NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Vernon Davis pulls off magical touchdown
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here
The first NFL Sunday of the 2019 is finally upon us. Will the upstart Browns jump out to a quick start and show the league they're ready to compete for a playoff spot (live updates from that game here)? Will the Rams stave off a Super Bowl hangover and find a way to win a tough matchup in Carolina (live updates from that one here)? We're about to find out the answer to those questions and more.
To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Green Bay Packers 10, Chicago Bears 3 (Recap)
Sunday
- Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Vernon Davis pulls early magic
Vernon Davis is not only still playing football at 35 years old, but he may have delivered one of the best plays of the year early in the first quarter of Week 1. The veteran tight end made a third-down grab against the Eagles and somehow managed to pull out some old man wizardry to stay in bounds and take it the distance.
We know it's early but this could end up being one of the best TDs of the year. Welcome back, football!
Adrian Peterson inactive for season opener
Once one of the best running backs in the league, Redskins rusher Adrian Peterson is inactive for his team's Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. Our Patrik Walker has more:
When the Washington Redskins lost second-round pick Derrius Guice to a torn ACL last August that ended his NFL rookie year before it ever started, it was Peterson who stepped up and kept the ship afloat, despite the slew of quarterback injuries that ultimately derailed any hope of making it to the playoffs. With no definitive QB to key in on following the season-ending knee injury to Alex Smith, and with no dominant wide receiver to fear, all opposing defenses had to do was load up and stop Peterson -- if they could. More often than not, they couldn't, and the ageless All-Pro delivered 1,042 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 16 starts.
Guice is now back in the mix, though, and the plan to give him a hefty chunk of the workload is understandable to a degree. He is the guy the team gave up a second-round pick for, after all, but what's now occurring in Landover is catching many by surprise. The Redskins have reportedly opted to deactivate a healthy Peterson for their Week 1 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and this comes only months after the future Hall of Famer chose to re-sign with the club on a two-year deal worth $8 million.
Read more about the decision right here.
-
