NFL games today, Week 11 scores, updates, schedule: Brett Hundley struggling early
All of the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
NFL Week 11 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.
Schedule
Thursday
Steeles 40, Cardinals 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Ravens at Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Rams at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Redskins at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Bills at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Bengals at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Patriots at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
On your Mark, get set...
Mark Ingram continues to work on an impressive season with the Saints, picking up another touchdown on this 36-yard run against the Redskins on Sunday in New Orleans. That's his 8th TD of the season.
Ingram has also clearly been working on his dance moves, as he broke out a much-improved Backpack Kid after a terrible display earlier in the season.
Fool me once...
After the Giants successfully pulled off a fake punt against the Chiefs, they got a little trick-happy and attempted a halfback pass in the red zone. It did not work out for them.
You think Packers fans miss Aaron Rodgers?
If I had to guess, I would say yes. This terrible red zone interception from Brett Hundley on Green Bay's first drive probably isn't helping much.
Hundley went on to throw another INT in the first quarter. Also, those throwback uniforms STINK.
