Bademosi: Two years, $6.25 million

S Tyrann Mathieu: One year

Indianapolis Colts

DL Denico Autry: Three years, $17.8 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $34 million

WR Donte Moncrief: One year, $7 million

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Two years, $10 million

TE Niles Paul: Two years, $4.75 million

G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million

LB Lerentee McCray: Two years, $5.5 million

CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million

S Cody Davis: Two years, $5 million

S Don Carey: Agrees to deal

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Chad Henne: Two years

WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million

WR De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs

DL Jarvis Jenkins: Re-signs

LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million

LB Terrance Smith: One year, $630,000

CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade

P Dustin Colquitt: Three years, $7.5 million

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Virgil Green: Three years, $8.6 million

OT Michael Schofield: Two years, $5 million

S Adrian Phillips: One year

K Caleb Sturgis: Two years

Los Angeles Rams

CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade

CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million

C: John Sullivan: Two years, $10 million

Miami Dolphins

QB David Fales: One year

WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million

WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million

G Josh Sitton: Two years, $15 million

C Daniel Kilgore: From 49ers via trade

DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade

DE William Hayes: One year

CB Walt Aikens: Two years, $2.7 million

LS John Denney: One year, $1.105 million

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million

QB Trevor Siemian: From Broncos via trade

DT Sheldon Richardson: One year, $8 million

New England Patriots

RB Rex Burkhead: Three years, $9.75 million

RB Jeremy Hill: Agrees to deal

DE Adrian Clayborn: Two years, $12 million

DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade

CB Jason McCourty: From Browns via trade

S Nate Ebner: Two years, $4.4 million

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million

QB Tom Savage: One year, $1.5 million

OL Jermon Bushrod: Agrees to deal

DE Alex Okafor: Two years, $10 million

LB Demario Davis: Three years, $24 million

CB Patrick Robinson: Four years, $20 million

New York Giants

RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million

OT Nate Solder: Four years, $62 million

G Patrick Omameh: Three years, $15 million

LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade

LB Kareem Martin: Three years, $15 million

LB Mark Herzlich: One year, $1.105 million

CB Teddy Williams: One year, $880,000

CB Curtis Riley: Agrees to deal

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million

QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year, $5 million

RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years, $12 million

OT Ben Ijalana: One year

G Spencer Long: Agrees to deal

DT Mike Pennel: Three years, $12 million max

ILB Avery Williamson: Three years, $22.5 million

CB Trumaine Johnson: Five years, $72.5 million

CB Morris Claiborne: One year, $7 million

S Terrence Brooks: Two years

K Cairo Santos: One year

Oakland Raiders

RB Doug Martin: One year

FB Keith Smith: Two years, $4.2 million

WR Jordy Nelson: Two years, $15 million

TE Derek Carrier: Three years, $5.5 million

TE Lee Smith: Three years

DT Justin Ellis: Three years, $13.5 million

LB Tahir Whitehead: Three years, $18 million plus

CB Rashaan Melvin: One year, $6.5 million

CB Shareece Wright: Agrees to deal

S Marcus Gilchrist: One year

LS Andrew DePaola: Four years, $4.27 million

DE Tank Carradine: Agrees to deal

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade

DT Haloti Ngata: One year, $3 million

LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million

LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million

CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint: One year

San Francisco 49ers

RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million

C Weston Richburg: Five years, $47.5 million

LB Brock Coyle: Three years, $8.5 million

LB Jeremiah Attachou: One year, $5.125 million

CB Richard Sherman: Three years, $21.15 million

P Jeff Locke: Agrees to deal

Seattle Seahawks

WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade

TE Ed Dickson: Three years, $14 million max

OLB Barkevious Mingo: Two years, $6.8 million

S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.5 million

WR Jaron Brown: Agrees to deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: One year, $3.3 million

TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million

DE Will Clarke: Agrees to deal

DT Beau Allen: Three years, $15 million

DT Mitch Unrein: Three years, $10.5 million

CB Brent Grimes: One year, $7 million

S Keith Tandy: Two years, $2.74 million

K Chandler Catanzaro: Three years, $9.75 million

C Ryan Jensen: Four years, $42 million

DE Vinny Curry: Three years, $27 million

Tennessee Titans

RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million

G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million

DE DaQuan Jones: Three years, $21 million

DE David King: One year

CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61.25 million

Washington Redskins

QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade

WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million

WR Brian Quick: Agrees to deal

LB Zach Brown: Three years, $24 million

K Dustin Hopkins: Three years, $6.875 million