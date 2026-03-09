2026 NFL free agency live tracker: Full list of team-by-team signings and trades
Follow every move from NFL free agency, including signings, trades, extensions and other roster changes for all 32 teams
Welcome to the start of NFL free agency, one of the busiest periods not only of the offseason but of the entire year, as every team looks to rebuild its roster for the upcoming season.
This year's free agency period essentially started March 6, when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send the Las Vegas Raiders two first-round picks in exchange for perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Dallas Cowboys, after failing in their bid to land Crosby, traded for fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.
As usual, quarterback news is expected to make up a significant portion of free agency. Among the notable quarterbacks expected to land on new teams are former first-round picks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Kirk Cousins is also expected to be on the move soon, while Daniel Jones (who was recently transition tagged by the Colts) and soon-to-be free agent Aaron Rodgers also face uncertain futures.
Below is a team-by-team rundown of every signing during free agency.
Arizona Cardinals
Retained
Signed
TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Retained
TBA
Signed
Baltimore Ravens
Retained
Traded for
- EDGE Maxx Crosby (via Raiders) [Full story]
Buffalo Bills
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Carolina Panthers
Retained
TBA
Signed
Chicago Bears
Retained
Signed
Cincinnati Bengals
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Cleveland Browns
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Retained
TBA
Traded for
- DL Rashon Gary (via Packers) [Full story]
Denver Broncos
Retained
- LB Justin Strnad: 3 years, $18 million
- TE Adam Trautman: 3 years, $17 million
- QB Sam Ehlinger: 1 year, $2 million
Signed
TBA
Detroit Lions
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Green Bay Packers
Retained
Traded for
- LB Zaire Franklin (via Colts)
Houston Texans
Retained
Signed
TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Retained
- WR Alec Pierce: 4 years, $116 million [Full story]
- QB Daniel Jones: Transition tag (1 year, $37.833 million guaranteed) [Full story]
- K Blake Grupe: 1 year, $1.4 million
Signed
TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
Retained
Signed
TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Retained
- TE Travis Kelce (1 year, up to $15 million) [Full story]
Signed
Las Vegas Raiders
Retained
Traded for
- CB Taron Johnson (via Bills)
Los Angeles Chargers
Retained
- LB Khalil Mack: one year
Signed
Los Angeles Rams
Retained
TBA
Traded for
- CB Trent McDuffie (via Chiefs) -- 4 years, $124 million [Full story]
Signed
Miami Dolphins
Retained
TBA
Signed
Minnesota Vikings
Retained
Signed
TBA
New England Patriots
Retained
TBA
Signed
New Orleans Saints
Retained
TBA
Signed
New York Giants
Retained
- TE Chris Manhertz (1 year)
Signed
New York Jets
Retained
TBA
Traded for
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via Dolphins) -- 3 years, $40 million [Full story]
Signed
- EDGE Joseph Ossai: 3 years, $36 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)
- LB Demario Davis: 2 years, $22 million ($15 million guaranteed)
- EDGE Kingsley Enagbare: 1 year, $10 million
Philadelphia Eagles
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Retained
Signed
TBA
Traded for
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via Colts) -- 3 years, $59 million
San Francisco 49ers
Retained
Signed
TBA
Seattle Seahawks
Retained
- LB Drake Thomas: 2 years, $8 million
- RB George Holani: Tendered at $1.075 million
- S Ty Okada: Tendered at $1.145 million
Signed
TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Retained
- TE Cade Otton: Terms TBD
Signed
TBA
Tennessee Titans
Retained
TBA
Signed
TBA
Washington Commanders
Retained
Signed
TBA