NFL games today, Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Julio Jones breaks up interception with big hit

NFL Week 11 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Seahawks 27, Packers 24 (Recap)

Sunday

Texans at Redskins, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Steelers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Giants, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Panthers at Lions, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Raiders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Eagles at Saints, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)

Vikings at Bears, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)

Monday

Chiefs at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)

Oh no, Alex Smith...

Seems like there are plenty of interceptions to go around today, but Alex Smith has the worst one of the day so far. Here he is throwing a 101-yard pick-six to Houston's Justin Reid. That's not what you want in the red zone...

Probably not the kind of touchdown Alex Smith was looking to throw here pic.twitter.com/fJG6KwwStp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

Julio plays both ways

Julio Jones may have had one of the best defense plays of the day on Sunday. Yes, that Julio Jones. The Falcons star wide receiver managed to take away a Cowboys interception with a great hit on Dallas safety Jeff Heath that separated him from the ball. The Falcons may want to consider playing Jones on both sides of the ball?

Julio Jones out here laying the lumber pic.twitter.com/fN68x9KdBa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 18, 2018

Lucky strike

Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton are working their magic against the Titans. The Colts duo hooked up for this massive TD in the first half on Sunday.

Saquon off to a hot start

Saquon Barkley's Sunday is off to a good start, as the Giants running back has two touchdowns already in the first quarter against the Bucs. The rookie has one through the air and one on the ground.

Lamar ready to go

Lamar Jackson is getting his first career start in Baltimore this Sunday, and things got off to a pretty good start on his first drive. The Ravens charged 75 yards down the field for a TD, but Jackson didn't even attempt a pass attempt on that drive. Instead, 11 plays ...11 runs. But Jackson did help out on the ground before Alex Collins was able to punch it in for the score.