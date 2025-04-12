The NFL saw a quarterback domino effect of sorts this week, as Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Josh Johnson found new homes in recent days. Flacco went back to the Cleveland Browns, Lock is set for his second stint with the Seattle Seahawks and Johnson is back for his 18th season, having a second stint with Washington. This took three veteran quarterbacks off the board, filling vacancies on the quarterback depth chart for those teams.

There are still some quarterback jobs remaining, and some significant veteran names still on the board. Some have Super Bowl championships while others have plenty of experience starting NFL games. Then there's Aaron Rodgers, who is still deciding what he wants to do in 2025 -- play for a new team or ride off into the sunset as a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

Some of these quarterbacks should find jobs in 2025 as the quarterback market continues to fluctuate. These are the free agent quarterbacks remaining with the NFL draft a few weeks away.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

The best quarterback left in free agency, Rodgers is being patient as the Pittsburgh Steelers and (potentially) Minnesota Vikings await his services. Rodgers could also just retire at the age of 41 and wrap up a Hall of Fame career.

The draft will be telling for Pittsburgh, as the Steelers appear to be the only destination for Rodgers right now. Rodgers had his lowest completion rate (63.0%) since 2019 and the lowest passer rating (90.5) in a full season in his career. He threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Tannehill is still seeking an NFL home after not playing last season. The former Pro Bowl quarterback started eight games in his last season played (2023) and has 216 touchdown passes in his 12-year career. The former first-round pick will be 37 years old in July.

Carson Wentz KC • QB • #11 CMP% 63.2 YDs 118 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.21 View Profile

Wentz was the backup to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City last season, but the Chiefs appeared to have moved on by signing Gardner Minshew this offseason. Wentz has thrown just 43 pass attempts and played in just five games over the last two years. He has played for five different teams over the last five seasons.

Teddy Bridgewater DET • QB • #12 CMP% 100.0 YDs 3 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 3 View Profile

Brought out of retirement by the Detroit Lions last season, Bridgewater is still available for an NFL job if he wants it. He was a high school football coach in 2024, but signed with the Lions last December to be a backup quarterback to Jared Goff. Bridgewater hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2022.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, starting five games and competing 64.7% of his passes for 829 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (80.1 rating). The Dolphins went 2-3 in Huntley's five starts. Still only 27, Huntley should be able to find QB2 work somewhere.

The 2022 third-round pick spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals, playing in six games and completing 61.2% of his passes for 468 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (73.6 rating).

Beathard spent last season on the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, but has started 13 games over his eight-year career. He hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2023.

Driskel spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders, playing just one game and not recording a pass attempt. He's started 12 games over his seven NFL seasons.

Stick elected free agency in March after being the third quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 season. He started four games in his five-year career, but hasn't taken a regular season snap since 2023.