NFL futures updates: Colts continue to see odds improve for Super Bowl, division after Week 3 win
The Colts are the most surprising team in the NFL after a 3-0 start, so let's see how their odds have shifted throughout the season
The Indianapolis Colts were questioned after bringing in Daniel Jones to take part in a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson. The Colts look brilliant now after making that move, with Jones not only winning the starting job but also playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league so far this season.
We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to check out the most noticeable futures shifts from the start of Week 3 to Monday afternoon ahead of tonight's showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Super Bowl odds
- Baltimore Ravens +500
- Buffalo Bills +500
- Green Bay Packers +700
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Kansas City Chiefs +1400
- Detroit Lions +1500
- Los Angeles Chargers +1500
- Los Angeles Rams +1700
- San Francisco 49ers +1700
- Washington Commanders +2200
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200
- Indianapolis Colts +3000
- Denver Broncos +3500
- Minnesota Vikings +3500
- Arizona Cardinals +4500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +5000
- Seattle Seahawks +6500
- Houston Texans +7000
- Chicago Bears +8000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
- Atlanta Falcons +8000
- Dallas Cowboys +10000
- Cincinnati Bengals +12500
- New England Patriots +17500
- Las Vegas Raiders +22500
- Cleveland Browns +25000
- Miami Dolphins +35000
- New York Jets +35000
- Tennessee Titans +40000
- Carolina Panthers +40000
- New York Giants +40000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
Notable moves
The Colts defeated a winless Titans team, but oddsmakers were still impressed by the dominant fashion in which they dismantled Tennessee. As a result, Indianapolis' Super Bowl odds swung from +4000 to +3000 following that performance, a major change from when the Colts started the season with +8000 odds.
There were nine teams with Super Bowl odds shorter than +2000 after Week 2, and those same nine teams fit that exact bill following Sunday's action. What's interesting is some teams saw their odds improve or stay the same after a Week 3 loss, with the Rams dropping from +1900 to +1700 after falling to the Eagles and the Packers remaining at +700 despite a stunning loss to the Browns.
There are two teams that began the season with Super Bowl odds of +2500 or better that have completely tumbled down the board. One is injury-related, as the Bengals (+2000 preseason), without Joe Burrow, rose from +8000 to +12500 after getting crushed by the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Texans (+2500 preseason) have jumped all the way to +7000 thanks to an 0-3 start where the offense has scored just 38 total points.
Division odds
AFC East
Bills -2000
Patriots +1700
Dolphins +8000
Jets +8000
AFC North
Ravens -450
Steelers +700
Bengals +120
Browns +3500
AFC South
Colts -135
Jaguars +175
Texans +700
Titans +4500
AFC West
Chargers -150
Chiefs +260
Broncos +550
Raiders +2200
NFC East
Eagles -230
Commanders +240
Cowboys +1400
Giants +8000
NFC North
Packers -150
Lions +290
Vikings +470
Bears +1900
NFC South
Buccaneers -320
Falcons +420
Panthers +1300
Saints +3000
NFC West
49ers -105
Rams +200
Cardinals +650
Seahawks +750
Notable moves
For the first time, all eight divisions feature odds-on favorites to finish in first place. The three teams that became odds-on favorites after Week 3 wins were the Colts (+140 to -135 for AFC South), Chargers (+105 to -150 for AFC West) and 49ers (+160 to -105 for NFC West).
Barring something absolutely miraculous, this will probably be the last time this season that the AFC East will be written about in this section. The Bills have swung from -650 to -2000, with the next-closest team being the Patriots at +1700. If you took the Bills at -260 before the season, it's probably safe to start counting your winnings.