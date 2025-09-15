The Cincinnati Bengals suffered the biggest injury blow of the season so far, as it was reported that star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for a minimum of three months due to toe surgery. Even though the Bengals are 2-0 and Jake Browning is a solid backup option, their futures odds have moved significantly.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the most noticeable futures shifts from the start of Week 2 to Monday before the MNF doubleheader.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

Burrow's injury is responsible for the biggest Super Bowl odds shift this season, with Cincinnati moving from +2000 ahead of its Week 2 game all the way to +8000. The Bengals are one of eight teams currently with a 2-0 record, but they easily have the longest Super Bowl odds of those squads. The next-closest 2-0 team is the surprising Colts, who saw their odds swing considerably from +7000 to +4000 after a Week 2 victory over the Broncos.

On the flip side, the 0-2 team with the shortest Super Bowl odds is the Chiefs at +1200. Kansas City experienced an +800 to +1000 move after a season-opening loss to the Chargers and was once again nudged out to +1200 after a home defeat to the Eagles. Just three teams in NFL history have won a Super Bowl after starting off 0-2: the 1993 Cowboys, 2001 Patriots and 2007 Giants.

There are other 0-2 teams that have seen their Super Bowl odds move more drastically. The Dolphins now have the seventh-longest Super Bowl odds at +20000 after going from +8000 to +12500 thanks to a Week 1 shellacking by the Colts. The Bears began this campaign at +3500 to win the Super Bowl and rose to +5000 after a Week 1 MNF loss to the Vikings and have since been moved up even more to +10000 following a blowout loss to the Lions.

Speaking of the Vikings, they moved from +2500 to +3300 after a concerning 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night. The offense has mostly looked sluggish with J.J. McCarthy under center outside of a 21-point fourth quarter against the Bears in Week 1, but it could just be growing pains for a young quarterback.

Division odds

AFC East

Bills -650

Patriots +750

Dolphins +3000

Jets +3500

AFC North

Ravens -330

Steelers +550

Bengals +750

Browns +5500

AFC South

Colts +155

Texans +190

Jaguars +260

Titans +1300

AFC West

Chargers +150

Chiefs +200

Broncos +310

Raiders +750

NFC East

Eagles -220

Commanders +270

Cowboys +950

Giants +5000

NFC North

Packers -195

Lions +380

Vikings +500

Bears +2200

NFC South

Buccaneers -175

Falcons +220

Panthers +1100

Saints +2000

NFC West

49ers +160

Rams +175

Cardinals +310

Seahawks +900

Notable moves

As expected, Cincinnati's division odds have swelled as well, going from +210 to +750. The Ravens have also moved from -130 to -330 for AFC North odds, making them the second-biggest favorite to win any division—only behind the Bills at -650 for the AFC East.



This is also the first time we've seen new division favorites after all eight preseason favorites stayed at the top after Week 1. The Colts were the third choice for the AFC South ahead of Week 1 at +350, and they moved from +240 to +155 after a comeback victory over the Broncos. The preseason favorite Texans are +190 and could overtake the Colts with a MNF victory over the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs' 0-2 start has bumped them to the second spot in the AFC West at +200 after starting the season at -110. The Chargers are currently the +150 AFC West favorites, but we'll see if they stay there after MNF when they take on the Raiders (+750).