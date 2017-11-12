NFL games today, Week 10 scores, updates, schedule: Beathard looking for 49ers' first win

NFL Week 10 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16 (Takeaways)



Sunday

Titans 24, Bengals 20 (Recap)

Lions 38, Browns 24 (Recap)

Packers 23, Bears 16 (Recap)

Jaguars 20, Chargers 17 in OT (Recap)

Vikings 38, Redskins 30 (Recap)

Saints 47, Bills 10 (Recap)

Buccaneers 15, Jets 10 (Recap)

Steelers 20, Colts 17 (Recap)

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)



Monday

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Bombs away for Beathard

C.J. Beathard might just be killing time until Jimmy Garoppolo takes his job, but the current 49ers starter isn't just handing it over without a fight. Beathard threw this gorgeous bomb to Marquise Goodwin in the first half of Sunday's game against the Giants, resulting in a big 83-yard touchdown connection to give San Fran the lead.

The 49ers, who are still winless on the year, carried a a 17-13 lead into the half.

Wild finish to Chargers-Jaguars

The Chargers-Jaguars contest in Jacksonville was an absolutely wild one down the stretch, with both teams finding various ways to shoot themselves in the foot and hand opportunities back to the opponent. It looked like the game might have been coming to an end when Blake Bortles threw an interception with his team down by three with under two minutes left to play.

But the Chargers immediately fumbled the football and gave possession back to the Jags, who actually played themselves out of field goal position thanks to a stupid taunting penalty from Marqise Lee. The pass interference flag Lee was celebrating ended up getting reversed, while his 15-yard unsportsmanlike stuck. Whoops!

Nothing like a receiver getting a 15-yard taunting penalty for celebrating an incomplete pass pic.twitter.com/p5J3z5xdhz — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 12, 2017

But the Jags' timeouts allowed them to get yet another possession, and they ultimately forced overtime with a field goal.

It took a few tries in OT, but Jacksonville finally came away with the win when an interception gave them great field position and Josh Lambo beat his former team with a field goal. The Chargers managed to get a hand on the attempt but it still sailed through the uprights.

Tate plunges dagger into Browns

Golden Tate came up with a huge 40-yard touchdown to double the Lions' lead late in their contest against the Browns, and he followed it up with a four-directional salute to honor the troops on Veterans Day weekend.

Keenum slingin' it for the Vikings

Vikings fans may have been super excited to see Teddy Bridgewater in uniform on Sunday, but it was Case Keenum who delivered a strong performance under center for Minnesota.

Keenum put four passing touchdowns and a perfect passer rating next to his name on the box score before even reaching the game's final quarter. His favorite target has been Adam Thielen, who has accounted for over 150 yards and one touchdown.

Browns shooting themselves in the foot against Lions

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win and are hanging with the Lions in the first half of their contest in Detroit. In fact, the Browns jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but they didn't exactly doing themselves any favors as the first half played out. Towards the end of the second quarter, Cleveland tight end Seth DeValve coughed up the football to Nevin Lawson and the Lions cornerback recovered the fumble, got to his feet before being touched, then took it all the way to the end zone for the 17-10 lead.

Then, the Browns' offense drove down the field in the final moments of the first half, only to head into the locker room without any points to show for it. Why? Because some absolutely terrible play calling inside the 5-yard line ended very poorly for them.

Oh, Browns. .. how do you continue to outdo yourselves week in and week out?

Jacksonville gets tricky

The Jaguars struck first in their contest against the Chargers on Sunday and they did so via a fake punt that resulted in a 56-yard touchdown. Corey Grant had the honors of taking it to the house as he weaved his way through the unsuspecting Chargers defenders.

Getting to watch a team successfully pull of a surprise trick play is one of football's greatest pleasures, so thank you, Jags!

Teddy sheds some tears

The Vikings welcomed Teddy Bridgewater back to the active roster for the first time since the quarterback suffered a brutal knee injury over a year ago, and it was an emotional affair for the 25-year-old. Bridgewater didn't get the start but it's clear just being in uniform meant a lot to him, as he shed some tears of joy on the sideline as the game began.

What a moment.



Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/8MmfBhI0VO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 12, 2017

It was a pretty cool moment to see and it should be even better to see him on the field again soon.

Who needs two hands anyway?

It didn't take very long for our very first great highlight of the day, and it actually might be one of the best catches you'll see this year. It comes courtesy of Washington's Maurice Harris, who made a spectacular one-handed grab for a touchdown on the Redskins' opening drive.

The play was initially ruled incomplete, but a review determined Harris stayed inbounds and earned his team the score. What a damn catch.

Check out the photos:

USATSI