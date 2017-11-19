NFL games today, Week 11 scores, updates, schedule: Brett Hundley struggling early

NFL Week 11 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Steeles 40, Cardinals 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bills at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

On your Mark, get set...

Mark Ingram continues to work on an impressive season with the Saints, picking up another touchdown on this 36-yard run against the Redskins on Sunday in New Orleans. That's his 8th TD of the season.

Ingram has also clearly been working on his dance moves, as he broke out a much-improved Backpack Kid after a terrible display earlier in the season.

Mark Ingram has been working on his Backpack Kid pic.twitter.com/oqbK0mjJ36 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2017

Fool me once...

After the Giants successfully pulled off a fake punt against the Chiefs, they got a little trick-happy and attempted a halfback pass in the red zone. It did not work out for them.

You think Packers fans miss Aaron Rodgers?

If I had to guess, I would say yes. This terrible red zone interception from Brett Hundley on Green Bay's first drive probably isn't helping much.

Hundley went on to throw another INT in the first quarter. Also, those throwback uniforms STINK.