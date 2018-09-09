NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Kenny Stills reels in 75-yard TD catch in Miami

NFL Week 1 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Special strikes

Sunday's season opener between the Dolphins and Titans was delayed twice due to bad weather, but they were adamant about finishing the contest. Jakeem Grant did his best to make sure the result fell in the Fins' favor, taking this kick return 101 yards to pay dirt and giving Miami a fourth-quarter lead.

The Dolphins started to pull away when Ryan Tannehill connected with Kenny Stills on a bomb downfield. The 75-yard connection came at the expense of Malcolm Butler, who got roasted by Stills in one-on-one coverage.

But the Titans managed to get a timely special teams contribution as well. Darius Jennings cut Miami's lead in half with a 94-yard kickoff return, pushing a little momentum back in Tennessee's favor.

New city, same Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall is in a new uniform (again) after being cut by the Giants following last season. Now with the Seahawks, Marshall made a pretty good first impression on Seattle fans. The veteran wideout hauled in a game-tying touchdown catch from Russell Wilson in the second half of the Seahawks' season opener.

It probably felt a little extra sweet for Marshall, who also played his first game in Denver since the Broncos traded him back in 2010.

Malcolm Butler introduces himself

Malcolm Butler has escaped the Patriots sideline and is now a central part of the Titans secondary. He announced his arrival during Sunday's season opener in Miami, picking off Ryan Tannehill for his first interception as a member of the Titans. It was a nice reminder that Butler is no stranger to end zone interceptions.

Woop!

If you can't go through or around them, go over them. Chris Carson is about that lifestyle.

Emmanuel Sanders is pretty good at going around them, though.

Ty flies high

Tyreek Hill is fast, and he used that speed to get off to a fast start this season. Like, a mind-numbingly fast start.

First, Hill returned a first quarter punt 90 yards to the house to give the Chiefs an early lead. It was the first touch of the season for Kansas City, and if you blinked you may have missed it.

Then, Hill struck once again when he snagged a quick pass across the middle and used that speed to dart his way to the end zone for a 58-yard TD reception. It was the first career touchdown pass for Patrick Mahomes.

Hill also made this bizarre, acrobatic catch.

In total, Hill put up 179 all-purpose yards ... in the first quarter.

He'd go on to add another touchdown catch on a sneaky little shovel pass that allowed Hill to scoot into the endzone. (It's the second time the Chiefs have successfully run that play in the end zone today.) He capped it off with an impressive backflip celebration.

Flash finish

Josh Gordon had a quiet day in his return to the Browns, at least until late in the fourth quarter when he made an incredible game-tying touchdown catch. Gordon Moss'd a defender to pick up his first catch of the day, one that helped Cleveland pull even with the Steelers late in the game.

Tyrod Taylor tried to go back to Gordon to set up the game-winner on the Browns' ensuing drive, but this underthrow had much worse results.

Saquon gets gone

Saquon Barkley picked up his first rushing touchdown in his first NFL game during Sunday's Giants opener. It was one heck of a highlight too, as the former Penn State running back ripped off a 68-yard run -- breaking multiple tackles in the process -- to bring the Giants within striking distance of the Jaguars in the fourth quarter.

Hands showcase

Wanna see some great touchdown catches? Okay, I've got you.

Here's Jimmy Garoppolo picking up his first TD pass of the season thanks to a great snag from Dante Pettis.

And here's Andy Dalton unleashing a red rocket downfield to find A.J. Green for a long touchdown connection.

And arguably the best TD grab of the weekend (so far) goes to Antonio Brown for this nasty catch.

Ryan Fitzpatrick? Okay then!

The Buccaneers are lighting up the Saints' defense in the first half and Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the charge with three touchdowns through the first two quarters. After his bomb to DeSean Jackson, Fitz ran for a TD -- and punished a New Orleans safety in the process.

Then, the ol' Harvard grad also picked up his second TD pass of the day with this beauty back shoulder laser to Chris Godwin.

Fitzpatrick went on to add a fourth and fifth TD in the second half. First, he hit Mike Evans with this 50-yard strike.

Then, the fifth TD came on another long strike to DeSean. What a day.





Answering the Bell



James Conner had himself quite a start to his sophomore campaign in Pittsburgh. Starting in place of Le'Veon Bell, Conner is tearing it up against the Browns. He's nearing 100 yards on the ground with two touchdowns (including the big 20-yard run seen below) and has had an impact in the Steelers' passing game as well.

That's the kind of performance that makes it a bit easier to swallow Bell's absence.

Browns are on the board

Ty-rod? Tuh-rod? More like Ty-god.

The Browns quarterback finally got Cleveland on the board in the second half, and he did it with his legs. Taylor scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown -- his first as a member of the Browns.

Elite connections

Joe Flacco isn't wasting any time making friends with his new targets in Baltimore. Flacco found veteran wideout Michael Crabtree in the back of the end zone and Crabtree made a great play to fight off the coverage and keep both feet in.

Flacco also added touchdown passes to John Brown and Willie Snead, who were also free agent acquisitions over the offseason. It seems that the veteran quarterback is enjoying his new weapons in the passing game.

Bless 'em, Jarvis

Jarvis Landry has his first official highlight as a Browns receiver ... and he used two hands! Landry managed to make the best of a Tyrod Taylor under-throw by going back to get it and plucking it out of the air from around his knees.

Kirk's first strike as Vike

The Kirk Cousins Era is officially underway in Minnesota, and it's off to a pretty good start! The new Vikings quarterback tossed a gorgeous touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for his first TD strike of the season. Points to Diggs for capping it off with a solid touchdown dance as well. Midseason form all around.

Bengals gonna Bengals

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't go a single quarter without a dirty hit to start this season. Safety Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter of the season opener thanks to this helmet-to-helmet hit on Andrew Luck. Williams was slapped with a targeting call and deservedly sent to the showers early.

More like De-Gone Jackson

It's Week 1 and we've got puns! Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to a good start in Tampa Bay this season, as he found the speedy DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard bomb for a touchdown to pull even with the Saints early on.

Brady-to-Gronk connection still strong

If there was any concern about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's relationship following a pretty dramatic offseason in New England ... well, it seems like they're doing okay. Brady connected with Gronk just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Pats' season opener against the Texans on Sunday. It was pretty vintage stuff.



