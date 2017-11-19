NFL games today, Week 11 scores, updates, schedule: Patriots crush Raiders in Mexico

NFL Week 11 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Steelers 40, Cardinals 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Texans 31, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Ravens 23, Packers 0 (Recap)

Lions 27, Bears 24 (Recap)

Jaguars 19, Browns 7 (Recap)

Giants 12, Chiefs 9 in OT (Recap)

Vikings 24, Rams 7 (Recap)

Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20 (Recap)

Saints 34, Redskins 31 in OT (Recap)

Chargers 54, Bills 24 (Recap)

Bengals 20, Broncos 17 (Recap)

Patriots 33, Raiders 8 (Recap)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Pats take it to Raiders in Mexico

Things did not going the Raiders' way south of the border in Mexico City. Not only did they get shut out by the Patriots in the first half, but Stephen Gostkowski gave his Pats three points as time expired in the second quarter with this 62-yard field goal.

That kick would have been good from about 70. Say what you want about the altitude, but pummeling the net from 60-plus yards is impressive as hell.

The second half didn't exactly get off to a great start for the Raiders, either ...

Though the Raiders managed a late score, the Patriots ended up cruising to a 33-8 win.

Sack, strip, scoop, score

The Bills have mercifully pulled Nathan Peterman in favor of Tyrod Taylor, but things haven't exactly turned around for Buffalo. Joey Bosa hit Taylor with the strip sack and it went the other way for six to tack onto the Chargers' huge lead.

Nathan Peterman ... woof



The Bills benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman in a pretty crucial game for Buffalo on Sunday. The Peterman experiment hasn't exactly gone swell so far, as he threw five interceptions ... in the first half. Not great!

FIVE! THAT IS 🖐 FIRST HALF PICKS FOR NATHAN PETERMAN pic.twitter.com/MnLPXoTjiM — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 19, 2017

Worst Peterman Catalogue yet.

A rare 100-yard return with no touchdown

Brock Osweiler forgot about Dre (Kirkpatrick) when he threw a pick to him in the redzone, but Dre forgot about securing the football as he nearly brought it all the way to the house. In the end, it was a 100-yard return that ended with the ball on the 1-yard line. Luckily for Kirkpatrick, he recovered his fumble and the Bengals went on to score anyway.

PICK-6-OHHH NO!



Dre Kirkpatrick nearly has a 101-yard PICK-6...



But fumbles inside the 5. Wow. #CINvsDEN pic.twitter.com/zUyPI5Q0xZ — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017

Giants shock Chiefs with OT win

The New York Giants had the upset of the season on Sunday when they took down the Chiefs with a 12-9 victory in overtime. The game-winning field goal was set up by this unreal catch by Roger Lewis, who managed to fight off blatant pass interference and still make the grab.

This UNBELIEVABLE catch by Roger Lewis is easily the Giants play of the season. pic.twitter.com/9L6wLsgMDe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2017

Bears' comeback goes awry

Mitch Trubisky did his best to bring the Bears back late, even pulling off this clutch fourth-down run to extend Chicago's final drive ...

... but the game-tying opportunity went to kicker Connor Barth. He did not rise to the occasion. Not even close.

LOL at the Bears. Was he even trying? pic.twitter.com/HLdQxSCwGW — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 19, 2017

Thielen still eatin'

Adam Thielen has been outstanding this season and he's having another big day against the Rams. The receiver has had at least five catches in every game this season, and his fifth reception on Sunday went for a huge 65-yard touchdown.

Interceptions for everyone!

There have been plenty of interceptions around the league, and not all of them have been thrown by quarterbacks. With this bomb from tight end Travis Kelce landing in the hands of an opponent, both the Giants and Chiefs have thrown an interception with a non-QB.

Travis Kelce is looking to pass.

Travis Kelce goes DEEEEEP down field.



Travis Kelce throws an INT... #KCvsNYG pic.twitter.com/zyWAxqJzhA — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017

At least that was quite the heave from Kelce? Gotta count for something.

Not quick enough

The Saints gambled by sending the house at Kirk Cousins, and the Redskins quarterback made them pay. Cousins got rid of the ball before the blitz got to him and he found Ryan Grant all alone for a touchdown.

Unstoppable

OK, this touchdown catch from Mike Wallace was something else. The Packers defender did just about everything he could, but Wallace still managed to use one hand to reel in the ball and hang onto it for the six points. It was an incredible display of athleticism and focus from Wallace, and this just may be the best catch of the weekend.

Punch out!

The Vikings' impressive defense is going up against the Rams' high-powered offense in Minnesota and they're doing all they can to limit points on the scoreboard. Anthony Harris came up with a massive strip on the 1-yard line to keep Cooper Kupp out of the end zone and give the ball back to the Vikes' offense. That's a big-time swing.

Cooper Kupp loses the 🏈 on the 1-yard line...



And the @Vikings recover!



Going the other way! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/3glfdkGBOn — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017

Snatched

Josh Doctson made what is sure to be one of the best catches of the weekend when he channeled his inner Randy Moss and went up to pluck this one away from a defender.

That's essentially a posterization, so condolences to the Saints corner that wound up victimized there. Never even saw it coming.

Kyle Rudolph and Jarvis Landry also had fantastic catches of their own.

On your Mark, get set ...

Mark Ingram continues to work on an impressive season with the Saints, picking up another touchdown on this 36-yard run against the Redskins on Sunday in New Orleans. That's his 8th TD of the season.

Ingram has also clearly been working on his dance moves, as he broke out a much-improved Backpack Kid after a terrible display earlier in the season.

Mark Ingram has been working on his Backpack Kid pic.twitter.com/oqbK0mjJ36 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2017

Fool me once ...

After the Giants successfully pulled off a fake punt against the Chiefs, they got a little trick-happy and attempted a halfback pass in the red zone. It did not work out for them.

You think Packers fans miss Aaron Rodgers?

If I had to guess, I would say yes. This terrible red zone interception from Brett Hundley on Green Bay's first drive probably isn't helping much.

Hundley went on to throw another INT in the first quarter. Also, those throwback uniforms STINK.