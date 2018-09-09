NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Brady connects with Gronk for Pats' first TD

NFL Week 1 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

In the early slate, we've got Steelers at Browns, Bengals at Colts, Titans at Dolphins, 49ers at Vikings, Texans at Patriots, Buccaneers at Saints, Jaguars at Giants, and Billsat Ravens. The late-afternoon schedule features Chiefs at Chargers, Seahawks at Broncos, Washington at the Cardinals, and Cowboys at Panthers. And on Sunday Night Football, we've got the NFL's oldest rivalry: Bears at Packers. The first week of Monday Night Football has two games: Jets at Lions, and Rams at Raiders.

Bengals gonna Bengals

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't go a single quarter without a dirty hit to start this season. Safety Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter of the season opener thanks to this helmet-to-helmet hit on Andrew Luck. Williams was slapped with a targeting call and deservedly sent to the showers early.

What a trash hit pic.twitter.com/0BAGWXO5IO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 9, 2018

More like De-Gone Jackson

It's Week 1 and we've got puns! Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to a good start in Tampa Bay this season, as he found the speedy DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard bomb for a touchdown to pull even with the Saints early on.

Brady to Gronk connection still strong

If there was any concern about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's relationship following a pretty dramatic offseason in New England ... well, it seems like they're doing okay. Brady connected with Gronk just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Pats' season opener against the Texans on Sunday. It was pretty vintage stuff.

Schedule

Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (FOX), 1:00 PM EST



San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (FOX),1:00 PM EST



Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (CBS),1:00 PM EST



Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (FOX),1:00 PM EST



Houston Texans at New England Patriots (CBS),1:00 PM EST



Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (FOX),1:00 PM EST



Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (CBS),1:00 PM EST



Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (CBS),1:00 PM EST



Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS), 4:05 PM EST



Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals FOX), 4:25 PM EST



Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (FOX), 4:25 PM EST



Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (FOX), 4:25 PM EST



Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC), 8:20 PM EST



Monday