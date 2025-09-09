NFL futures updates: Biggest movers for Super Bowl, division odds ahead of Week 2
There is a new Super Bowl favorite after Week 1's action. Are there any new NFL division favorites as well?
Week 1 of the NFL season had many incredible finishes, including the early frontrunner for Game of the Year between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Those early results caused some major shifts for futures odds, particularly for the Super Bowl and division winners.
We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the most noticeable shifts from preseason to the start of Week 2.
Super Bowl odds
- Buffalo Bills +650
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Baltimore Ravens +750
- Green Bay Packers +850
- Kansas City Chiefs +1000
- Detroit Lions +1800
- San Francisco 49ers +1800
- Los Angeles Chargers +2000
- Washington Commanders +2000
- Los Angeles Rams +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals +2000
- Minnesota Vikings +2500
- Denver Broncos +2500
- Houston Texans +2700
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2700
- Arizona Cardinals +3500
- Chicago Bears +5000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +5500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
- Indianapolis Colts +7000
- Dallas Cowboys +7000
- Atlanta Falcons +7500
- Seattle Seahawks +8000
- New England Patriots +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders +10000
- Miami Dolphins +12500
- Carolina Panthers +12500
- New York Giants +22500
- Tennessee Titans +22500
- New York Jets +30000
- Cleveland Browns +30000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
Notable moves
The Bills entered the season tied for the second-lowest Super Bowl odds at +750 with the Eagles, as they each trailed the Ravens at +700. After Buffalo's miraculous win over Baltimore on Sunday night, though, the Bills now find themselves atop the board at +650. It's not necessarily the team's gutsy effort that warranted the move, but rather that victory increased the chances of Buffalo obtaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC and having home field advantage for the playoffs.
You can certainly argue the most impressive Week 1 performance was by the Packers, who completely dismantled the Lions at Lambeau Field. Green Bay (+1300) was behind Detroit (+1200) in Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 1 but jumped past the Lions and Chiefs (+800 preseason) to take over the fourth spot at +850.
The Chargers got a nice boost from +3000 to +2000 after their Friday night victory over the Chiefs. Los Angeles entered the season with the 14th-shortest odds, and the Chargers are now tied for the eighth-lowest odds along with the Commanders, Rams and Bengals (those three teams remained at their +2000 preseason Super Bowl odds).
There were noticeable shifts lower down the odds board as well. The Jaguars moved from +6500 to +5000, while the Raiders improved from +12500 to +10000. Even though the Cowboys gave the Eagles a battle in the NFL season opener, Dallas' Super Bowl odds rose from +5500 to +7000 after the tight loss. The Bills were the only AFC East team whose odds fell after Week 1, as the Patriots (+8000 to +10000), Dolphins (+8000 to +12500) and Jets (+22500 to +30000) all had theirs worsen
Division odds
AFC East
Bills -500
Patriots +900
Dolphins +1300
Jets +2200
AFC North
Ravens -130
Bengals +210
Steelers +470
Browns +4000
AFC South
Texans +160
Jaguars +220
Colts +240
Titans +850
AFC West
Chiefs +170
Chargers +190
Broncos +270
Raiders +950
NFC East
Eagles -160
Commanders +200
Cowboys +900
Giants +2700
NFC North
Packers -120
Vikings +290
Lions +410
Bears +1000
NFC South
Buccaneers -170
Falcons +340
Panthers +500
Saints +1700
AFC West
49ers +125
Rams +195
Cardinals +370
Seahawks +950
Notable moves
All eight preseason division favorites are still the favorites after Week 1, but there were still some noteworthy shifts. The most noticeable ones took place in three divisions: the AFC South, AFC West and NFC North.
The Texans moved from +115 to +160 after their loss to the Rams. While they're still atop the board, the gap has shrunk considerably. The Jaguars swung from +260 to +220, and the Colts had a big adjustment from +350 to +240.
The Chiefs were -110 ahead of Week 1 to win their 10th consecutive AFC West title, followed by the Broncos at +290 and Chargers at +340. Now Kansas City is neck and neck with Los Angeles after losing to the Chargers in Brazil, with the Chiefs barely edging them out at +170 to +190. Denver also dipped slightly to +270, while the Raiders also improved from +1100 to +950.
There were questions ahead of the season about how the Lions would fare with their two coordinators (Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn) leaving for head coaching opportunities. Those questions only got louder after a resounding Week 1 loss to the Packers, and it's reflected in the division odds. Detroit (+185) was barely behind Green Bay (+170) for NFC North odds ahead of their clash, but now the Lions are in the third spot at +410. The Packers are now the -120 odds-on favorite to capture the division title. The Vikings also moved from +360 to +290 after their Monday night win, while the Bears rose from +650 to +1000.