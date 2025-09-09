Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season saw some standout performances from rookies on both sides of the ball, meaning we could be in for a tight race for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. The best showing came from Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, who caught two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons, including the game-winning score late. Egbuka still finds himself behind two running backs and a passer in the latest OROY odds from DraftKings but should remain in a prominent role for several weeks with Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan sidelined. On the other side of the ball, Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell forced a massive fumble in the red zone in Philadelphia's 24-20 victory over the Cowboys on Thursday. He also had three tackles in the win.

Here's a look at the latest odds for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year after Week 1 for those interested in NFL betting, NFL futures betting and NFL awards betting.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Jeanty only averaged two yards per carry but did find the end zone in his Raiders debut. Hampton wasn't much better with the Chargers, logging 48 yards on 15 carries while also adding 13 receiving yards. Still, both running backs sit ahead of Egbuka in the OROY odds table. Ward struggled mightily in his Titans debut against the Broncos, completing just 42.9% of his passes for 112 yards, zero touchdowns and no interceptions. Ward has seen his odds go down after that performance, but he's still ahead of Hampton and Egbuka. Croskey-Merritt and Warren are big risers after strong showings for the Commanders and Colts, though the latter seems to have a better path to a sizable role since Washington will also be deploying Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Deebo Samuel out of the backfield. Luckily for bettors, Jeanty and Hampton will be in the spotlight on Monday Night Football in Week 2 when the Chargers face the Raiders. That could be a pivotal early moment in the OROY race.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

Campbell didn't see his odds move much despite a decent effort against Dallas, and Carter remains the favorite after logging 0.5 sacks against Washington. The biggest news here is Travis Hunter falling out of the top 10 after previously being featured in both the OROY and DROY odds tables. Hunter played receiver and cornerback in Week 1 against the Panthers, but it's clear the Jaguars want him on the offensive side of the ball more. He'll still likely make some plays as a corner, but it's not worth backing him in this market if you want to bet on him. Carter is still the heavy favorite to win this honor.