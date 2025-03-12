Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is somewhere campaigning for the Cincinnati Bengals to finally get Ja'Marr Chase's contract signed, sealed and delivered. So today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

And keep on reading for everything from the latest free agency buzz to a stunning 2025 mock draft:

1. 2025 NFL free agency is officially upon us!

Well, folks, we finally made it. After weeks of anticipation and a couple days of frenzied pre-free agency activity, the 2025 NFL offseason officially begins today. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 teams can finalize any trades or contracts with impending free agents that were previously negotiated, and any veterans previously designated for release (i.e. Aaron Rodgers) will finally be free to put pen to paper elsewhere.

Keep track of all the big happenings with our up-to-the-minute coverage:

Live free agency updates: A complete rundown of the latest reports and rumors

Top 100 tracker Contract terms for each and every free agent on Pete Prisco's list

QB moves tracker A handy roundup of notable signings and trades at the most important position

2. Winners and losers: What are the Cowboys doing?

The lead-up to the start of free agency brought a slew of big-money agreements, so Jared Dubin identified some of the best and worst teams in terms of early activity. Here's a sampling:

Winner: Vikings. Minnesota continued to splash the pot in a big way on Tuesday, landing three high-priced free agents early in the morning. Importantly, all three deals continued the Vikings' fortification of the trenches: They are signing Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal, Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million deal and will sign Javon Hargrave to a contract once he's officially released by the 49ers. This is the path the Vikings set themselves on when they moved on from Kirk Cousins and landed on J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future. They could potentially still get in the mix for someone like Aaron Rodgers (more on him later), but for now it seems like they're going to build out the rest of the roster around their rookie-contract quarterback.

Loser: Cowboys. Dallas cleared over $54 million in cap room ... and has basically done nothing with it. The only outside free agents the team has signed are Javonte Williams, Robert Jones and Solomon Thomas, none of whom has been an impact player in recent seasons. Dallas has still also yet to get a deal done with any of Micah Parsons (whose price keeps going up day by day), Tyler Smith or Daron Bland. The Cowboys just continue to do the same things year after year and somehow expect the results to change.

3. Top 10 players still available: Plenty of OL on list

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Antonio Brown claimed Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers has already finalized a two-year deal with the AFC North squad, but for now, the veteran quarterback remains unclaimed, pending his release from the New York Jets. In fact, Bryan DeArdo has the former MVP atop his running list of top free agents available, which also includes a handful of proven linemen.

4. Ex-Charger Joey Bosa lands $12M deal with Bills

Days after his release from Los Angeles, the former Pro Bowl pass rusher has found a new home in the AFC, agreeing to a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. There were rumors Bosa could team up with his brother, Nick, in San Francisco, but instead the elder sibling will pair with Gregory Rousseau, who just netted an $80 million contract extension from the Bills this offseason.

5. Trapasso's latest mock: Sanders falls out of first

Not everyone is keen on Shedeur Sanders, the son of former NFL great Deion Sanders, as a franchise-caliber quarterback. Or at least that's what Chris Trapasso thinks. In his latest 2025 mock draft, Trapasso has the New York Giants moving up to No. 1 for a splashy quarterback addition of their own. Sanders, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found on Day 1 of the projection, slipping all the way to Round 2 of the draft.

6. Extra points: Eagles to White House, latest rumors

