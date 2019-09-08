NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Josh Allen leads dramatic Bills comeback vs. Jets

The first NFL Sunday of the 2019 is finally upon us. We're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 1.

To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Rough start for Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray's first quarter of NFL football hasn't exactly gone his way. Not only did he throw an ugly interception against the Lions, but he was also sacked by his own offensive lineman. I know Murray is a small QB but trying to jump over him probably isn't going to work out for most linemen.

Kyler Murray just got sacked by his own lineman lmao pic.twitter.com/ZatJyFp5mq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 8, 2019

Josh Allen leads Bills comeback



Things didn't get off to the best start for the Bills as they fell into a 16-0 hole against the Jets. However, Josh Allen and Buffalo came storming back in the second half and stunned the Jets with a 17-16 victory. The game-winning strike came when Allen found John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown.

DeSean Jackson back to flying with Eagles

The Eagles got off to a pretty ugly start on Sunday, but they pulled ahead of the Redskins thanks to the one and only DeSean Jackson. The wide receiver is back with Philly and, as it turns out, he's still extremely fast. He's got two long touchdowns in his return to the Eagles.

DJAX IS BACK. @DeSeanJackson11



His second 50-yard TD of the day gives the @Eagles the lead! #WASvsPHI



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/y0vx0IEzre — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Le'Veon Bell double-dipping in the end zone

Le'Veon Bell is back in action and in a new uniform, but he's still that dangerous dual threat in the Jets green. Bell scored his first touchdown in a New York uniform with this grab, then doubled-down by snagging the two-point conversion with an impressive catch.

This is the BEST two-point conversion of the season (so far). #TakeFlight @LeVeonBell @nyjets



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/Zd1OqWEUQV — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Patrick Mahomes picks up where he left off

The reigning NFL MVP's season got off to a pretty hot start in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes carved up the Jaguars defense through the first two quarters, picking up 313 yards through the air and throwing for two touchdowns. That yardage total was a career best in the first half for Mahomes.

Both of those TD strikes were big ones to Sammy Watkins, who also caught a third TD in the second half.

Mahomes briefly stopped hearts when he came off the field limping, but he ultimately stayed in the game and continued to inflict damage.

Twice Upon A Time In Hollywood

Lamar Jackson is having himself a first half in Miami, throwing four (FOUR!) touchdown passes in the first two quarters. Two of those TD passes went to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, with both going for major yardage.

The @Ravens are going Hollywood!



Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown for the 47-yard TD! #BALvsMIA



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/xIB7q8m4XR — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown connect on the 83-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 @primetime_jet



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/APB2UDrGXf — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

For those keeping track at home, that's two Jackson-to-Brown connections for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Not a bad start for the rookie wide receiver.

It's going to be a long year for the Dolphins, but it also might be a very long year for Lamar Jackson haters. If only he could throw!

Nick Foles throws dime but goes down

Nick Foles' first touchdown pass in a Jaguars uniform was an absolute beauty. The new Jacksonville quarterback found DJ Clark in the end zone with a dime, but Foles didn't even get to enjoy it because he suffered a shoulder injury on the sequence. He headed to the locker room shortly after and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Gardner Minshew II took over under center for the Jags.

Vernon Davis pulls early magic



Vernon Davis is not only still playing football at 35 years old, but he may have delivered one of the best plays of the year early in the first quarter of Week 1. The veteran tight end made a third-down grab against the Eagles and somehow managed to pull out some old man wizardry to stay in bounds and take it the distance.

We know it's early but this could end up being one of the best TDs of the year. Welcome back, football!

Vernon Davis is 35 and he just did this 😳



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/Ik03Ok0CHZ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 8, 2019

Adrian Peterson inactive for season opener

Once one of the best running backs in the league, Redskins rusher Adrian Peterson is inactive for his team's Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. Our Patrik Walker has more:

When the Washington Redskins lost second-round pick Derrius Guice to a torn ACL last August that ended his NFL rookie year before it ever started, it was Peterson who stepped up and kept the ship afloat, despite the slew of quarterback injuries that ultimately derailed any hope of making it to the playoffs. With no definitive QB to key in on following the season-ending knee injury to Alex Smith, and with no dominant wide receiver to fear, all opposing defenses had to do was load up and stop Peterson -- if they could. More often than not, they couldn't, and the ageless All-Pro delivered 1,042 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 16 starts. Guice is now back in the mix, though, and the plan to give him a hefty chunk of the workload is understandable to a degree. He is the guy the team gave up a second-round pick for, after all, but what's now occurring in Landover is catching many by surprise. The Redskins have reportedly opted to deactivate a healthy Peterson for their Week 1 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and this comes only months after the future Hall of Famer chose to re-sign with the club on a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Read more about the decision right here.