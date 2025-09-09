Week 1 of the NFL season had many incredible finishes, including the early frontrunner for Game of the Year between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Those early results caused some major shifts for futures odds, particularly for the Super Bowl and division winners.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the most noticeable shifts from preseason to the start of Week 2.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The Bills entered the season tied for the second-lowest Super Bowl odds at +750 with the Eagles, as they each trailed the Ravens at +700. After Buffalo's miraculous win over Baltimore on Sunday night, though, the Bills now find themselves atop the board at +650. It's not necessarily the team's gutsy effort that warranted the move, but rather that victory increased the chances of Buffalo obtaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC and having home field advantage for the playoffs.

You can certainly argue the most impressive Week 1 performance was by the Packers, who completely dismantled the Lions at Lambeau Field. Green Bay (+1300) was behind Detroit (+1200) in Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 1 but jumped past the Lions and Chiefs (+800 preseason) to take over the fourth spot at +850.

The Chargers got a nice boost from +3000 to +2000 after their Friday night victory over the Chiefs. Los Angeles entered the season with the 14th-shortest odds, and the Chargers are now tied for the eighth-lowest odds along with the Commanders, Rams and Bengals (those three teams remained at their +2000 preseason Super Bowl odds).

There were noticeable shifts lower down the odds board as well. The Jaguars moved from +6500 to +5000, while the Raiders improved from +12500 to +10000. Even though the Cowboys gave the Eagles a battle in the NFL season opener, Dallas' Super Bowl odds rose from +5500 to +7000 after the tight loss. The Bills were the only AFC East team whose odds fell after Week 1, as the Patriots (+8000 to +10000), Dolphins (+8000 to +12500) and Jets (+22500 to +30000) all had theirs worsen

Division odds

AFC East

Bills -500

Patriots +900

Dolphins +1300

Jets +2200

AFC North

Ravens -130

Bengals +210

Steelers +470

Browns +4000

AFC South

Texans +160

Jaguars +220

Colts +240

Titans +850

AFC West

Chiefs +170

Chargers +190

Broncos +270

Raiders +950

NFC East

Eagles -160

Commanders +200

Cowboys +900

Giants +2700

NFC North

Packers -120

Vikings +290

Lions +410

Bears +1000

NFC South

Buccaneers -170

Falcons +340

Panthers +500

Saints +1700

AFC West

49ers +125

Rams +195

Cardinals +370

Seahawks +950

Notable moves

All eight preseason division favorites are still the favorites after Week 1, but there were still some noteworthy shifts. The most noticeable ones took place in three divisions: the AFC South, AFC West and NFC North.

The Texans moved from +115 to +160 after their loss to the Rams. While they're still atop the board, the gap has shrunk considerably. The Jaguars swung from +260 to +220, and the Colts had a big adjustment from +350 to +240.

The Chiefs were -110 ahead of Week 1 to win their 10th consecutive AFC West title, followed by the Broncos at +290 and Chargers at +340. Now Kansas City is neck and neck with Los Angeles after losing to the Chargers in Brazil, with the Chiefs barely edging them out at +170 to +190. Denver also dipped slightly to +270, while the Raiders also improved from +1100 to +950.

There were questions ahead of the season about how the Lions would fare with their two coordinators (Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn) leaving for head coaching opportunities. Those questions only got louder after a resounding Week 1 loss to the Packers, and it's reflected in the division odds. Detroit (+185) was barely behind Green Bay (+170) for NFC North odds ahead of their clash, but now the Lions are in the third spot at +410. The Packers are now the -120 odds-on favorite to capture the division title. The Vikings also moved from +360 to +290 after their Monday night win, while the Bears rose from +650 to +1000.