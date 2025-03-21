Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. NFL winners and losers after the second week of free agency

Now that we're about to wrap up the second full week of free agency, it's time to judge every team on how they did and to make that happen, we had Garrett Podell come up with some winners and losers from the first two weeks combined.

WINNERS

The Bengals offense: "Joe Burrow put on his general manager hat this offseason and spoke to anyone who would listen about how the franchise needed to re-sign both of his top two wide receivers: four years, $161 million with $112 million guaranteed) and Higgins (four years, $115 million) each signing four-year deals. The offensive fireworks will continue in Cincinnati."

"Joe Burrow put on his general manager hat this offseason and spoke to anyone who would listen about how four years, $161 million with $112 million guaranteed) and Higgins (four years, $115 million) each signing four-year deals. The offensive fireworks will continue in Cincinnati." Jayden Daniels: "The Commanders acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to give Daniels a capable No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. They also acquired five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade from the Houston Texans to shore up Daniels' blind side. And they also re-signed Daniels' red zone security blanket in tight end Zach Ertz. Continuity is hard to possess in the NFL, but Daniels has it while other key parts of his offense improved."

LOSERS

Free agent running backs: "None of the running backs to actually hit the open market got paid this offseason, and Aaron Jones was the only pending free agent this offseason to receive a sizeable contract. A year after it appeared the running back market might be back thanks to Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the free agency market was financially barren for the 2025 class at the position."

"None of the running backs to actually hit the open market got paid this offseason, and Aaron Jones was the only pending free agent this offseason to receive a sizeable contract. A year after it appeared the running back market might be back thanks to Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the free agency market was financially barren for the 2025 class at the position." Cowboys: "The Dallas Cowboys are still scared to make big moves in free agency despite having the cap space to do so. They either re-signed most of their own guys, or they went bargain-bin hunting, mostly on ex-first-round picks who haven't hit in their previous stops."

2. NFL free agency: Most intriguing signings on the offensive side of the ball

In Thursday's newsletter, we covered the most intriguing free agency signings on the defensive side of the ball, so today, we're going to flip things around and look at the most intriguing signings on the offensive side of the ball.

Jared Dubin went over every signing that's been made since the start of free agency and came up with eight intriguing signings on the offensive side of the ball. We're going to take a look at three of those below:

Justin Fields to the Jets. "He also has some better weapons in New York (Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall) than he did in Chicago or Pittsburgh, so that could take his game to another level."

"He also has some better weapons in New York (Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall) than he did in Chicago or Pittsburgh, so that could take his game to another level." Davante Adams to the Rams. "Adams has played in this style of offense before during his time in Green Bay, and he can be both the prototypical X receiver and the guy who moves around the formation and forces defenses into uncomfortable situations. Pairing him with Puka Nacua and giving Matthew Stafford a different kind of weapon than he had with Cooper Kupp is going to be really cool to watch."

"Adams has played in this style of offense before during his time in Green Bay, and he can be both the prototypical X receiver and the guy who moves around the formation and forces defenses into uncomfortable situations. Pairing him with Puka Nacua and giving Matthew Stafford a different kind of weapon than he had with Cooper Kupp is going to be really cool to watch." Jaylon Moore to the Chiefs. "The Chiefs going out and paying Moore -- who has been a backup throughout his entire four-year career -- to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side is, technically, really interesting. Maybe not in a good way. But it's definitely something to which we need to devote a lot of attention. ... Moore has given up 36 pressures on 446 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, an 8.1% pressure rate. That's ... not great. Kansas City is betting on some major improvement."

3. Top 10 free agents left on the market: Five defensive players and five offensive players crack the list

With the second week of free agency now coming to a close, you might be wondering who's still left on the market and as it turns out, there's still quite a few good players out there.

With that in mind, let's check out the top 10 players who are still available:

1. QB Aaron Rodgers

2. QB Russell Wilson

3. CB Rasul Douglas

4. WR Amari Cooper

5. DE Calais Campbell

6. CB Asante Samuel Jr.

7. WR Stefon Diggs

8. S Justin Simmons

9. RB J.K. Dobbins

10. LB Kyzir White

4. Three-round mock draft: Browns take a QB at the top of the second round

As you get ready to head into the weekend, we have a mock draft that might take you all weekend to read: NFL Draft guru Chris Trapasso has unveiled his first THREE-ROUND mock of the year. For the past month, we've only been covering the first round in our mock drafts, but today, we're taking a look at the first THREE rounds.

With that in mind, let's check out the first 10 picks in the second round of Trapasso's mock, which includes the Browns taking a QB with the first pick of the round:

33. Browns: QB Jaxson Dart Ole Miss

34. Giants: EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)

35. Ravens (via Rams via Titans): DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)

36. Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)

37. Vikings: S Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)

38. Patriots: OT Cameron Williams (Texas)

39. Bears: RB Caleb Johnson (Iowa)

40. Chiefs: OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

41. Bears: WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)

42. Jets: DT Deone Walker (Kentucky)

There are a total of 102 picks in the first three rounds and if you want to see how they all pan out, you can check out the rest of Trapasso's mock draft here.

5. Nashville aiming to host the Super Bowl in 2029

The Super Bowl has never been played in Nashville, but that could be changing before the end of the decade. The state of Tennessee is making a push to bring the NFL's biggest game to Music City.

Here's what you need to know:

Tennessee governor sends letter to Roger Goodell. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sent a "letter of interest" to the NFL to let the league know that he'd like to see the Super Bowl played in Nashville. "I am writing in support of efforts for Nashville to be the host city for the next available Super Bowl in 2029. As Tennessee's capital and a dynamic global hub, the city of Nashville is uniquely positioned to welcome the NFL for a memorable and successful event," Lee wrote in the letter.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sent a "letter of interest" to the NFL to let the league know that he'd like to see the Super Bowl played in Nashville. "I am writing in support of efforts for Nashville to be the host city for the next available Super Bowl in 2029. As Tennessee's capital and a dynamic global hub, the city of Nashville is uniquely positioned to welcome the NFL for a memorable and successful event," Lee wrote in the letter. Why Tennessee is aiming for 2029. The next three Super Bowls are already spoken for with San Francisco (Super Bowl LX in February 2026), Los Angeles (Super Bowl LXI in February 2027) and Atlanta (Super Bowl LXII in February 2028) set to host. The next Super Bowl that will be up for grabs is Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029 and that's the one Lee is aiming to get.

The next three Super Bowls are already spoken for with San Francisco (Super Bowl LX in February 2026), Los Angeles (Super Bowl LXI in February 2027) and Atlanta (Super Bowl LXII in February 2028) set to host. The next Super Bowl that will be up for grabs is Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029 and that's the one Lee is aiming to get. Why Nashville will almost certainly be getting a Super Bowl at some point. The city is building a new $2.1 billion stadium that's scheduled to open in February 2027. Over the past 20 years, any time a city has built a new stadium, that city has eventually gotten to host at least one Super Bowl. Nine stadiums have opened since 2005 and each of those nine have all hosted at least one, including MetLife Stadium in New York. A stadium has to have been open for at least one full season before it can host a Super Bowl, so hosting in 2029 would actually be the earliest Nashville's new stadium could host the NFL's biggest game.

Back in May, Roger Goodell was asked about the chances of Nashville eventually getting the NFL's biggest game. "I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful," Goodell said of the Tennessee capital. "But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."

Nashville will be one of the favorites to land the Super Bowl in February 2029, along with Las Vegas. If the Music City doesn't land Super Bowl LXIII, it will almost certainly be getting a game soon after that.

6. Extra points: 49ers GM says his team actually has a plan

