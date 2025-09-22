The Indianapolis Colts were questioned after bringing in Daniel Jones to take part in a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson. The Colts look brilliant now after making that move, with Jones not only winning the starting job but also playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league so far this season.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to check out the most noticeable futures shifts from the start of Week 3 to Monday afternoon ahead of tonight's showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The Colts defeated a winless Titans team, but oddsmakers were still impressed by the dominant fashion in which they dismantled Tennessee. As a result, Indianapolis' Super Bowl odds swung from +4000 to +3000 following that performance, a major change from when the Colts started the season with +8000 odds.

There were nine teams with Super Bowl odds shorter than +2000 after Week 2, and those same nine teams fit that exact bill following Sunday's action. What's interesting is some teams saw their odds improve or stay the same after a Week 3 loss, with the Rams dropping from +1900 to +1700 after falling to the Eagles and the Packers remaining at +700 despite a stunning loss to the Browns.

There are two teams that began the season with Super Bowl odds of +2500 or better that have completely tumbled down the board. One is injury-related, as the Bengals (+2000 preseason), without Joe Burrow, rose from +8000 to +12500 after getting crushed by the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Texans (+2500 preseason) have jumped all the way to +7000 thanks to an 0-3 start where the offense has scored just 38 total points.

Division odds

AFC East

Bills -2000

Patriots +1700

Dolphins +8000

Jets +8000

AFC North

Ravens -450

Steelers +700

Bengals +120

Browns +3500

AFC South

Colts -135

Jaguars +175

Texans +700

Titans +4500

AFC West

Chargers -150

Chiefs +260

Broncos +550

Raiders +2200

NFC East

Eagles -230

Commanders +240

Cowboys +1400

Giants +8000

NFC North

Packers -150

Lions +290

Vikings +470

Bears +1900

NFC South

Buccaneers -320

Falcons +420

Panthers +1300

Saints +3000

NFC West

49ers -105

Rams +200

Cardinals +650

Seahawks +750

Notable moves

For the first time, all eight divisions feature odds-on favorites to finish in first place. The three teams that became odds-on favorites after Week 3 wins were the Colts (+140 to -135 for AFC South), Chargers (+105 to -150 for AFC West) and 49ers (+160 to -105 for NFC West).

Barring something absolutely miraculous, this will probably be the last time this season that the AFC East will be written about in this section. The Bills have swung from -650 to -2000, with the next-closest team being the Patriots at +1700. If you took the Bills at -260 before the season, it's probably safe to start counting your winnings.