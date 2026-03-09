nfl.jpg
Getty Images

Welcome to the start of NFL free agency, one of the busiest periods not only of the offseason but of the entire year, as every team looks to rebuild its roster for the upcoming season.

This year's free agency period essentially started March 6, when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send the Las Vegas Raiders two first-round picks in exchange for perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Dallas Cowboys, after failing in their bid to land Crosby, traded for fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

As usual, quarterback news is expected to make up a significant portion of free agency. Among the notable quarterbacks expected to land on new teams are former first-round picks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Kirk Cousins is also expected to be on the move soon, while Daniel Jones (who was recently transition tagged by the Colts) and soon-to-be free agent Aaron Rodgers also face uncertain futures.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every signing during free agency.

Arizona Cardinals 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Atlanta Falcons

Retained 

TBA

Signed 

Baltimore Ravens 

Retained 

Traded for

Buffalo Bills

Retained

TBA

Signed

TBA 

Carolina Panthers 

Retained 

TBA 

Signed 

Chicago Bears 

Retained 

Signed 

Cincinnati Bengals

Retained

TBA

Signed 

TBA 

Cleveland Browns

Retained 

TBA 

Signed 

TBA 

Dallas Cowboys

Retained 

TBA 

Traded for

Denver Broncos 

Retained

Signed 

TBA 

Detroit Lions 

Retained 

TBA 

Signed

TBA 

Green Bay Packers 

Retained 

Traded for

Houston Texans

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Indianapolis Colts 

Retained 

Signed

TBA 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Kansas City Chiefs 

Retained

Signed

Las Vegas Raiders 

Retained 

Traded for 

Los Angeles Chargers 

Retained 

Signed 

Los Angeles Rams

Retained 

TBA 

Traded for 

Signed

Miami Dolphins

Retained 

TBA 

Signed 

Minnesota Vikings

Retained 

Signed

TBA 

New England Patriots

Retained

TBA

Signed

New Orleans Saints

Retained

TBA

Signed 

New York Giants 

Retained

Signed 

New York Jets 

Retained 

TBA 

Traded for

Signed

Philadelphia Eagles

Retained 

TBA 

Signed 

TBA 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Traded for

San Francisco 49ers 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Seattle Seahawks

Retained

Signed 

TBA 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 

Tennessee Titans

Retained 

TBA

Signed 

TBA 

Washington Commanders 

Retained 

Signed 

TBA 