The long wait for the 2025 NFL season is almost over, with the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 to get things started. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 47.5. The Cowboys will get their first look at rookie guard Tyler Booker, who will have to contend with a Philadelphia defensive line that dominated opponents in 2024. Dallas is unlikely to give too much work to running back Jaydon Blue, who is eventually expected to carve out a significant role with the team. Blue is +7500 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings. Philadelphia should have rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba in the lineup to further bolster a strong defensive unit. Campbell is +1400 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year while Mukuba is +10000.

If you're interested in NFL betting, NFL futures betting and NFL awards betting, here's a look at the latest odds for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year before the 2025 season.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

It's somewhat surprising to see Jeanty ahead of Ward, even if the Las Vegas Raiders running back is expected to handle quite a heavy workload. The Raiders don't project to be a high-powered offense, while Ward could elevate a Tennessee Titans unit which does feature decent playmakers and an offensive-minded head coach. Hampton, Egbuka and Golden are all expected to be on contending teams, which bodes well for their stock. Golden probably has a path to the most substantial role, but Hampton could overtake Najee Harris as the top running back for the Chargers. Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is going to be playing on both sides of the ball. But that's unfortunately likely to limit his case for both awards rather than enhance it. If he plays 80% of his snaps on offense, he could have a year like Brian Thomas Jr. did a year ago. The best betting value is likely on Ward or Hampton, though Golden is worth taking a flier on if you're looking for more of a longshot play.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

Carter is a sizable favorite and it makes sense, as the Giants project to have a strong defensive line this season. Teams aren't going to be able to focus on limiting Carter when they also have to deal with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. Graham is in a similar situation playing with Myles Garrett next to him, but being an interior defensive lineman limits his upside when it comes to racking up gaudy stats. Barron is an interesting pick, particularly because he's going to be in the same secondary as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain. At the moment, it's hard to back anyone other than Carter to secure this honor. If you really want to wager on a longshot, Graham at +1600 is probably the way to go.