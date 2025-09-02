NFL futures updates: Latest odds, best bets for Super Bowl, division winners and more ahead of opening kickoff
Who is the current betting favorite to win the Super Bowl? What about the biggest longshot to win a division? We have the futures odds you need to know ahead of the NFL season starting
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the NFL season on Thursday. There's been a lot of odds movement for NFL futures this offseason, so let's check out where each team lies of the NFL season in the Super Bowl winner and division winner NFL betting markets.
We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to analyze the latest NFL futures odds.
Super Bowl odds
- Baltimore Ravens +700
- Buffalo Bills +750
- Philadelphia Eagles +750
- Kansas City Chiefs +800
- Detroit Lions +1200
- Green Bay Packers +1300
- San Francisco 49ers +1700
- Washington Commanders +2000
- Los Angeles Rams +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals +2000
- Minnesota Vikings +2500
- Houston Texans +2500
- Denver Broncos +2700
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2700
- Los Angeles Chargers +3000
- Chicago Bears +3500
- Arizona Cardinals +4000
- Dallas Cowboys +5500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +6500
- Atlanta Falcons +6500
- Seattle Seahawks +7000
- Indianapolis Colts +8000
- New England Patriots +8000
- Miami Dolphins +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +12500
- Carolina Panthers +12500
- New York Giants +15000
- Tennessee Titans +22500
- New York Jets +22500
- Cleveland Browns +30000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
Best bet: Packers +1300
The AFC appears to be a clear three-headed monster with the Ravens, Bills and Chiefs, so let's make a pick out of the more wide-open NFC. The Packers already had one of the better rosters in the NFL last season and addressed their two biggest weaknesses this offseason by drafting a No. 1 wideout (Matthew Golden) and trading for an elite pass rusher (Micah Parsons). I'm of the belief that Jordan Love was more hurt than he let on last season, and I think he will bounce back in a big way in Matt LaFleur's offense.
Division odds
AFC East
Bills -260
Patriots +500
Dolphins +750
Jets +1600
AFC North
Ravens -155
Bengals +240
Steelers +550
Browns +3000
AFC South
Texans +115
Jaguars +260
Colts +350
Titans +700
AFC West
Chiefs -110
Broncos +290
Chargers +340
Raiders +1100
NFC East
Eagles -145
Commanders +230
Cowboys +700
Giants +1600
NFC North
Packers +170
Lions +185
Vikings +340
Bears +600
NFC South
Buccaneers -105
Falcons +210
Panthers +430
Saints +1400
AFC West
49ers +145
Rams +210
Cardinals +390
Seahawks +550
Best bet: Cardinals to win NFC West +390
I think the NFC West will be one of the most competitive divisions this season, and I'm expecting the Cardinals to make a leap in Year 3 of the Jonathan Gannon era after improving from 4-13 to 8-9 last season. Arizona added a lot of talent on defense and has quality pieces on offense to shine in a division where I don't trust Matthew Stafford's back or Sam Darnold without Kevin O'Connell as his playcaller.