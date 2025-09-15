NFL futures updates: Bengals the biggest Week 2 movers for Super Bowl, division odds after Joe Burrow injury
With Joe Burrow out for a few months, how drastically have the Bengals' Super Bowl and division odds shifted?
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered the biggest injury blow of the season so far, as it was reported that star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for a minimum of three months due to toe surgery. Even though the Bengals are 2-0 and Jake Browning is a solid backup option, their futures odds have moved significantly.
We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the most noticeable futures shifts from the start of Week 2 to Monday before the MNF doubleheader.
Super Bowl odds
- Baltimore Ravens +600
- Buffalo Bills +650
- Philadelphia Eagles +650
- Green Bay Packers +700
- Kansas City Chiefs +1200
- Detroit Lions +1800
- San Francisco 49ers +1800
- Los Angeles Chargers +1800
- Los Angeles Rams +1900
- Washington Commanders +2200
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500
- Denver Broncos +2700
- Houston Texans +2700
- Minnesota Vikings +3300
- Arizona Cardinals +3500
- Indianapolis Colts +4000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +6000
- Dallas Cowboys +6000
- Atlanta Falcons +6500
- Seattle Seahawks +8000
- Cincinnati Bengals +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +8000
- New England Patriots +10000
- Chicago Bears +10000
- Miami Dolphins +20000
- Tennessee Titans +22500
- Carolina Panthers +25000
- New York Jets +25000
- Cleveland Browns +30000
- New York Giants +35000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
Notable moves
Burrow's injury is responsible for the biggest Super Bowl odds shift this season, with Cincinnati moving from +2000 ahead of its Week 2 game all the way to +8000. The Bengals are one of eight teams currently with a 2-0 record, but they easily have the longest Super Bowl odds of those squads. The next-closest 2-0 team is the surprising Colts, who saw their odds swing considerably from +7000 to +4000 after a Week 2 victory over the Broncos.
On the flip side, the 0-2 team with the shortest Super Bowl odds is the Chiefs at +1200. Kansas City experienced an +800 to +1000 move after a season-opening loss to the Chargers and was once again nudged out to +1200 after a home defeat to the Eagles. Just three teams in NFL history have won a Super Bowl after starting off 0-2: the 1993 Cowboys, 2001 Patriots and 2007 Giants.
There are other 0-2 teams that have seen their Super Bowl odds move more drastically. The Dolphins now have the seventh-longest Super Bowl odds at +20000 after going from +8000 to +12500 thanks to a Week 1 shellacking by the Colts. The Bears began this campaign at +3500 to win the Super Bowl and rose to +5000 after a Week 1 MNF loss to the Vikings and have since been moved up even more to +10000 following a blowout loss to the Lions.
Speaking of the Vikings, they moved from +2500 to +3300 after a concerning 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night. The offense has mostly looked sluggish with J.J. McCarthy under center outside of a 21-point fourth quarter against the Bears in Week 1, but it could just be growing pains for a young quarterback.
Division odds
AFC East
Bills -650
Patriots +750
Dolphins +3000
Jets +3500
AFC North
Ravens -330
Steelers +550
Bengals +750
Browns +5500
AFC South
Colts +155
Texans +190
Jaguars +260
Titans +1300
AFC West
Chargers +150
Chiefs +200
Broncos +310
Raiders +750
NFC East
Eagles -220
Commanders +270
Cowboys +950
Giants +5000
NFC North
Packers -195
Lions +380
Vikings +500
Bears +2200
NFC South
Buccaneers -175
Falcons +220
Panthers +1100
Saints +2000
NFC West
49ers +160
Rams +175
Cardinals +310
Seahawks +900
Notable moves
As expected, Cincinnati's division odds have swelled as well, going from +210 to +750. The Ravens have also moved from -130 to -330 for AFC North odds, making them the second-biggest favorite to win any division—only behind the Bills at -650 for the AFC East.
This is also the first time we've seen new division favorites after all eight preseason favorites stayed at the top after Week 1. The Colts were the third choice for the AFC South ahead of Week 1 at +350, and they moved from +240 to +155 after a comeback victory over the Broncos. The preseason favorite Texans are +190 and could overtake the Colts with a MNF victory over the Buccaneers.
The Chiefs' 0-2 start has bumped them to the second spot in the AFC West at +200 after starting the season at -110. The Chargers are currently the +150 AFC West favorites, but we'll see if they stay there after MNF when they take on the Raiders (+750).