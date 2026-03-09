Welcome to the start of NFL free agency, one of the busiest periods not only of the offseason but of the entire year, as every team looks to rebuild its roster for the upcoming season.

This year's free agency period essentially started March 6, when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send the Las Vegas Raiders two first-round picks in exchange for perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Dallas Cowboys, after failing in their bid to land Crosby, traded for fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

As usual, quarterback news is expected to make up a significant portion of free agency. Among the notable quarterbacks expected to land on new teams are former first-round picks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Kirk Cousins is also expected to be on the move soon, while Daniel Jones (who was recently transition tagged by the Colts) and soon-to-be free agent Aaron Rodgers also face uncertain futures.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every signing during free agency.

Arizona Cardinals

Retained

Signed

TBA

Atlanta Falcons

Retained

TBA

Signed

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Baltimore Ravens

Retained

Traded for

EDGE Maxx Crosby (via Raiders) [ Full story

Buffalo Bills

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Carolina Panthers

Retained

TBA

Signed

Chicago Bears

Retained

Signed

Cincinnati Bengals

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Cleveland Browns

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Dallas Cowboys

Retained

TBA

Traded for

DL Rashon Gary (via Packers) [ Full story

Denver Broncos

Retained

Signed

TBA

Detroit Lions

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Green Bay Packers

Retained

Traded for

LB Zaire Franklin (via Colts)

Houston Texans

Retained

Signed

TBA

Indianapolis Colts

Retained

Signed

TBA

Jacksonville Jaguars

Retained

Signed

TBA

Kansas City Chiefs

Retained

TE Travis Kelce (1 year, up to $15 million) [ Full story

Signed

Las Vegas Raiders

Retained

Traded for

Los Angeles Chargers

Retained

LB Khalil Mack: one year

Signed

Los Angeles Rams

Retained

TBA

Traded for

Signed

Miami Dolphins

Retained

TBA

Signed

Minnesota Vikings

Retained

Signed

TBA

New England Patriots

Retained

TBA

Signed

New Orleans Saints

Retained

TBA

Signed

New York Giants

Retained

Signed

New York Jets

Retained

TBA

Traded for

Signed

Philadelphia Eagles

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Pittsburgh Steelers

Retained

Signed

TBA

Traded for

San Francisco 49ers

Retained

Signed

TBA

Seattle Seahawks

Retained

Signed

TBA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Retained

Signed

TBA

Tennessee Titans

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA

Washington Commanders

Retained

Signed

TBA