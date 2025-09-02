The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the NFL season on Thursday. There's been a lot of odds movement for NFL futures this offseason, so let's check out where each team lies of the NFL season in the Super Bowl winner and division winner NFL betting markets.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the latest NFL futures odds.

Super Bowl odds

Best bet: Packers +1300

The AFC appears to be a clear three-headed monster with the Ravens, Bills and Chiefs, so let's make a pick out of the more wide-open NFC. The Packers already had one of the better rosters in the NFL last season and addressed their two biggest weaknesses this offseason by drafting a No. 1 wideout (Matthew Golden) and trading for an elite pass rusher (Micah Parsons). I'm of the belief that Jordan Love was more hurt than he let on last season, and I think he will bounce back in a big way in Matt LaFleur's offense.

Division odds

AFC East

Bills -260

Patriots +500

Dolphins +750

Jets +1600

AFC North

Ravens -155

Bengals +240

Steelers +550

Browns +3000

AFC South

Texans +115

Jaguars +260

Colts +350

Titans +700

AFC West

Chiefs -110

Broncos +290

Chargers +340

Raiders +1100

NFC East

Eagles -145

Commanders +230

Cowboys +700

Giants +1600

NFC North

Packers +170

Lions +185

Vikings +340

Bears +600

NFC South

Buccaneers -105

Falcons +210

Panthers +430

Saints +1400

AFC West

49ers +145

Rams +210

Cardinals +390

Seahawks +550

Best bet: Cardinals to win NFC West +390

I think the NFC West will be one of the most competitive divisions this season, and I'm expecting the Cardinals to make a leap in Year 3 of the Jonathan Gannon era after improving from 4-13 to 8-9 last season. Arizona added a lot of talent on defense and has quality pieces on offense to shine in a division where I don't trust Matthew Stafford's back or Sam Darnold without Kevin O'Connell as his playcaller.