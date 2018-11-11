NFL games today, Week 10 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Nick Chubb turns on jets for 92-yard TD run
NFL Week 10 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Pittsburgh Steelers 52, Carolina Panthers 21 (Recap)
Sunday
- Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)
Monday
- New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
Chubb on the loose
The Cleveland Browns are taking it to the Falcons at home and Nick Chubb delivered a strong blow with this 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He put the wheels on full display here.
Big Man Touchdown alert!
There's nothing that brings more pure joy than a Big Man Touchdown and we got one on Sunday thanks to the Buffalo Bills. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins caught a TD in the first half to help Buffalo go up 24-0 on the Jets. Yes, 24-0. The Bills. Big Man Touchdown.
What a day!
Mark Ingram throws up the 'X'
Dez Bryant's Saints career was pretty much over before it even began, as the wide receiver tore his achilles in practice before seeing any game action with New Orleans. But that didn't stop Mark Ingram from giving Dez a tribute on Sunday afternoon when he threw up Bryant's signature 'X' celebration after a touchdown.
Mitchy Longball
The Bears are off to a good start against the Lions in Chicago. Mitch Trubisky and Allen Robinson connected for a 36-yard touchdown on third down via this bomb from the Bears QB. Quite a nice catch by Robinson in the end zone, too.
Corey Davis outworks Stephon Gilmore
The Titans are off to a good start against the Patriots on Sunday, and Corey Davis earned their second TD of the first quarter with this great catch. The emphasis is on "earned," as Davis fought off a defensive pass interference from Stephon Gilmore to make the over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone.
More like Bye Hill
Get it? Because Ty Hill is gone. The Chiefs wide receiver picked up an early 37-yard touchdown when the Cardinals defense left him wide open in the middle of the field. That's probably not a strategy Arizona is gonna want to stick with today.
