NFL games today, Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Chris Carson pulls off wild front-flip hurdle

NFL Week 12 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Bears 23, Lions 16 (recap)

Cowboys 31, Redskins 23 (recap)

Saints 31, Falcons 17 (recap)

Sunday

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

49ers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Raiders at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Steelers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Packers at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Titans at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Incredible catch

This catch from Jared Cook is pretty damn impressive...one-handed snag while falling backwards into the corner of the end zone? Not bad at all.

Defying gravity

Chris Carson tried to hurdle a defender, got front-flipped and still managed to land on his feet. That is some cat-like magic.

What a pick

We don't often show a lot of love for defenses here on this highlights hub, but this tandem interception effort by the Raiders at the end of the first half was something special.

Oh my goodness.



Lamar Jackson's pass was perfectly tipped up into the air. And PICKED by @mgilchr!



Nick Chubb burns a defender for TD

It's one thing to get burned by a receiver, but to get burned by a running back? Yikes, everything seems to be coming up Browns today. Nick Chubb with an absolutely ridiculous catch to get into the end zone.

Lamar Jackson shows off the arm

We know the Ravens rookie QB can run, but he's doing damage with the arm on Sunday as well.

Demarious Randall with an A+ troll



Browns DB Demarious Randall picked off Andy Dalton and proceeded to run to the sideline and give the ball to former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson, now with the Bengals. That's one of the greatest troll jobs you'll ever see. Rough week for Hue.

Run, Cyrus, run!

The Ravens are getting some special teams help against Oakland. This 70-yard punt return TD from Cyrus Jones pushed Baltimore ahead of the Raiders in the second quarter.

What the heck is this?!

David Njoku may have scored the most preposterous TD of the season against Cincy on Sunday. The Browns tight end attempted to leap into the end zone from about five yards out, jumped straight into a defender and yet still somehow crowd-surfed his way to pay dirt. You can make the case that the play should have been blown dead because of momentum stopping, but it counts all the same.

Josh Allen with the rocket arm

The Jaguars are having some trouble with the Bills (yes, the Bills) thanks to throws like this from Josh Allen. The Buffalo QB unleashed a missile that connected with Robert Foster for a 75-yard touchdown.

Baker ripping it up against Cincy

Baker Mayfield is essentially dancing on Hue Jackson's grave as he shreds the Bengals' defense in the early going. The Browns jumped out to a two-score lead in the first quarter thanks to this connection between Baker and Antonio Callaway.

Gronk back

Rob Gronkowski has missed three of the Patriots' last four games, and the team's offense has missed him quite a bit. Gronk also said the end zone missed him, but that didn't last too long on Sunday. The Patriots tight end reeled in a nice touchdown catch in the first quarter to help New England pull even with the Jets.